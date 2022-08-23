DMV replacing peeling license plates

BROOME, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – According to the Broome County Clerk’s Office, police are currently issuing tickets to drivers with “coating delamination” on their license plates.

The office said that if you have a peeling plate, you can get it replaced with a new plate, for free, at the Binghamton and Endicott DMV locations.

The Binghamton DMV is located at 81 Chenango Street and the Endicott DMV is located at 137 Washington Avenue.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.