Gordon E. Chandler, 94, of De Soto died Aug. 22, 2022, at de Greeff Hospice House in St. Louis County. Mr. Chandler was a U.S. Army veteran. After he retired from Bodine Aluminum, he and his wife moved from St. Louis to their farm in the Blackwell area. Born April 14, 1928, in Steelville, he was the son of the late Allie Chandler and was raised by his grandparents: the late Israel and Lula Chandler. He was preceded in death by his wife: Berla Jean (Blake) Chandler.

DE SOTO, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO