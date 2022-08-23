ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Iowa Heartlanders Announce 2022-2023 Theme Night Schedule

Iowa's newest ECHL team has announced the theme nights for their upcoming 2022-2023 season - only the team's second season. The Iowa Heartlanders played their inaugural season at the new Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa last year, in the 2021-2022 season. As the season approaches, they've announced some of the...
CORALVILLE, IA
One Way vs. Two Way Street Discussion Continues in Davenport

To convert downtown roads to two-way or to abstain...that is the question. The Davenport City Council met this week and gave the green light to continue with the proposal to convert 3rd & 4th Streets in downtown Davenport to two-way. It came after a 2-hour long debate at the council meeting before they voted 6 to 4 to let the proposal move forward. It will have 2 more readings before the council before it's finalized, according to WHBF.
DAVENPORT, IA
Moline's 150th Birthday Party To Close Parts Of River Drive

Moline's sesquicentennial celebration this weekend will cause closures on areas of River Drive. Those closures will start tonight (Wednesday) and will last through Sunday. The 3-day sesquicentennial celebration closures will impact the areas of:. River Drive at 55th St (Rock Island) River Drive at 6th St. River Drive at 17th...
MOLINE, IL
Our Drunkest County May Surprise You (It's in Eastern Iowa)

If you or someone you know has a problem with alcohol, please visit Your Life Iowa or you can call (855) 581-8111 or text (855) 895-8398. The COVID-19 pandemic definitely did not do wonders for our stress levels. It did, however, do wonders for alcohol sales nationwide. That is not something to celebrate and, drinking to excess is most certainly not something to celebrate either.
IOWA STATE
2022 TOP TEN COUNTDOWN: #1 Southern Columbia

CATAWISSA, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The five-time defending state champions in Class 2A top our preseason list. Southern Columbia is looking to establish a new PIAA record this season by winning six straight championships, and with a backfield arsenal that includes Wesley Barnes and Braeden Wisloski, there's no reason to suggest the Tigers can't give […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
Body matching description of missing man found in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WBRE)— The Luzerne County Coroner tells Eyewitness News a search team located a body matching the description of a missing man Saturday afternoon. Francis Hacken, the Luzerne County Coroner, said a search team located the body around 3 pm off a 40-foot embankment near McDonald Street in Plymouth. This is the […]
PLYMOUTH, PA
Burglary roundup: Welder, scrap copper, whiskey among items stolen in Galesburg

GALESBURG — At 3:40 p.m. Monday, officers were called to Mechanical Service Inc., 1144 Monmouth Blvd., for a burglary report. Officers were told by an employee that a chain link fence had been cut on the east side of the property to gain entry. Security footage showed the incident took place at 2 a.m. that morning. A Miller brand welder valued at $2,000 and $2,000 worth of scrap copper were taken from the property. The cost of the fence damage is estimated at $1,000.
GALESBURG, IL
I-Rock 93.5 plays the best hard rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Iowa and Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

