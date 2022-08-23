ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your bacon, egg and cheese sandwich is about to get much more expensive

In a new report, the Associated Press posits that the classic New York bodega breakfast sandwich—a bacon, egg and cheese—is no longer as cheap as it used to be. Citing the increase in price at a bodega in the Bronx from $2.50 to $4.50 per sandwich as its only case study, the outlet caused an online uproar, with fans of the food arguing for its worthiness no matter its price tag and detractors claiming "it was never that good to begin with" (blasphemy!).
Robb Report

‘Top Chef’ Star Kwame Onwuachi Is Opening an Afro-Caribbean Restaurant in NYC This Fall

Kwame Onwuachi is getting ready for his homecoming: The award-winning chef will lead a new restaurant opening at New York’s Lincoln Center this fall. A bit after it reopens in October, the David Geffen Hall will house an Afro-Caribbean spot helmed by the Bronx-raised Onwuachi, according to The New York Times. The restaurant doesn’t yet have a name or a menu, but Onwuachi said he’s considering dishes such as bodega-style chopped cheese made with beef, Taleggio cheese and truffles, Egusi soup dumplings and braised oxtails. “Coming back to New York is a dream,” the chef told the Times. Onwuachi rose to fame via...
Time Out Global

KFC launches lotus seed paste egg tarts for Mid-Autumn Festival

Ever since the summer hit us, it seems like all of Hong Kong has been gearing up for the Mid-Autumn Festival, with numerous restaurants and hotels across the city whipping up their own version of mooncakes. Well, what if we told you KFC is adding their own twist to the traditional sweet treat with lotus seed paste Portuguese egg tarts.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Quorn launches 'UniQuorn' vegan nuggets in unicorn shapes

Quorn is launching 'UniQuorn' vegan nuggets in unicorn shapes. It says the new product will "bring magic and smiles" to the dinner table for young and big kids alike. The crunchy vegan nuggets, made with Quorn mycoprotein are coated in breadcrumbs. The food firm describes them as "perfect for fantasy dinners, creative foodscapes or even a tasty snack with a difference - these mythical themed nuggets encourage imaginations to run wild at any food occasion."
purewow.com

A Former Chef Fact Checks ‘The Bear’ on Hulu

Yes, everyone has a TV show to rave about these days, but let me add one more to the list. The Bear, which is available to stream on Hulu, is an absolute must-watch. The FX series follows Carmen or “Carmy” (played by Jeremy Allen White of Shameless fame), a fine-dining chef who takes over his family’s failing Chicago-based sandwich shop, with intentions to turn it around. Personal and professional demons abound—mainly the toxicity of his past life working in a fancy restaurant kitchen—which got us curious: How true-to-life is this show? To fact check, we reached out to a former L.A.-based chef who spent years working at a variety of restaurants, including one with a Michelin star. (For the record, he binge watched all eight episodes of the hit series—which has already been renewed for season two—in a single day.)
Mashed

How Top Chef Canada's Eden Grinshpan Upgrades Her BLT - Exclusive

The warm weather may be coming to an end, but your favorite summer eats don't have to. In fact, ordering ice cream in the dead of winter is one of life's greatest pleasures. If you are one of those people who tries to include summer dishes in your dinner menu all year round, then Eden Grinshpan's BLT recipe tip is also for you. Seen as a host on "Top Chef Canada," the food personality recently teamed up with Sir Kensington's to create a summer condiment box, and naturally, her favorite condiment is included in her BLTs.
