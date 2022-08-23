Read full article on original website
Related
foxlexington.com
Celebrating women’s suffrage in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – This year marks the 102nd anniversary of the passing of the 19th Amendment which gave women the right to vote. On Saturday in Frankfort, it was about celebrating the history and how far our nation has come. “So we are celebrating both the history...
foxlexington.com
Eastern Kentucky flood survivors worried about aid denials, loans
Many small businesses in eastern Kentucky are starting the clean-up process, but they need access to funds to do it. Many have registered with FEMA and now they're stopping the process when they get sent to the U.S. Small Business Administration.
Comments / 0