Energy customers are warned that if they refuse to pay soaring bills then firms will put them on pre-payment meters that gobble up 90 per cent of top-ups to cut debt rather than heat homes
Debt experts have warned that households risk being placed on prepayment meters if they stop paying their bills. Data collected debt help website DebtBuffer.com shows households on prepayment meters are seeing up to 90% of their gas top-ups going on repaying debt rather than heating their homes as they head into the winter months.
Honda Says China Plant Remains Shut as Power Cuts Are Extended
Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co. said its plant in the Chinese city of Chongqing will remain closed this week as the local government extended an order to curb power use and shut factory operations. Every manufacturer in the Chongqing region is subject to the order and it hasn’t been decided...
BlackRock, UBS Among Firms Facing Texas Ban Over Energy Policies
Texas banned BlackRock Inc., UBS Group AG and eight other finance firms from working with the state after finding them to be hostile to the energy industry. Glenn Hegar, the Republican state comptroller, on Wednesday named the firms he will prohibit from entering into most contracts with the state and its local entities after his office found they “boycott” the fossil fuel sector. The move ends roughly six months of suspense that cost banks business as Texas municipal-bond issuers avoided firms whose status was unclear amid the probe.
Finnish Minister Cites 463% Jump in Power Rate as Crisis Stings
The worst energy crisis in decades is hitting the wallet of Finland’s Economy Minister Mika Lintila, whose power rate recently jumped by 463%, according to newspaper Ilta-Sanomat. Lintila has electrical heating at home, which is typically the most expensive way to warm up houses in the Nordic country and...
Delta will became the largest customer of the Airbus A220 jet in the US, surpassing JetBlue — see inside the carrier's swanky single-aisle plane
Delta confirmed an order for 12 more of the popular A220 jets in July, bringing its total orders to 107, beating out competitors JetBlue and Breeze.
