Celebrities

LADbible

Umbrella Academy confirms season four will be its last

Fans of The Umbrella Academy, brace yourself for mixed emotions - the show has been renewed for a fourth series, but it will be the last. Showrunner Steve Blackman said: "I'm so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings' journey we began five years ago.
LADbible

Line of Duty creators announce brand new crime drama

World Productions, the award-winning production company behind Line of Duty, has had a new six-part crime drama picked up by Channel 4. Titled The Gathering, the series hails from acclaimed writer and director Helen Walsh and centres on a group of Merseyside teens who have mysterious - and quite possibly criminal - pasts.
LADbible

Landlord does double take as Keanu Reeves walks into his pub

A Northamptonshire landlord was shocked to find Keanu Reeves amongst his punters. If you didn't already love Keanu, Danny Ricks, manager of the Fox and Hounds pub at Charwelton, explained that the actor is just as 'lovely' in person. The iconic actor has even been spotted elsewhere in the area,...
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Variety

Britney Spears Posts 22-Minute Audio Message Addressing Conservatorship: ‘They Literally Killed Me’

A new audio message posted to YouTube on Sunday evening gave an in-depth look at Britney Spears’ side of her conservatorship in a 22-minute video that makes bombshell claims against her family. The video only has sound, but no picture, and does not show the singer’s face talking on-camera. The video, which was quickly made private and no longer available for the public to see, was initially posted onto YouTube with a link shared on the pop star’s Twitter account. (Spears’ Instagram was recently deactivated, and over the past few days, she has been posting more regularly on her Twitter.) Variety has...
LADbible

Chris Martin stops gig to design tattoo for mega fan

This is the moment Chris Martin stopped mid-gig to design a tattoo for a Coldplay mega fan. Check it out:. Mattie Jolley from Hertfordshire said he 'burst into tears' after the singer responded to his request while performing their hit 'Fix You'. The fan, who has spent £1,500 on tickets,...
TheDailyBeast

Why Did MTV Allow Johnny Depp to Make a Creepy VMAs Cameo?

After days of speculation that controversial actor Johnny Depp would appear at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, that nightmare came true when he was unveiled as the face behind MTV's Moonman about 15 minutes into the broadcast.Before cutting to a commercial break, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor appeared in a digital rendering of the network mascot for a few seconds, making a a strangely casual reference to the past five years of his career that have been impacted by allegations of physical and sexual abuse by his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard.“Hey, you know what?” Depp said almost unintelligibly....
LADbible

People are losing it after seeing clips of The Inbetweeners with sign language interpreter for the first time

As if we couldn't love The Inbetweeners anymore, footage of an interpreter signing the series has resurfaced online, and it's got people in stitches. The hit Channel 4 series might have left us in 2010 but its memory lives on in our hearts and on Reddit, with users on the CasualUK subreddit re-discovering some class footage of a signer doing their best to interpret the iconic bus w***ers scene.
The Hollywood Reporter

Nicki Minaj Receives Video Vanguard Award, Performs Greatest Hits Medley at 2022 VMAs

On Sunday night, Nicki Minaj received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at MTV’s 2022 Video Music Awards. This marked the rapper’s first onstage performance since 2018, and her seventh performance on the VMA stage.More from The Hollywood ReporterEminem and Snoop Dogg Bring Metaverse to the VMAs With "From the D 2 The LBC" Performance Red Hot Chili Peppers Dedicate VMAs Global Icon Award to Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor HawkinsLizzo Gets the Crowd "Ready" by Performing a Pair of 'Special' Singles at MTV Video Music Awards A 17-time VMA nominee and five-time winner, Minaj won her first VMA, for best hip-hop video, in...
