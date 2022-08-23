ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Could pregnancy app data be used to prosecute abortions? Legal experts say yes

By Mahsa Saeidi
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Jutm_0hS2g5yL00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Many women use reproductive health apps to plan or prevent pregnancy. Now, a new study finds the most popular apps have weak privacy protections.

Women enter the most sensitive data into these apps: information about their cycle, pregnancy, and doctor appointments.

The concern is these apps don’t just put your privacy at risk but also possibly your freedom.

“I hope that our information isn’t weaponized against us,” Serena White said.

Like millions of other women, White downloaded a period and pregnancy tracking app.

Pregnancy resources in Arkansas, Are there enough?

She said the app made life easier but she deleted it soon after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to an abortion.

“You were concerned about law enforcement having your personal information?” Investigator Mahsa Saeidi asked.

“I was concerned, and I was concerned enough to just go ahead and say, you know, this app isn’t necessary for me,” White said.

Ciara Torres-Spelliscy is a professor and constitutional law expert at Stetson Law.

“So the problem with a period tracking is that it could be used as evidence against a woman,” Torres-Spelliscy said.

Many are reacting to a new study by the Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit advocating for privacy rights.

Researchers said they looked at 25 popular apps and devices.

They found most have vague privacy policies.

Additionally, they don’t spell out what data could be shared with law enforcement.

Lawmakers OK $1M for AR pregnancy resource centers

The non-profit said that means police could use the data to prosecute pregnant people.

“How likely would it be for this data to be used in a case against a women seeking an abortion?” asked Saeidi.

“This is a brave new world,” Torres-Spelliscy said. “A lot of these apps are relatively recent … the law has not really caught up with the way that people live.”

The professor said when you provide information to a third party, that makes it very easy for law enforcement to get it.

“Because they can subpoena if they have probable cause to think that there’s a crime, they can go after that third party, and the third party doesn’t have the same 5th amendment rights to object,” Torres-Spelliscy said.

“At this point it’s a little premature to say will law enforcement use these apps in the most pernicious ways that they could but I am certainly worried about it.”

Some of the apps have questioned how this study was conducted.

The professor said she’s not surprised that pregnancy tracking apps have weak privacy protections because that’s the case with most apps.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Privacy Rights#Health Apps#The U S Supreme Court#The Mozilla Foundation#Sha
Jake Wells

Millions available for Arkansas renters and homeowners

Photo of money in handPhoto by Igal Ness (Unsplash) As inflation continues to rise in Arkansas, are you feeling some financial stress? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Arkansas whether you own or rent your home. These programs are run by federal, state, and local government agencies, so you can know with confidence that they are legit. Here are more details for these programs.
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Does Arkansas need a Religious Freedom Amendment?

Religious beliefs should be protected and respected, I would hope that everyone who reads this column would agree. So, is the Arkansas Religious Freedom Amendment the best way to do that?. That’s a question Arkansas voters will be deciding after the Legislature referred Issue 3 to this year’s November ballot....
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
swark.today

Rutledge Announces Conviction of Southwest Arkansas Mayor

LITTLE ROCK– Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced the conviction of Glenwood Mayor Billy T. Smith who pleaded guilty to a Class A misdemeanor of Theft of Property and Abuse of Office. Smith will pay restitution to the City of Glenwood in the amount of $3,000, a $250 fine and court costs. Billy Smith tendered his letter of immediate resignation as the Mayor of the City of Glenwood. In August 2021, the Attorney General’s Public Integrity Division revealed Smith hired a private company to transport $4,000 worth of asphalt millings from the Arkansas Highway 70 resurfacing project to his home and to the home of his son-in-law to resurface their private driveways.
GLENWOOD, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Entergy Arkansas assisting customers with summer utility bills

UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Residents in the Arklamiss are seeing a major increase in their monthly electricity bills. Entergy Arkansas is stepping in to help ease the pain of high energy bills for its customers. “Through the months of July and August, if a customer incurs a late fee or credit card fee, we are going […]
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Student loan forgiveness to provide relief for thousands of Arkansans

Arkansas students shared their reactions to President Joe Biden's announcement Wednesday to cancel student debt for Americans who have taken out federal student loans. Biden presented a plan that would cancel $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers who earned less than $125,000. Recipients of Pell Grants who earned less than $125,000 would get $20,000 in debt relief.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy