HELENA — After an 11-year fighting hiatus, Helena fighter Taj Rae will be taking on the Helena Civic Center Saturday in Mountain Force 33. “I started fighting when I was 17. I was wrestling in high school. And then I saw some guys were doing MMA and I thought that'd be fun to do since I liked independent sports, and tried it out and kind of liked it and then got injured and took some time off. And then came back to it 11 years later,” Rae told MTN.

1 DAY AGO