ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Velarde, NM

Man arrested for shooting 23-year-old during argument in Velarde

By Laila Freeman
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wkq72_0hS2g45c00

VELARDE, N.M. (KRQE) — An argument led to a man with a felonious background being arrested, officials said. New Mexico State Police (NMSP) said they started investigating a shooting around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to the NMSP , a report came in for a man who had been shot at 176 County Road 52 in Velarde. Police said the victim was 23 years old. After the initial response to the scene, the NMSP Investigations Bureau was called to look into the incident.

Two New Mexico women accused of beating, chaining children to bed

Officials alleged a man named Adel Jesus Valdez was in a verbal argument with the victim. During the argument, they said Valdez shot the 23-year-old and fled. The victim was taken to an Albuquerque hospital and treated for injuries.

Police said Valdez turned himself into NMSP at an office in Espanola. He was taken to Rio Arriba County Detention Center after being charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm.

According to a release from police, Valdez has a felony criminal history which includes aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, homicide by vehicle, forgery, and possession of the controlled substance. NMSP Investigations Bureau is still investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rio Grande Sun

More Details Emerge of Lotaburger Shooting

New details continue to emerge in the Aug. 16 attempted robbery and nighttime shooting of Cypress Garcia, 22, of Española, who was shot to death as he worked the cash register at Blake’s Lotaburger. The prime suspect in the shooting, Ricky Martinez, Jr., 31, remains in custody charged with three area robberies but still not charged in the murder.
ESPANOLA, NM
KRQE News 13

Man accused of threatening Santa Fe hotel workers with knife

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is facing charges for threatening hotel workers. According to the criminal complaint, a hotel worker at the Double Tree in Santa Fe says they found 40-year-old Brandon Broderick passed out in the elevator last Thursday. The employee asked Broderick whether he needed help, and he pulled out a knife. Police […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man faces multiple rape charges in three counties

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man accused of molesting a young relative 20 years ago is accused of striking again. He is facing charges in three different counties involving another girl. His first alleged victim, Melanie Sandoval, says she’s hoping he can finally be stopped. “I want them...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Española, NM
State
New Mexico State
City
Valdez, NM
City
Albuquerque, NM
City
Espanola, NM
City
Velarde, NM
KRQE News 13

Teen convicted of killing J.B. White appeals conviction

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Estevan Montoya, the teen who killed high school basketball star J.B. White, is appealing his conviction. Montoya was convicted of first degree murder and sentenced to life in prison for killing White at a house party near Santa Fe in August 2020. Montoya shot and killed White during a fight at a house […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Motorcyclist dies from injuries in Santa Fe crash

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police say a motorcyclist died after a crash on Rodeo Road near the Santa Fe Place Mall. The crash happened just after 2:00 p.m. Saturday. They say the motorcyclist, 25-year-old Cameron Thomas, was taken to a hospital in Albuquerque where he later died. Details are limited on the crash but […]
SANTA FE, NM
rrobserver.com

Major drug bust in Sandoval County

Street value of the drugs was between $40,000 and $55,000. The Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office intercepted the shipment of 22,000 fentanyl pills and 4 pounds of meth. Around 8,000 fentanyl pills were ready to hit the streets in Sandoval County, officials said. Laura Whittenburger, of Rio Rancho, was arrested...
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
KRQE News 13

Man accused of killing Blake’s employee facing federal charges

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Ricky Martinez Jr., the man accused of murdering a Blake’s employee during a robbery is now in federal custody and facing federal charges. He was arrested Wednesday night, less than 24 hours after being accused of robbing the Blake’s in Espanola and killing Cypress Garcia, an employee there. According to a criminal […]
KRQE News 13

Suspect accused of fatal shooting in Española arrested

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – The Española Police Department says Ricky Martinez Jr. has been arrested Wednesday evening. Martinez Jr. is accused of shooting and killing Cyprus Garcia, an employee at Blake’s Lotaburger in Española, during a robbery attempt at the restaurant. Police say Martinez Jr. has been tied to nine other armed robberies throughout northern New […]
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe man charged with involuntary manslaughter

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department has filed an involuntary manslaughter charge against Frankie Cruz for the death of Michael Trujillo on April 27. Police say Cruz and Trujillo got into a fight when Cruz pushed Trujillo who fell. Trujillo hit his head on the ground and lost consciousness. While he later […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#New Mexico State Police#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
Rio Grande Sun

Lotaburger Employee Shot and Killed, Manhunt Underway

A man was shot and killed on Tuesday evening, in what appears to have been an armed robbery attempt at Blake's Lotaburger, 206 N. Paseo de Oñate. The incident was the seventh armed robbery attempt in Española in the past 10 days. The victim, Cypress Garcia, was an...
ESPANOLA, NM
KRQE News 13

New cocktail available at 2022 New Mexico State Fair

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 2022 New Mexico State Fair is partnering with a local brewery and distillery for its signature cocktail. The fair is teaming up with Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery, located in Santa Fe, for a strawberry lemonade with vodka. The drink will be available at the fair, but you can also buy a […]
SANTA FE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRQE News 13

Fort Marcy Park closures in Santa Fe for Zozobra

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Fort Marcy Complex will be closed as crews prepare for the burning of the Zozobra. The closure begins Saturday, August 27, at 12:00 a.m., through Saturday, September 3, at 12:00 p.m. The tennis courts, parking lot, dog park, and recreation center will all...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Residents in Dixon, Taos dealing with heavy floods

Small towns have gone through flooding before, but some are saying they've never seen anything like this. Residents in Dixon, Taos dealing with heavy floods. Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by …. Clovis man charged with murder of mother. Gov. Lujan Grisham tests positive for COVID-19 Carlsbad Caverns closes...
TAOS, NM
KRQE News 13

Areas across New Mexico continue to battle rain, flooding

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – People in different parts of New Mexico are battling rising rivers, washed-out bridges, walls of mud and water-covered roads. Felipe Cordova and mary Ann Sena live off County Road 65 in Dixon. They’ve been surrounded by water flooding by them five times now with the recent storms. Water is crossing also Shawnee, east […]
DIXON, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

32K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy