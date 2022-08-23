Read full article on original website
californiapublic.com
Matthew Hunt, longtime LAPD leader, dies at 91
Matthew Hunt, a longtime leader in the Los Angeles Police Department known for his disarming Irish accent and willingness to confront problems within the department, died at home on Saturday. He was 91. Source: Los Angeles Times.
californiapublic.com
New monkeypox cases begin to slow in L.A. County, echoing trends elsewhere
New monkeypox cases are starting to flatten in Los Angeles County, echoing a trend seen elsewhere as more vaccination doses are distributed and some people are reducing riskier sexual activity. Source: Los Angeles Times.
californiapublic.com
Street Takeover in Anaheim Leaves Neighbors Upset, No Arrests Made
Residents in Orange County are upset after they were awakened by a street takeover in Anaheim that left behind a mess of tire marks. Police say they arrived at the scene just seven minutes after the first 911 call but by then, the group that had gathered at the intersection was gone.
californiapublic.com
TSA will test drone-tracking tech at LAX after dozens of sightings, some near-misses
Federal officials will test new tech at Los Angeles International Airport after dozens of drone sightings and reports of a “guy in a jetpack.”
californiapublic.com
Controversial Billboards Seen in San Francisco, LA Warn Against Moving to Texas
Some mysterious billboards have recently gone up in San Francisco and Los Angeles, warning people not to move to Texas. But who is behind it? That’s the big question swirling around the controversial billboards that say “Don’t move to Texas” and “The Texas miracle died in Uvalde,” referring to the deadly school shooting that occurred in that area.
californiapublic.com
Sick sea lions spotted along Ventura County coast
A Santa Barbara rescue organization reports it’s getting 50 to 100 calls about sick sea lions per day. A neurotoxin found in plankton is to blame.
californiapublic.com
How to Transform Your Lawn Into Drought Tolerant Landscaping
Angelenos are struggling to keep their lawns green in the midst of yet another historic drought, with water use mandates becoming more and more strict. Transforming your yard into drought tolerant landscaping involves ripping out the existing grass lawn and replacing it with gravel or crushed granite, along with adding native elements that don’t need much water to survive, like succulents. The plants are usually watered with a simple drip irrigation system running under the gravel, using as little water as possible to keep the plants healthy. So little water is used, in fact, the savings could add up.
californiapublic.com
Headstones in a Long Beach Cemetery Were Vandalized and Knocked Over
Multiple headstones in a Long Beach cemetery were vandalized including being knocked down. On Monday around 10 a.m. police responded to a call of vandalism at a Sunnyside Cemetery near the 1100 block of East Willow St. Aug 1. Would Ivana Trump’s Gravesite at Trump National Golf Club Be Tax...
californiapublic.com
Citing crime, a posh Beverly Hills boutique bans face masks. Is it really about publicity?
Fraser Ross bans face coverings at his Beverly Hills store Kitson, citing robberies by masked criminals. But Ross has long trolled COVID restrictions.
californiapublic.com
Modern Townhomes Planned at 1998 Laguna Niguel Landslide Site Unsettles Residents
The Laguna Niguel planning commission set to meet later Tuesday night is considering allowing a new townhome project to be built where another one stood two decades ago, on land where a tragic landslide took place. Currently, it’s a greenbelt. But in 1998, there were homes. That year some...
californiapublic.com
Son Gets Life in Prison For Killing Dad, Girlfriend in Aliso Viejo
A 31-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday to life without the possibility of parole, plus 84 years and four months to life, for fatally shooting his father and his father’s girlfriend and wounding two other roommates in the family’s Aliso Viejo home after his father told him to stop drinking beer and get a job.
