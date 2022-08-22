Read full article on original website
Related
roughridersports.net
Girls Varsity Tennis falls to Ottawa-Glandorf 3 – 2
The Lady Rider tennis team got beat by OG tonight 2-3. charley Spencer won her match against Megan Welch at first singles 6-1, 6-4. Maddie White at second singles lost to Mya Inkatt 7-6(2), 3-6. Cora Rable lost to Maggie Schmiedebusch at third 4-6, 3-6. at first doubles, Jodi Perry...
roughridersports.net
Girls Varsity Volleyball beats Defiance 3 – 0
St. Marys Defeated Defiance tonight 3-0 in varsity volleyball. Set Scores were 25-19, 25-17, 25-16. The win puts our record to 3-2 and 1-0 in the WBL. Our next match is Monday at Pandora Gilboa. St. Marys JV defeated Defiance 2-0 St. Marys Freshman team also defeated Defiance 2-0.
roughridersports.net
Boys Varsity Golf beats Wapakoneta 165 – 179
Braylon Lampert 41, Hunter Huston 42, Brennan Steger 42, Lennon Cisco 43, Aiden Meinerding 48. Brayden Hoehn 44, Blake Dingledine 45, Joel Kogge 46, Kadin Behr 46, Jackson Monroe 47, Carson Ray 50, Toby Yahl 50, Riley Benoit 64, Devin Stuttler 64, and Aiden Thieman 65. Let’s go Rider golf!!...
roughridersports.net
Girls Varsity Volleyball beats Fort Recovery 3 – 0
Tonight St. Marys defeated Fort Recovery 3-0. Scores were 25-23, 25-7, 25-14 The win puts St. Marys record at 2-2 for the season.
Comments / 0