Anna, TX

CBS DFW

New housing concepts pop up around North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - So you want a buy house but can't afford the down payment. Or, you need to lease but don't want to live in a traditional apartment building or complex. The answer may be North Texas hottest new housing concept - build for rent housing communities.They are starting to pop up all over the area and are giving those of you stuck between buying a home and renting an apartment a new option. With a growing family, Stephanie Sims couldn't wait to get into a house after years in apartments. "It started to get really cramped, we just needed that space,"...
fox4news.com

Abandoned high-rise hotel catches fire Dallas

DALLAS - Dallas firefighters put out a fire on the 12th floor of an abandoned high-rise hotel. The fire started around 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the 15-story building located near Interstate 35 and Mockingbird Lane. Dallas Fire-Rescue said when firefighters arrived they could see smoke coming from the roof and...
KXII.com

New fast-food franchise opens in Denison

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -The wait is finally over, the new Chick-fil-A in Denison opened its doors to eager guests. “It was busy at first but that’s what we expected, that it’s real steady and it continues to be steady so we’re in good shape,” said Rob Medders, Owner and Operator of both the Sherman and now the Denison location .
DENISON, TX
WFAA

Get your SHEIN haul! Pop-up store coming to Dallas area this weekend

PLANO, Texas — Heads up, Dallas shoppers! Global fashion retailer, SHEIN, is coming to the Dallas area for a three-day pop-up event this weekend. SHEIN comes to the DFW area after a successful pop-up in Houston earlier this month. Items from two Dallas-area independent designers will be featured in...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Family Grieves After Wife, Mother Drowns in Mesquite Flood

It's been two days since historic rain amounts hit parts of North Texas and left one woman dead after her SUV was swept away in floodwaters. Jolene Jarrell, 60, was driving back to her East Dallas home after dropping someone off when she got caught in rising water under Interstate Highway 635 in Mesquite.
MESQUITE, TX
msn.com

Family Sues Prosper ISD, Says Daughters Were Abused by Bus Driver More Than 100 Times

A family has filed suit against Proper ISD, alleging a former bus driver abused their two daughters on more than 100 occasions during their kindergarten and first-grade years. The suit, filed Thursday in Collin County, says the district and its employees didn’t do enough to protect the sisters, who were 5 and 7 at the time. It seeks more than $5 million in damages.
PROSPER, TX
texasstandard.org

Denton County landlord charged high fees for run-down properties, investigation shows

In March, Jennifer O’Neal McLaughlin and her husband moved into a four-bedroom, red brick home in Flower Mound, a Denton County suburb. They planned to buy the house with financing from its previous owner – property management company Kamy Investments, which asked for big up-front fees from the McLaughlins, in part because of problems with their credit. But they had the cash to do it, since they’d just sold their family farm.
DENTON COUNTY, TX

