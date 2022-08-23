Read full article on original website
montanasports.com
MTN Sports announces Grizzly football broadcast team
MISSOULA - Following the announcement of a new television partnership with the Big Sky Conference, the Montana Television Network is proud to share the broadcast team that will bring Montana Grizzly Football to viewers across the state. . Jay Kohn will be the play-by-play announcer for all MTN games with former...
406mtsports.com
Carroll Football Position Preview: Quarterback
HELENA — Jack Prka’s “baptism by fire” came four games into last season when he was elevated to Carroll’s starting quarterback. Not only did he survive, he thrived, throwing for over 250 yards and two touchdowns in a game the Saints should have won. There...
buttesports.com
Bulldogs Open 2022 Season Thursday Night at Naranche
The Butte High Bulldog Varsity Football team will open their 2022 season the same as they did in 2021, with a non-conference game against the Billings Senior Broncs. Bulldog fans hope that the outcome will be better than last year when Butte lost on the road 18 – 17. The game will be played Thursday night at Naranche Stadium, kickoff is at 7:00PM.
montanasports.com
East Helena football undergoes complete build: 'We're coming for you'
HELENA — After a rough 0-7 inaugural varsity season last year, the East Helena Vigilantes football program is working at what head coach Tyler Murray is calling a “complete build.”. For Murray, this isn’t his first go-around with an under-performing program. Before taking the head coaching position at...
buttesports.com
Maroons Take Mulligan in Ronan
It was a tough day for Butte Central golfers. They competed in Ronan against 11 other Class A teams, and finished 11th in the team score with a total of 398 points. The team was led by Sam Henderson, who scored an 87 on the day. He was followed by Will McGree with an 89, Trapper Stajcar with a 107, Randy Larson, 2ith a 113, and Kelton Berger with a 115.
buttesports.com
Bulldog Golfers wrap up a Tough Day 2 at Missoula Invite
The second day of the Missoula Invitational Golf Tournament saw an improvement in cores for most golfers on the Canyon River course. Chase Choquette led the Bulldogs with a 13th place finish; adding an 84 on day two for a 162 total. Gavin Roesti carded a 165, Brenner Booth shot a 168, Jacob Sawyer 169 and Zach Sawyer a 176 over the two day tournament.
buttesports.com
BHS Soccer Kicks off Season
At left, Butte High's Riley Doyle controls the ball in front of Missoula Hellgate's Chris Ledyard. At right Butte High's Madyson LaPier and Missoula Hellgate's Chloe Anderson battle for the ball Tuesday at the Jeremy Bullock Complex. (Butte Sports file photos from Sept. 15, 2020) BHS Soccer Purple and White...
buttesports.com
Butte Athletic Council Memberships available today
The Butte Athletic Council will be selling memberships today at Naranche stadium. President Lee Alt will be at the main entrance to Naranche starting at 4pm today. A membership in the BAC comes with two season passes to all Butte High School athletic events for the 2022-2023 except the Mining Duals and the Butte Central games. Your membership in the Butte Athletic Council insures the financial support of all Butte High school athletics for Girls and Boys.
montanasports.com
Helena fighter Taj Rae gears up for second fight since 11-year break
HELENA — After an 11-year fighting hiatus, Helena fighter Taj Rae will be taking on the Helena Civic Center Saturday in Mountain Force 33. “I started fighting when I was 17. I was wrestling in high school. And then I saw some guys were doing MMA and I thought that'd be fun to do since I liked independent sports, and tried it out and kind of liked it and then got injured and took some time off. And then came back to it 11 years later,” Rae told MTN.
[WATCH] Montana Bar Brawl Straight Out Of Romeo and Juliet Story
We have all spent some time studying the masterful works of Shakespeare. Even if you were not forced to study his works in school, odds are you still are familiar with his writings. The most famous of which has got to be the story of "Romeo and Juliet." We all...
Several grizzly bears being seen in the northern Bitterroot Valley
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reports several grizzly bears have been spending time in the northern Bitterroot Valley this month.
Convoy of Hope rolls through Polson
A convoy of trucks rolled into Polson filled with food, water, cleaning supplies and more. Several community groups and organizations added clothes, shoes, school supplies, books, bicycle helmets, backpacks, infant car seats and a sundry of additional items. Booths offering the items and free services lined 3rd Avenue on both sides of Main Street. It was the community coming together to help and to give hope to other community members less fortunate than they in this Fourth Annual Day of Hope event. The Convoy Of Hope is a disaster relief arm of the Assemblies of God Fellowship and their mission is...
montanarightnow.com
Multiple trains derail in Missoula rail yard
MISSOULA, Mont. - Multiple trains were derailed this morning in the Missoula Rail Yard due to unknown causes. According to Montana Rail Line, this was a low speed derailment but the cause and damage is still under investigation, along with a means of action. After speaking with MRL and Missoula...
NBCMontana
Butte teen knocked out of 'American Ninja Warrior' Finals
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana “American Ninja Warrior” contestant Evan Andrews made it to stage two of the finals on the hit show Monday night. The Butte teen advanced in the first round of the finals last week and made a far run before falling at the fifth of six obstacles.
yourbigsky.com
Visit the Garden of 1,000 Buddhas in Montana
Located outside Arlee and Missoula, Montana, is a hidden gem you may not know about: the Garden of One Thousand Buddhas. The garden is located on Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes’ land on the Flathead Reservation. The Garden of One thousand Buddhas is a public park and botanical garden...
Montana Town Is The Star of New Paranormal TV Show
It's great to see films and series show off Montana in different ways, but this particular show might seem a little strange to the average viewer. Variety reports that a brand new TV series on the Travel Channel and Discover+ is all about the paranormal activity in Butte, Montana. The show is called Ghosts of Devil's Perch and follows a paranormal investigator and psychic medium that work to uncover the mining town's seedy past.
Campus chaos as students return to the University of Montana
Every residence unit on the UM campus is filled to capacity as students return for 2022 Fall classes in Missoula.
Four ‘Auto Rack’ Rail Cars Off the Tracks at Montana Rail Link
We have learned that several Montana Rail Link cars have derailed in the train yard in Missoula. A retired Montana Rail Link engineer told us that the four cars that have derailed are referred to as ‘auto racks’, as they contain three levels with new automobiles on each level.
NBCMontana
I-90 crash cleared east of Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — Crews have cleared a crash at mile marker 135, east of Missoula, on Interstate 90. The crash caused delays on I-90, and officials urged drivers to use alternate routes. Montana Highway Patrol told us it was a single-vehicle rollover with two patients. No word yet on...
Bear activity on the rise in Flathead County's urban settings
With fall quickly approaching, bears are starting to make their way down from the mountains into more urban settings in Northwest Montana as they look for food sources before hibernation.
