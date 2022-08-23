HAVRE, MT (NMB) The DPHHS Aging Services out of Great Falls is presenting a “Legalities of Aging” event at the Havre Senior Monday August 29th from 1-2PM. Katy Lovell, the legal service developer for the State of Montana, will be part of the team discussing legal matters for the elderly and says there will be an overview of what aging Montanans need to know.

