Texas banned BlackRock Inc., UBS Group AG and eight other finance firms from working with the state after finding them to be hostile to the energy industry. Glenn Hegar, the Republican state comptroller, on Wednesday named the firms he will prohibit from entering into most contracts with the state and its local entities after his office found they “boycott” the fossil fuel sector. The move ends roughly six months of suspense that cost banks business as Texas municipal-bond issuers avoided firms whose status was unclear amid the probe.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO