The Lady Rider tennis team got beat by OG tonight 2-3. charley Spencer won her match against Megan Welch at first singles 6-1, 6-4. Maddie White at second singles lost to Mya Inkatt 7-6(2), 3-6. Cora Rable lost to Maggie Schmiedebusch at third 4-6, 3-6. at first doubles, Jodi Perry...

OTTAWA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO