Steve Hernandez
A Catholic funeral mass service will be celebrated for Steve Hernandez, age 69, of Lamesa, TX., at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 27, 2022 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church with Fr. Chacko Thadathil officiating. Burial committal will follow to the Dawson County Cemetery. Funeral arrangements were under the care and...
Danny Whitehead
Danny Bryan Whitehead died peacefully at home on August 19, 2022. He was 72. Danny was born on September 13, 1949 in Lamesa, TX. He was the first born son of Arris Bryan Whitehead and Patsy Reed Whitehead. After graduating from Lamesa High School in 1968, he earned his Bachelor of Science Degree from North Texas State University in 1973, his Master of Divinity from Asbury Theological Seminary in 1976, and his Master of Education from Texas Tech University in 1987.
