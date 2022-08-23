ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Energy customers are warned that if they refuse to pay soaring bills then firms will put them on pre-payment meters that gobble up 90 per cent of top-ups to cut debt rather than heat homes

Debt experts have warned that households risk being placed on prepayment meters if they stop paying their bills. Data collected debt help website DebtBuffer.com shows households on prepayment meters are seeing up to 90% of their gas top-ups going on repaying debt rather than heating their homes as they head into the winter months.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Bloomberg

Honda Says China Plant Remains Shut as Power Cuts Are Extended

Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co. said its plant in the Chinese city of Chongqing will remain closed this week as the local government extended an order to curb power use and shut factory operations. Every manufacturer in the Chongqing region is subject to the order and it hasn’t been decided...
WORLD
Bloomberg

BlackRock, UBS Among Firms Facing Texas Ban Over Energy Policies

Texas banned BlackRock Inc., UBS Group AG and eight other finance firms from working with the state after finding them to be hostile to the energy industry. Glenn Hegar, the Republican state comptroller, on Wednesday named the firms he will prohibit from entering into most contracts with the state and its local entities after his office found they “boycott” the fossil fuel sector. The move ends roughly six months of suspense that cost banks business as Texas municipal-bond issuers avoided firms whose status was unclear amid the probe.
TEXAS STATE
Bloomberg

Finnish Minister Cites 463% Jump in Power Rate as Crisis Stings

The worst energy crisis in decades is hitting the wallet of Finland’s Economy Minister Mika Lintila, whose power rate recently jumped by 463%, according to newspaper Ilta-Sanomat. Lintila has electrical heating at home, which is typically the most expensive way to warm up houses in the Nordic country and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hydro Power#Power Plants#Heat Waves#Gas Prices#Linus Business#Business Industry#Barrel#European#Russian

Comments / 0

Community Policy