Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Fairy Tail Cosplay Shows Off Erza's Cool Side
Fairy Tail is getting ready to come back to anime with its major sequel series in the near future, and one awesome cosplay is showing off why Erza Scarlet is such a fan favorite! Hiro Mashima's original anime and manga action series might have wrapped up its original run some time ago (as Mashima moved on with his latest serialization, Edens Zero), but the franchise has continued on with a full sequel series taking the story far beyond where it originally ended. This meant that many of the fan favorites from the first series got to come back to the action with a whole new set of fights and challenges.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Readies for Makima's Anime Debut
Makima might not have the power of the Chainsaw Devil, but despite this, she remains one of the most terrifying characters of Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man. With the arrival of the anime adaptation this October, expect a number of new fans recognize how ruthless Makima can be when it comes to devil hunting, even when it comes to her own "employees". Now, one cosplayer has captured the look and aesthetic of the woman that holds Denji's leash.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Hypes Up Mirko's Season 6 Action
The Rabbit Hero: Mirko will be one of the many heroes taking center stage during My Hero Academia Season 6, and now one awesome cosplay is hyping up the hero's big fights! Rumi Usagiyama has been one of the major key interest characters ever since she was first introduced to the series during the Pro Hero arc. Now that we have gotten to see her in action in very small moments over the fourth and fifth seasons, she'll be finally unleashed in full as she is one of the many heroes leading the charge against the villains in the anime's coming war.
ComicBook
Overlord Cosplay Readies Albedo for Movie Debut
Overlord is now working its way through the fourth season of the anime while getting ready for its debut feature film release, and one awesome cosplay is showing off why fans are all in with Albedo! Kugane Maruyama and so-bin's original light novel series has been successfully adapted into four seasons so far, but as fans have seen through the episodes it's clear that the story is far from over. It's a pretty big time to be a fan of the series, and there's an even bigger future for Ains Ooal Gown and the rest of the Sorcerer Kingdom.
RELATED PEOPLE
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Brings Tanjiro's Wildest Look to Life
One awesome Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba cosplay is getting ready for Tanjiro Kamado's big return in the third season by sharing a whole new take on one of the young fighters' most brutal look in the series yet! The second season of the anime ended the Entertainment District arc from Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series, and with it saw Tanjiro taking on some of the toughest opponents in the series yet. With the demons ramping up their efforts to match the Demon Slayers' efforts, Tanjiro needed to grow quickly in order to have any chance of surviving his fights.
ComicBook
One Piece Art Turns Yamato Into a Bleach Shinigami
One of the biggest characters introduced during One Piece's Wano Arc was the offspring of Kaido, Yamato. With many fans believing that the warrior running under the name of Kozuki Oden was the next to join the Straw Hat Pirates, the brawler of the isolated nation became wildly popular amongst Shonen fans. Now, new art has arrived that imagines Yamato with a very different look, being given a makeover that portrays him as a Shinigami from the popular Shonen series, Bleach.
ComicBook
Black Clover Explains Why Asta is Key to Defeating Lucius
Black Clover is now in the midst of the final arc of the manga series, and the newest chapter has showcased why Asta is going to be key to bringing down Lucius Zogratis once and for all! The series has really put Asta through the ringer as after living the majority of his life without any magic ability, he soon taps into anti-magic and becomes one of the most important characters in the Clover Kingdom overall. Anti-magic has proven to be a major key in the massive battles so far, and that's especially true heading into the final endgame.
ComicBook
Fan-Favorite The CW Vampire Series Leaving Netflix
Believe it or not, August is almost over. There are just a few more days left this month and as September — and fall — approaches, that means that the content available to stream on various platforms is about to shuffle yet again. Each month, new shows and movies come to streaming while others depart and for fans of The CW's The Vampire Diaries Universe, heading into September means saying goodbye to another fan-favorite series — this time, the series that started it all. All eight seasons of The Vampire Diaries are leaving Netflix on September 3rd.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Execs on Why The Series is The Most Anticipated Anime of The Year
Chainsaw Man has been one of the most highly anticipated anime series of this year, with the manga gaining popularity despite not having a television show to back it up, until now. In a recent interview with us here at Comicbook.com, we had the opportunity to chat with creators at Studio MAPPA to pick their brains when it comes to why they believe the story of Denji will be the anime story of 2022.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Confirms Plans for a New Arc
Dragon Ball Super has been busy this month with a new movie and all, but the manga has held its own if you hadn't been keeping up. For over a year at this point, the story's Granolah arc has kept fans entertained, and it even introduced a number of powerful forms few saw coming. But like all things, the arc had to end at some point. Now, Granolah's piece has come to an end, and reports have confirmed a new arc is in the works for Dragon Ball Super.
