Several Columbus Education Association picketers hit by pellet shots as strike marks Day 2

By Megan Henry, The Columbus Dispatch
 2 days ago

Several members of the Columbus Education Association were struck by pellets while picketing Tuesday afternoon outside Indian Springs Elementary School in Clintonville.

Columbus police dispatchers said a male in a bronze sedan shot a pellet gun several times at the picketers around 2 p.m. No serious injuries were reported among those struck; medics treated one on scene with an ice pack

"Our members expressed that they 'will not be intimidated'. CEA is doing everything it can to ensure the safety of our members," Columbus Education Association spokesperson Regina Fuentes said after the incident.

Tuesday was the second day CEA members picketed after the nearly 4,500-member union — which represents teachers, librarians, nurses, counselors, psychologists and other education professionals — voted to go on strike Sunday night. The pellet gun incident was the first report of violence against CEA members while picketing.

Hundreds of CEA members marched in front of Whetstone High School Tuesday morning holding “On Strike” signs as car horns blared on Henderson Road for the second day of picketing.

The nearly 4,500-member union — which represents teachers, librarians, nurses, counselors, psychologists and other education professionals — is on strike against Columbus City Schools for the first time since 1975. More than 94% of CEA members voted to reject the school board's last final offer Sunday night.

Some CEA members tried to get a chant going Tuesday morning in front of Whetstone: “Come on Dixon look in your purse, every school deserves a nurse,” referring to Superintendent Talisa Dixon.

Instead of reporting to school buildings for teacher preparation day, CEA members are taking shifts picketing from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 20 locations, including 19 schools (out of more than 100) and at the district's Southland Center. Monday and Tuesday are scheduled as school preparation days before the scheduled start of classes Wednesday.

Union members at Whetstone used the Olentangy bike trail near the high school, setting up a snack table with boxes of Tim Hortons and Krispy Kreme donuts. Bicyclists and runners raced past the picketers.

“We support you,” one cyclist said to CEA members as he headed south on the trail.

Union members were instructed to not speak with reporters and direct all questions to their union spokespeople.

CEA members carried signs that listed their demands: working heating and cooling, safe classrooms and safe schools.

Behind the picketers, the sign at Whestone read “Welcome back.”

A few of the houses near Whestone on Henderson Road had homemade signs in the windows that read: “Thank you teachers” and “We love our teachers.”

East High School picket lines

A CEA member picketing outside of East High School acted as the DJ as he played Rolling Stone magazine's top 10 protest songs, including “Thunderstruck” by AC/DC, “Won't Get Fooled Again" by The Who, and "Fortunate Son" by Creedence Clearwater Revival. He did an air guitar at one point with his picket sign as Thunderstruck played.

A cooler of drinks and a folding table was dropped off in a van by CEA members in front of East High School as snacks were being passed out in a laundry basket.

“Anybody need water?” a CEA member asked people.

Some CEA members sat under umbrellas to block out the sun while others put on sunscreen, preparing for a long day outside. Others took selfies with their signs.

“You know what I’d be really angry about? If I worked nights and had all this honking,” a CEA member said as horns honked on East Broad Street.

Another CEA member's sign read: "Columbus students deserve: Rodent-free classrooms! Working HVAC! Qualified administrators! Modern schools! No more black mold!!!"

No negotiations were scheduled between the two sides as of mid-afternoon Tuesday. If the strike continues Wednesday, the district plans to begin classes remotely online. Sports and extracurricular activities would be postponed or canceled. Free school lunches, and breakfasts for the next day, will be distributed in grab-and-go containers each school day at 25 locations.

Dispatch reporter Cole Behrens contributed to this report.

mhenry@dispatch.com

@megankhenry

