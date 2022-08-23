Read full article on original website
Related
New Zealand wins LA 7s; Australia secures World Series title
CARSON, California (AP) — New Zealand beat Olympic champion Fiji 28-21 in the final of the Los Angeles rugby sevens tournament Sunday immediately after Australia clinched its first World Series title, a championship decided in the penultimate match of a season which began nine months ago. Several teams were...
Victorian Newspoll gives Labor big lead three months before election
The Victorian election will be held in three months, on November 26. A Victorian state Newspoll, conducted August 22-25 from a sample of 1,027, gave Labor a 56-44 lead (57.3-42.7 at the 2018 election). Primary votes were 41% Labor (42.9% at election), 36% Coalition (35.2%), 13% Greens (10.7%) and 10% for all Others (11.2%). Labor Premier Daniel Andrews had a 54% satisfied and 41% dissatisfied rating, for a net approval of +13, while Liberal leader Matthew Guy was at 49% dissatisfied, 32% satisfied (net -17). Andrews led Guy as better premier by 51-34. Newspoll figures are from...
Comments / 0