Injured Little League World Series player will undergo surgery to replace skull, family says
The Utah Little League player injured when he fell out of a bunk bed on Monday, Aug. 15, is having his skull cap replaced today at Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital in Danville. Easton Oliverson’s family said the four-hour procedure was scheduled to start at 7:30 a.m. “We...
Rock Island Officially Announces Citizen Of The Year Award Winners
The City of Rock Island announced the annual Citizen of the Year award winners during Monday night’s city council meeting. Anyone who was considered for these awards are a huge part of Rock Island. In fact, 7th Ward Alderman Bill Healy stated,. “We obviously have a great city with...
Iowa Heartlanders Announce 2022-2023 Theme Night Schedule
Iowa's newest ECHL team has announced the theme nights for their upcoming 2022-2023 season - only the team's second season. The Iowa Heartlanders played their inaugural season at the new Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa last year, in the 2021-2022 season. As the season approaches, they've announced some of the...
Breathtaking Show In Davenport Iowa This Weekend: Cirque Italia Water Circus
A one-of-a-kind performance is coming to the Quad Cities, and it's a show you don't want to miss!. August 25th -28th, Cirque Italia is bringing a European-style performance to the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds. The show is described as a “vivid, dramatic, and moving experience." Cirque Italia presents "Aquatic Spectacular."...
One Way vs. Two Way Street Discussion Continues in Davenport
To convert downtown roads to two-way or to abstain...that is the question. The Davenport City Council met this week and gave the green light to continue with the proposal to convert 3rd & 4th Streets in downtown Davenport to two-way. It came after a 2-hour long debate at the council meeting before they voted 6 to 4 to let the proposal move forward. It will have 2 more readings before the council before it's finalized, according to WHBF.
Can You Recognize These Quad Cities Signs From Just One Letter?
Every day, we commute to work, and we commute home. You see things along the way - other cars, other people, and businesses. Can you recognize pieces of iconic Quad Cities signs by one letter? Let's find out. Here's how this works:. Scroll through the letters, and see if you...
Moline’s 150th Birthday Party To Close Parts Of River Drive
Moline's sesquicentennial celebration this weekend will cause closures on areas of River Drive. Those closures will start tonight (Wednesday) and will last through Sunday. The 3-day sesquicentennial celebration closures will impact the areas of:. River Drive at 55th St (Rock Island) River Drive at 6th St. River Drive at 17th...
Illinois gives students 5 mental health days. Now, hundreds of QC students are taking them
MOLINE, Ill. — In 2020, mental-health-related emergency room visits in the U.S. for kids ages 5-11 jumped 24% compared to the year prior, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For those ages 12-17, visits went up by 31%. As many kids across the Quad Cities head...
Our Drunkest County May Surprise You (It’s in Eastern Iowa)
If you or someone you know has a problem with alcohol, please visit Your Life Iowa or you can call (855) 581-8111 or text (855) 895-8398. The COVID-19 pandemic definitely did not do wonders for our stress levels. It did, however, do wonders for alcohol sales nationwide. That is not something to celebrate and, drinking to excess is most certainly not something to celebrate either.
Celebrate Hispanic Culture And Monarch Butterflies At The Putnam Museum
The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) and the Putnam Museum and Science Center are inviting the public for a fun family-friendly day at the Putnam as they celebrate Hispanic culture and the migration of Monarch butterflies. The event is coming up in September and most people know it as Monarchs and Mariachi.
Carl Sandburg College paramedic student left frustrated after college says it's unable to verify documentation needed for license test
GALESBURG, Ill. — Students completing the EMS Paramedic Program at Carl Sandburg College this year are unable to test for their license after the college said it was unable to verify that the students completed the necessary requirements. Brandon Brinson is among five students who enrolled in the program...
New Grocery Store Opening in Bettendorf Next Week
A new grocery store is gearing up to open in Bettendorf on September 1st. ALDI will be opening at the corner of Devils Glen Rd & Belmont Rd. in Bettendorf at the start of September. WHBF reports that it's the 6th QC ALDI location. Here's a look at the renderings...
2022 TOP TEN COUNTDOWN: #1 Southern Columbia
CATAWISSA, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The five-time defending state champions in Class 2A top our preseason list. Southern Columbia is looking to establish a new PIAA record this season by winning six straight championships, and with a backfield arsenal that includes Wesley Barnes and Braeden Wisloski, there’s no reason to suggest the Tigers can’t give […]
This is the Last Time You’ll Get To Enjoy This QC Favorite
It's been a roller coaster of emotions for Pickerman's fans as of late. "Our family has had the amazing opportunity and experience the past three years of owning and operating Pickerman’s Deli. The time has come to close this chapter of our lives and open a new one." But...
One Of Your Favorite Davenport Mexican Spots Is Getting A Second Location
I love finding new restaurants. I also love sharing these new restaurants with family and friends. Spreading the love about a new food place is almost as good as finding it yourself. If you have been lucky enough to discover this Mexican restaurant on the outskirts of Davenport, you're one...
Body matching description of missing man found in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WBRE)— The Luzerne County Coroner tells Eyewitness News a search team located a body matching the description of a missing man Saturday afternoon. Francis Hacken, the Luzerne County Coroner, said a search team located the body around 3 pm off a 40-foot embankment near McDonald Street in Plymouth. This is the […]
Man killed in Liberty, Pa. shooting; State Police investigating
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for more information a shooting that left one man dead in Tioga County Friday afternoon.
Beaux Arts Fair Celebrating Music & Art In A Couple Of Weeks
Coming up next month, the bi-annual Beaux Arts Fair will bring a burst of art and music to downtown Davenport. It will be at the Figge Art Museum Plaza on Sept. 10th & 11th. Back in the spring, it was out at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds. The event will feature...
aledotimesrecord.com
Burglary roundup: Welder, scrap copper, whiskey among items stolen in Galesburg
GALESBURG — At 3:40 p.m. Monday, officers were called to Mechanical Service Inc., 1144 Monmouth Blvd., for a burglary report. Officers were told by an employee that a chain link fence had been cut on the east side of the property to gain entry. Security footage showed the incident took place at 2 a.m. that morning. A Miller brand welder valued at $2,000 and $2,000 worth of scrap copper were taken from the property. The cost of the fence damage is estimated at $1,000.
Another Davenport West End Restaurant Has Closed Its Doors
Rudy's Tacos has announced the closure of one of their Davenport locations, effective immediately. It's the Rudy's Tacos on Cedar Street, in Davenport's West End. There isn't much known about the closure, other than the Facebook post by the restaurant announcing it. The post says that the staff at the...