IGN
Lost Footage of the American Version of Sailor Moon Has Been Discovered
Before Sailor Moon debuted on American televisions, there was almost an Americanized version of the classic anime series, known in the fandom as Saban Moon. And now, nearly 30 years later, YouTuber Ray Mona has uncovered the pilot episode of the American "magical girl" series that never was, The Verge reported.
ComicBook
Edens Zero Creator Gets Homura Summer Ready in New Sketch
Edens Zero's creator is really going all out for the Summer with a special new look at Homura Kogetsu in a heated up new sketch! Hiro Mashima's original manga series had crossed over its 200th chapter milestone earlier this Summer, and it seems like the titular Edens Zero crew is definitely here to stay as they get ready for the next major phase of the series overall. Not only that, but the franchise is also getting ready to return for the second season of its anime run in the near future too. So there's a lot to celebrate for the franchise this season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
The Walking Dead's Last Episodes Teaser: Fight to the Finish
11 seasons, 12 years, and 169 episodes have all led to this: the last episodes of The Walking Dead. AMC released a teaser trailer for the third part of the zombie drama's final season, previewing the action-packed fight to the finish beginning October 2 on AMC and AMC+. In the footage, Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melisssa McBride), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) lead their group's last stand against the New World Order: Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) and Governor Milton (Laila Robins) of the Commonwealth. The Walking Dead: The Last Episodes begin October 2 and conclude with the series finale on November 20.
Engadget
'Umbrella Academy' creator Steve Blackman is adapting 'Horizon Zero Dawn' for Netflix
Sony revealed a few months back that a Netflix show based on Horizon Zero Dawn and now we have a few more details. Steve Blackman, the creator and showrunner of The Umbrella Academy, has re-upped his deal with Netflix and is working on the adaptation. Blackman said the game's protagonist,...
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Debuts Black Frieza, the Anime's Strongest Form Yet
The cat is out of the bag as Dragon Ball Super has introduced fans to "Black Frieza", the strongest version of the character to date. With the new transformation being introduced in the latest chapter of the manga, the villain's new form has unleashed shockwaves on the anime world, helping to bring the Granolah the Survivor Arc to a close in one of the most shocking ways possible. With the Heeters defeated and Frieza now on top, we're sure to see this new transformation in the future of the Shonen series.
ComicBook
Netflix: Every Movie and TV Show Arriving in September 2022
September is just one week away and Netflix is already gearing up for a full month of new movies and TV shows ahead. On Wednesday, the streaming service released the full lineup of movies, TV shows, documentaries, and specials set to hit its roster in the month of September, and there is quite a lot for everyone to look forward to. No matter what you're into, there's likely something for you coming to Netflix next month.
ComicBook
Made in Abyss Reveals Season 2 English Dub Release Date
Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun is now making its way through its slate of episodes overseas, but now has revealed when the English dub of the series will be hitting! The anticipation for the second season of the series was through the roof before it officially premiered as part of the new wave of Summer 2022 anime releases, but there have been many fans who have been waiting for the English dub release of the series. Thankfully it won't be too much longer as Sentai Filmworks has confirmed the Season 2 dub will be making its way to fans later this month.
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Creator Opens Up About the Finale's Most Emotional Scene
The third part of the fourth and final season of Attack on Titan is arriving next year, bringing to an end the conflict between the Eldians and Marleyians. Unfortunately for the world at large, Eren Jaeger has gained the power of the Founding Titan, unleashing a wave of Colossal Titans that are seeking to destroy the world outside of Paradis. In a recent interview, Hajime Isayama shared his thoughts on one of the most tragic scenes that will take place in the anime adaptation in 2023.
ComicBook
Transformers' Megatron Goes Viral as Huge Anime Fan
There are quite a few celebrities that have shared their love of all things anime, but one fictional character who you might not expect has done the same at Universal Studios Hollywood. The main villain of Transformers fame, Megatron, has taken the opportunity to not only throw zingers at the theme park visitors but has recently gone viral for sharing his love of a number of anime series, including the likes of Jujutsu Kaisen and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure.
ComicBook
Record of Ragnarok Shares New Season 2 Trailer
Record of Ragnarok is set to drop a new season next year, and all eyes are on Netflix ahead of the release. After all, the series brought together some of the best fighters in history to fight some gods, and their intense matches piqued interest across the board. Now, fans can sit back and enjoy a new look at season two if they'd like. After all, a new trailer is out for Record of Ragnarok, and it is not one fans should miss!
Comments / 0