The Ford Torino began life as a trim level for the 1968 Fairlane, but it wasn't long before it replaced the Fairlane (just as the Chevrolet Malibu did with the Chevelle a bit later). Then, in 1972, the Gran Torino name appeared on a luxed-up version of the Torino—and the law in Detroit at that time was that you needed a Brougham-badged version of any such car. Here's a television commercial for the 1974 Ford Gran Torino Brougham, featuring a snazzy-looking hardtop coupe.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO