Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Legacy West Celebrates Black Business Month with Pop-Ups and First-Ever Black Beauty Room and AwardsLeah FrazierDallas, TX
North Texas School Districts Hiring Bus Drivers Amid ShortageLarry LeaseTexas State
$1M Mega Million Tickets Were Sold in North TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Former Irving Teacher Accused of Sexually Abusing 2nd GraderLarry LeaseIrving, TX
Related
mckinneyonline.com
Gardner’s Delight: Check out this home for sale in McKinney perfect for a homeowner with a green thumb
Calling all gardeners! There's a house you're going to love in McKinney that's for sale. Listed for $495,000, this home called a "Gardner's Delight," features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, located a few minutes from downtown McKinney. Outdoors there are a few covered areas and the garage was converted to...
checkoutdfw.com
These upcoming wine pairing classes at a McKinney winery will help you explore your palate and expand your wine knowledge
Whether you’re a connoisseur of fine wines or just want to learn a little bit more about the vino you’re drinking, upcoming classes offered by a McKinney winery offer you the chance to try some of the best wine in North Texas in a fun and educational environment.
New housing concepts pop up around North Texas
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - So you want a buy house but can't afford the down payment. Or, you need to lease but don't want to live in a traditional apartment building or complex. The answer may be North Texas hottest new housing concept - build for rent housing communities.They are starting to pop up all over the area and are giving those of you stuck between buying a home and renting an apartment a new option. With a growing family, Stephanie Sims couldn't wait to get into a house after years in apartments. "It started to get really cramped, we just needed that space,"...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
2 Hurt When Water Heater Explodes During Maintenance Call in Collin County
Two people were hurt Thursday when a water heater at a home in Nevada exploded, authorities say. Texas Sky Ranger flew over the home on County Road 546 near Lake Lavon on Thursday afternoon as firefighters investigated. A Collin County Sheriff's Office spokesman said construction workers were replacing a gas...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
checkoutdfw.com
These are the companies that offer the best swim lessons for your kids near Frisco, Celina and Prosper
Learning how to swim is essential for every child's life. Swim schools are helpful to guide children into being a strong swimmer at any age. We have researched the best swim schools in Celina and Prosper so that you don't have to. My Swim Buddy. Private swim lessons for your...
Experience the “Upside Down” in the First Ever “Stranger Things” Store in Texas
The series "Stranger Things" has taken the world by storm so much so that it's become an instant cult classic. Music from the show, recorded decades ago, is showing up on the charts. Fashion from the 80s, in which the show is set, is coming back. Heck, people are even getting Stranger Things tattoos.
Get the private jet experience without the price at Dallas Love Field
If you've always wanted to fly private, but it's not quite in the budget, there is a semi-private option that flies out of a private hangar in Dallas Love Field Airport.
fox4news.com
Abandoned high-rise hotel catches fire Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas firefighters put out a fire on the 12th floor of an abandoned high-rise hotel. The fire started around 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the 15-story building located near Interstate 35 and Mockingbird Lane. Dallas Fire-Rescue said when firefighters arrived they could see smoke coming from the roof and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Auto experts, North Texas police officers share how to prevent catalytic converter thefts
FORT WORTH, Texas — Thieves are stealing catalytic converters at a high rate, making it difficult for manufacturers to keep up with the demand of replacements. One truck accessory store in Fort Worth is working to help Texas drivers protect their vehicles. Trail End Truck Accessories is a longtime...
Mesquite woman who was killed as she was swept off a bridge in flood waters identified
KRLD has learned the name of the woman killed yesterday when her car was swept off a bridge near 635 in Mesquite. 60-year-old Jolene Jarrell was an Uber driver and had just dropped off her passenger.
Texas Attraction Uses Over 100,000 Gourds to Create Breathtaking Pumpkin Paradise
Fall is quickly approaching which means everybody will be breaking out the pumpkin spice and looking for fall festivals and pumpkin patches. Well, if it's pumpkins you are looking for, it's pumpkins galore at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden. When I say "pumpkins galore", I'm talking over 100,000 of those bad boys.
KXII.com
New fast-food franchise opens in Denison
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -The wait is finally over, the new Chick-fil-A in Denison opened its doors to eager guests. “It was busy at first but that’s what we expected, that it’s real steady and it continues to be steady so we’re in good shape,” said Rob Medders, Owner and Operator of both the Sherman and now the Denison location .
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 people taken to hospital after water heater explosion in Collin County, officials say
NEVADA, Texas — Two people were taken to a local hospital after a water heater explosion in Collin County, officials said. The incident was reported in the 13000 block of County Road 546 in Nevada, Texas. According to the Collin County Sheriff's Office, several agencies responded to reports of...
Get your SHEIN haul! Pop-up store coming to Dallas area this weekend
PLANO, Texas — Heads up, Dallas shoppers! Global fashion retailer, SHEIN, is coming to the Dallas area for a three-day pop-up event this weekend. SHEIN comes to the DFW area after a successful pop-up in Houston earlier this month. Items from two Dallas-area independent designers will be featured in...
KWTX
North Texas family says Native American boy denied enrollment in school because of long hair
CALLISBURG, Texas (KXII) - When trying to enroll in middle school, Elizabeth Jones and her son, William Coffey, who is of tribal decent, were faced with a dilemma. “I had turned in the application, enrollment forms for school, and that’s when they said that he would have to cut his hair if he wants to go to school there,” Jones said.
CW33 NewsFix
Dallas-based Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrating 25 years with free cake giveaway in September: Here’s what you need to know
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re a cake person, you’ve more than likely given Nothing Bundt Cakes a try, especially if you’re in North Texas as this incredible bakery is based in Dallas! The company is going to be celebrating its 25th birthday. Its stores will be...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Family Grieves After Wife, Mother Drowns in Mesquite Flood
It's been two days since historic rain amounts hit parts of North Texas and left one woman dead after her SUV was swept away in floodwaters. Jolene Jarrell, 60, was driving back to her East Dallas home after dropping someone off when she got caught in rising water under Interstate Highway 635 in Mesquite.
msn.com
Family Sues Prosper ISD, Says Daughters Were Abused by Bus Driver More Than 100 Times
A family has filed suit against Proper ISD, alleging a former bus driver abused their two daughters on more than 100 occasions during their kindergarten and first-grade years. The suit, filed Thursday in Collin County, says the district and its employees didn’t do enough to protect the sisters, who were 5 and 7 at the time. It seeks more than $5 million in damages.
texasstandard.org
Denton County landlord charged high fees for run-down properties, investigation shows
In March, Jennifer O’Neal McLaughlin and her husband moved into a four-bedroom, red brick home in Flower Mound, a Denton County suburb. They planned to buy the house with financing from its previous owner – property management company Kamy Investments, which asked for big up-front fees from the McLaughlins, in part because of problems with their credit. But they had the cash to do it, since they’d just sold their family farm.
Comments / 0