Monroe County, PA

PSP searching for alleged allergy medicine thief

By Justin Glowacki
 2 days ago

CHESTNUT HILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police are searching for an unknown suspect they say stole approximately $1203.11 of allergy medication on August 20.

Officials said an unknown female suspect wearing a mask, black baseball hat, black short sleeve t-shirt, black pants, black sandals, and a large should bag entered a CVS Pharmacy in Monroe County and stole multiple boxes of several kinds of 24-hour allergy medications.

Investigators said the suspect fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV with 21 boxes of Zyrtec 24-hour, three boxes of Claritin 24-hour, three boxes of Zyrtec cetirizine, and two boxes of Abreva.

Two car crash damages tanning salon in Scranton

This investigation is ongoing, anyone with information regarding this incident should contact PSP Fern Ridge at (570)646-2271.

