Atlanta Braves vs. Pittsburgh Pirates prediction and odds Tue., 8/23: Pirates seek first win of season vs. Braves

Yardbarker
One Baltimore Orioles fan is ready to give young catcher Adley Rutschman a hugh honor already
Adley Rutschman already appears to be a budding superstar for the Baltimore Orioles. So much so, in fact, that some are willing to skip the formalities and enshrine him in franchise history already. Tim Leonard of MASN shared a funny photo on Friday of the Orioles’ retired number monuments at...
Yardbarker
The Cubs Were Wise To Move On From Kris Bryant
Chicago Cubs fans had a lot to say about the team trading away Kris Bryant last season. Fans didn’t want to see their third baseman leave after helping the Cubs win the World Series in 2016. However, moving on from Bryant is proving to be a wise decision. While...
Yardbarker
Players questioning if Cardinals star Albert Pujols will retire after 2022 MLB season?
Largely out of nowhere, St. Louis Cardinals slugger and future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols has become one of the true feel-good stories of the 2022 MLB season. As Jesse Rogers noted for an ESPN piece published Friday morning, 10 of the 14 home runs Pujols has on the season heading into the weekend's action have been belted since the beginning of July. The ageless 42-year-old is tied for the MLB lead in homers and leads the entire league in batting average, OBP, slugging and OPS for the month among players with at least 40 plate appearances.
Yardbarker
Would the Brewers pick up Jesus Aguilar from waivers?
Earlier today, the Miami Marlins announced that they have designated Jesus Aguilar for assignment. Not only is this a shocking move because Aguilar leads in every major offensive category for the Marlins, but it also comes at an odd time. Aguilar is batting .236 with 15 home runs, 49 runs...
Yardbarker
Yankees have a star forming right in front of their eyes
When the New York Yankees called up Oswaldo Cabrara, they didn’t anticipate he would provide such a spark on both offense and defense. Across nine games, Cabrera has only gotten better, showcasing elite depends at multiple positions and a surging bat, tallying seven hits in his last three games, including a triple and two RBIs.
Yardbarker
Jeff Teague Told LeBron James And The Cleveland Cavaliers That They Wouldn't Beat The Atlanta Hawks Again In 2016, The Cavs Swept Them For The Second Season In A Row
Until he finally moved to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018, LeBron James had spent his entire career playing in the Eastern Conference in the NBA. His two stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers, as well as his well-publicized time with the Miami Heat, produced numerous Eastern Conference titles and trips to the Finals, as well as 3 championships for the King.
Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill: Chiefs 'threw me to the side, like I was trash or something'
Ever since his shocking trade from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins in March, Pro Bowl wide receiver Tyreek Hill has stayed very much in the spotlight and perhaps even gained more headlines. While his chemistry with young quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and much self-hyped, predicted dominance with fellow speedy wideout Jaylen Waddle has been talked about at length, Hill's comments on his former team have been in the news as well.
Yardbarker
Watch: Ravens’ mascot suffers knee injury during halftime show
The Baltimore Ravens’ mascot had to be carted off the field after getting hurt during a halftime show on Saturday. Seriously. The Ravens’ mascot, Poe, was one of several mascots who played on a mascots team against a youth football team during halftime of Baltimore’s preseason game against Washington at M&T Bank Stadium. The mascot was playing quarterback for the mascots team and suffered a knee injury while being sacked.
Yardbarker
Andrew Benintendi Owns An Elite Offensive Mark
Andrew Benintendi has had a solid season in 2022. Between the Kansas City Royals and the New York Yankees, Benintendi is hitting .308 with four home runs and 50 RBI. The Yankees acquired him to help bolster their outfield depth at the trade deadline, and he has so far been exactly what the Yankees have needed.
Yardbarker
Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez's new mega contract comes with an interesting feature included
The Seattle Mariners and rookie Julio Rodriguez agreed to a contract extension earlier this week that could max out at $470 million. That would be the richest contract American sports history. “Julio is among the most exciting players in the game and has only scratched the surface of what’s to...
Yardbarker
Watch: Aaron Donald Swings Helmets At Bengals Players During Joint Practice Brawl
The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals held their second joint practice on Thursday that was ultimately canceled early due to a massive brawl involving Aaron Donald. Tempers usually run high during joint practices, but the eight-time Pro Bowler took it up a notch as he was caught on video swinging two Bengals helmets before being shoved out of a pile.
Son of Detroit legend added to Michigan State men's basketball roster
Michigan State men's basketball released its roster for the 2022-23 season on Friday, and a familiar last name was listed among the Spartans' lineup. Nick Sanders, son of Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders, has walked-on for MSU men's basketball and will wear his father's iconic No. 20 — albeit in Green and White instead of Honolulu Blue and Silver.
Yardbarker
Yankees receive some good injury news on trade acquisition Harrison Bader
The New York Yankees are waiting patiently for the return of acquisition Harrison Bader, in which they traded Jordan Montgomery away to the St. Louis Cardinals for. Montgomery has been incredible for St. Louis since being moved, featuring a 0.35 ERA. In exchange, Bader hasn’t even played a game for the Yankees yet, dealing with plantar fasciitis.
Yardbarker
Guardians Pitcher Can’t Stop Raving About A Star Teammate
Led by slugger Jose Ramirez, the Cleveland Guardians are surprising a ton of people around the baseball world, as they’ve taken control of first place in the American League Central and look to be running away with it. The 29-year-old is already over 100 RBI, hitting .284 with 25...
Yardbarker
Did NFL fine wrong 49ers player for uniform violation?
Per ESPN, San Francisco 49ers safety George Odum recorded one solo tackle and a single pass breakup in last Saturday's 17-7 preseason victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Those stats could prove to be somewhat costly for Odum. As Michael David Smith explained for Pro Football Talk, the NFL fined Odum...
Yardbarker
New York Mets top prospect Francisco Alvarez suffers ankle injury, likely to need surgery
New York Mets prospect Francisco Alvarez has been the toast of Minor League Baseball this season. In fact, there are some who want the first-place squad to call the catcher up to the Majors for the stretch run. Unfortunately, that’s now highly unlikely to happen. Alvarez, 20, suffered an ankle...
Yardbarker
Yankees have a big roster decision to make ahead of the playoffs
The New York Yankees trampled over the Oakland Athletics on Thursday night, 13–4. After winning three consecutive games with a 4–2 scoreline, the Yankees’ offense finally exploded, thanks to the return of Giancarlo Stanton. Despite an inefficient rehab assignment in the minor leagues, Stanton made an impact...
Yardbarker
Baltimore Ravens provide funny update on their injured mascot
The Baltimore Ravens did everyone the service of providing an update on their injured mascot on Sunday. Poe, the Ravens’ mascot, took part in a halftime game against a youth football team during Saturday’s preseason game. That was all well and good until the mascot actually got hurt on a sack and had to be carted off the field.
Yardbarker
A’s defeat Yanks in 11th on walk-off error
Shea Langeliers raced home from second base on DJ LeMahieu's throwing error with two outs in the 11th inning Saturday night, allowing the host Oakland Athletics to record a 3-2 walk-off win over the New York Yankees. The Yankees finished with just one hit. Their winning streak ended at five.
Yardbarker
Dallas Cowboys Wide Receiver Wears Air Jordans During Game
The Dallas Cowboys capped off their preseason schedule in style on Friday night. Not only did the Cowboys narrowly defeat the Seattle Seahawks 27-26, but they looked good doing it. Thanks to the Cowboys' social media team, we got some great photos of the players walking into AT&T Stadium. What...
