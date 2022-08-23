ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matthew Hunt, longtime LAPD leader, dies at 91

Matthew Hunt, a longtime leader in the Los Angeles Police Department known for his disarming Irish accent and willingness to confront problems within the department, died at home on Saturday. He was 91. Source: Los Angeles Times.
Headstones in a Long Beach Cemetery Were Vandalized and Knocked Over

Multiple headstones in a Long Beach cemetery were vandalized including being knocked down. On Monday around 10 a.m. police responded to a call of vandalism at a Sunnyside Cemetery near the 1100 block of East Willow St. Aug 1. Would Ivana Trump’s Gravesite at Trump National Golf Club Be Tax...
Controversial Billboards Seen in San Francisco, LA Warn Against Moving to Texas

Some mysterious billboards have recently gone up in San Francisco and Los Angeles, warning people not to move to Texas. But who is behind it? That’s the big question swirling around the controversial billboards that say “Don’t move to Texas” and “The Texas miracle died in Uvalde,” referring to the deadly school shooting that occurred in that area.
How to Transform Your Lawn Into Drought Tolerant Landscaping

Angelenos are struggling to keep their lawns green in the midst of yet another historic drought, with water use mandates becoming more and more strict. Transforming your yard into drought tolerant landscaping involves ripping out the existing grass lawn and replacing it with gravel or crushed granite, along with adding native elements that don’t need much water to survive, like succulents. The plants are usually watered with a simple drip irrigation system running under the gravel, using as little water as possible to keep the plants healthy. So little water is used, in fact, the savings could add up.
