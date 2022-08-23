ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

DMV replacing peeling license plates

By Pat Giblin
 2 days ago

BROOME, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – According to the Broome County Clerk’s Office, police are currently issuing tickets to drivers with “coating delamination” on their license plates.

The office said that if you have a peeling plate, you can get it replaced with a new plate, for free, at the Binghamton and Endicott DMV locations.

The Binghamton DMV is located at 81 Chenango Street and the Endicott DMV is located at 137 Washington Avenue.

