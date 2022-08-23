Read full article on original website
Related
Autoweek.com
What's behind Audi's Decision to Compete in Formula 1 Beginning in 2026?
Audi, owned by Volkswagen Group, has never before competed in Formula 1. Audi will enter Formula 1 in 2026 as a power unit manufacturer, likely with Sauber—the F1 team currently branded as Alfa Romeo. Also on Friday, Alfa Romeo announced it will leave Formula 1 after the 2023 season.
Autoweek.com
For a Date with Cleopatra, Your Chariot Must Be a 1974 Ford Gran Torino Brougham
The Ford Torino began life as a trim level for the 1968 Fairlane, but it wasn't long before it replaced the Fairlane (just as the Chevrolet Malibu did with the Chevelle a bit later). Then, in 1972, the Gran Torino name appeared on a luxed-up version of the Torino—and the law in Detroit at that time was that you needed a Brougham-badged version of any such car. Here's a television commercial for the 1974 Ford Gran Torino Brougham, featuring a snazzy-looking hardtop coupe.
CARS・
Autoweek.com
Fisker Mulls Boosting Ocean Output in 2024
Fisker considers expanding Ocean production in Graz, Austria, in 2024, amid reported high demand for the electric SUV. The Ocean is headed into production later this fall at the Magna Steyr plant in Europe, with 5000 units of the Fisker Ocean One debut model going first. Fisker says it has...
CARS・
Comments / 0