ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kiss951.com

Popular South Carolina Restaurant Has Best Cheeseburger in the State

Who is hungry? As I am sitting here, I am currently hungry and a burger does sound quite good. I know some people enjoy dreaming about a juicy, tasty cheeseburger on a good day. Especially at the end of the week when you are just ready to enjoy some relaxation from a long day at work. A cheeseburger and some fries I am sure will solve the problem for many of us.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Wednesday headlines: Young adult Americans getting high … in record numbers

Use of marijuana and hallucinogens among young adults reached an all-time record last year, according to new federal data. A researcher at the Medical University of South Carolina says younger adults often don’t see substances like ketamine, psilocybin mushrooms and ecstasy as taboo because of potential therapeutic effects, but the substances still have consequences. More: The New York Times.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Education
holycitysinner.com

Charleston Named of the Best Minor League Sports Cities in the Country

Here’s what the site had to say about Charleston’s minor league sports scene:. “Charleston may only have a population of around 138,000, but the city is filled to the brim with arts, culture, tourist attractions — and a few favorite hometown teams to cheer for. One of their most successful franchises is the Charleston RiverDogs minor league baseball team. (The team) is known for one of their quirky and colorful co-owners, SNL alum and Lost in Translation star Bill Murray. (He) is often spotted at RiverDogs games and is easily considered one of their most passionate fans….In addition to the RiverDogs, Charleston sports fans can also catch a South Carolina Stingrays hockey game and the Charleston Battery professional soccer club game.”
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The College Of Charleston#The Princeton Review#K12#Green Colleges
holycitysinner.com

RiverDogs Blast Way to 7-1 Victory

Fayetteville, NC – The Charleston RiverDogs hit four home runs, including three in the fifth inning, to take down the Fayetteville Woodpeckers by a 7-1 score on Friday night at Segra Stadium. Six of the team’s seven runs came courtesy of the long ball. The Columbia Fireflies earned a third straight walk-off win to remain 3.5 games behind the first place RiverDogs.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
holycitysinner.com

SEWE Announces “Flyways,” A New Fall Kick Off Event

The Southeastern Wildlife Exposition (SEWE) will present “Flyways,” a new fall event that will be held ahead of its 41st annual show in February of 2023. Held in partnership with Ducks Unlimited, this celebration will honor the journey of waterfowl across North America. The event will be held on Saturday, October 15th from 7 pm to 11 pm at the Charleston Visitor Center.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

‘She’s in our hearts’: Friends celebrate, toast to Megan Rich

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Friday will mark one week since the body of 41-year-old Megan Rich was discovered on James Island. Friends gathered at one of her favorite restaurants, Krazy Owls, on Johns Island to celebrate her life hours after her funeral. The friends describe this as a crazy situation...
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
The Post and Courier

GARAGE SALE GEORGETOWN 67 KINGS BURY

GARAGE SALE GEORGETOWN 67 KINGS BURY PLACE , 08/26/22 - 08/28/22, 7am - 5pm , Sun 7am-12p Furn, Kitchenwares, power tools, medical equip, gardening items, collectibles, and craft supplies. Great Prices!
GEORGETOWN, SC
The Post and Courier

820 Gahagan Road, Summerville, SC 29485

Prime piece of land minutes from burgeoning downtown Summerville SC ! 5+/- Acres at the busy intersection of Miles Jamison / Gahagan - land has great frontage and is virtually at the corner of 2 busy roads . The property owner is currently in the process of having the land rezoned to residential zoning which will allow for multiple homes per acre. The property sits amidst several existing developments and is a great opportunity to participate in the growth of the Lowcountry. The property has several out structures and a 3 Bed 2 Bath Ranch that is being sold as is with the land. Several grand oaks sit on the property which serve as great focal pieces for a new development. Animals do not convey.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
holycitysinner.com

RiverDogs Take Out Frustration on Woodpeckers in Lopsided Win

Fayetteville, NC – One night after being held off the scoreboard, the Charleston RiverDogs snapped their offensive drought by scoring six runs in the fourth inning to run away from the Fayetteville Woodpeckers for a 12-3 victory. The teams combined to walk 21 batters and leave 28 runners on base in the Thursday night contest that was delayed 44 minutes by rain. Julio Meza went 4-5 with two doubles and a triple to lead the RiverDogs offense.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
charlestondaily.net

This is the kind of house $133K will buy you in North Charleston

Looking for your dream home, but only having 133K to spend, we may have found the perfect listing. It may be a fixer-upper, but there is character and potential. Location: 1905 Boxwood Ave North Charleston, SC 29405. Size: 816 SQ Feet. This 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family residence, sits on a 7,840...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

2022 Hurricane Special: Ready 4 The Storm | FULL EPISODE

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Hurricane season is here, and the ABC News 4 Storm Tracker team is working 4 you to help get you Ready 4 The Storm. The Battery can be one of the most vulnerable spots in the Lowcountry. It's a reminder that we should always be...
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy