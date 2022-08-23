ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highlights! Watch KSI destroy Swarmz with second-round knockout

Social media influencer KSI made his first boxing appearance of the day (Sat., Aug. 27, 2022) live on DAZN from inside The O2 Arena in London, England, when he met Brandon “Swarmz” Scott in a three-round affair to spark the main card. KSI will also be back in action in the main event when he takes on professional boxer Luis Alcaraz Pineda in another three-round fight.
Nate Diaz Gets High As USADA Holds Him Captive For His Urine

Nate Diaz surprised absolutely no one today as he proceeded to get high in front of a USADA agent, even trying to convince him to take a hit. One of the original weed advocates in MMA along with brother Nick, there was once a time being caught with THC metabolites would invoke fear of a career-changing punishment. Now though, Diaz even offered the urine collecting delegate a pass of the joint. This offer was. unfortunately, refused by the aforementioned collector.
AEW Reveals Behind the Scenes Footage of CM Punk's Injury Aftermath on Rampage

AEW promised exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of CM Punk after his shocking AEW World Championship loss to Jon Moxley on tonight's Rampage, and the footage was delivered as promised. Later in the show fans got a quick recap of what happened on last week's Dynamite, showing the moment where Punk delivered a kick to Moxley that ended up with him grabbing his foot on the mat in clear pain. We then saw Punk being helped backstage, showing that he couldn't put any weight on the foot, and then he talked to the medical staff and trainers, giving more insight into what happened. You can watch the video in full below.
BKFC 28 Results: Ferea vs. Starling

MMA Fighting has BKFC 28 results from the Rio Rancho Events Center in Albuquerque, N.M., featuring a grudge match for the BKFC women’s flyweight championship. In the main event, Christine Ferea defends her title for the first time against the surging Taylor Starling. Ferea captured the title with a...
Helwani Implies Cejudo Sacrificed Manhood To His Manager

MMA reporter Ariel Helwani has criticized former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo for giving in to the demands of his manager. While mixed martial arts usually sees feuds develop inside the cage and ahead of inevitable meetings between fighters, the athletes aren’t the only figures in the community who can develop animosity.
Watch: MMA Fighter Earns Fastest KO In Promotion’s History

MMA fighter Bogdan Gnidko earned the quickest knockout in KSW history against Damian Piwowarczyk at KSW 73. Gnidko and Piwowarczyk battled on the main card of KSW 73 in Warsaw, PL. The two giants fought at a catchweight of 214lbs and was a matchup of two impressive prospects. Despite being...
Archives: Calls For Snoop Dogg To Be Fired From The UFC (2017)

On this day five years ago, there were calls for Snoop Dogg to be relieved from his UFC duties. Snoop Dogg has become known as one of the most versatile, ubiquitous celebrities in American history. Whether it’s gangster rap, Hollywood films, reality TV, or cooking with Martha Stewart, the D-O-Double G can be found anywhere and at any given moment. Some newer MMA fans may be unaware, but at one time, one of the many hats Snoop worn was that of, get this, a UFC commentator.
UFC Matchmaking Bulletin (8/22-8/27): Shahbazyan Returns

MMA News has you covered with this week’s UFC matchmaking bulletin, featuring fights for returning middleweight prospect Edmen Shahbazyan, heavyweight veteran Aleksei Oleinik, City Kickboxing product Carlos Ulberg, and ranked bantamweight Jack Shore. With UFC cards being held most weekends, Mick Maynard and Sean Shelby have their matchmaking work...
Archives: Floyd Mayweather Invites Conor McGregor To Train (2018)

Prior to the biggest fight of Conor McGregor‘s career, he received the most unlikely offer to help in his preparation from Floyd Mayweather. UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor remains the biggest and highest-selling fight of Conor McGregor’s MMA career. However, it was not the biggest of his sports career in terms of PPV buys. That honor would belong to his epic 2017 clash against Floyd Mayweather.
Israel Adesanya reflects on Yoel Romero fight as the lowest point of his career: “That was the worst for me”

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya views his fight with Yoel Romero as the lowest moment of his career. ‘The Last Stylebender’ met ‘Soldier of God’ in the main event of UFC 248 in March 2020. The headliner was set to be the first title defense for the recently-crowned champion Adesanya. Despite high expectations heading in, the matchup wasn’t a thriller as fans hoped.
UFC
Watch: MMA Fighter Slams Opponent Directly On His Head

MMA fighter Ray Waters put a stamp on his win over Leivon Lewis at LFA 140 by throwing Lewis on his head in the middle of their fight. Waters and Lewis fought on the main card of LFA 140 on Friday in New Town, ND. Both welterweights were looking to move one step closer to a potential title shot with a victory.
Cormier: Rockhold’s Retirement WAs The Last Of AKA’s ‘Four Kings’

Daniel Cormier is sad to see his friend Luke Rockhold walk away from MMA. Luke Rockhold fought in a great bout at UFC 278 against Paulo Costa, even though he didn’t get the win. Following the fight, Rockhold announced his retirement from MMA. With fans and teammates looking on Rockhold explained that his time was up and even though this was his first fight in three years, he was ready to walk away.
Sonnen: No One Is Talking About Leon Edwards Cheating

Chael Sonnen feels Leon Edwards deserves credit for defeating Kamaru Usman, but not without an asterisk next to the final result. Edwards defeated Usman via a fifth-round knockout at UFC 278 last Saturday. It was one of the most impressive come-from-behind wins in UFC history after Usman had seemed to overwhelm Edwards for three of the four previous rounds.
Indian MMA Movie Premiers To Disappointing Reviews

An Indian MMA movie has premiered to lackluster reviews after it received a considerable amount of promotion leading up to its release. While not a frequent focus in film, there have been several MMA movies over the years that have attempted to weave the sport into different plots. IMDB provides some insight on what the Indian film Liger has to offer for viewers.
John Dodson Blitzes Ryan Benoit In BKFC KO Win

Former UFC veterans John Dodson and Ryan Benoit fought at Bare Knuckle FC 28, with “The Magic Man” making short work of his opponent. BKFC 28 took place Saturday night, with the main event featuring Christine Ferea defeating Taylor Starling via TKO. The co-main event showcased two familiar names to MMA fans, with former UFC flyweight title challenger John Dodson taking on Ryan Benoit.
