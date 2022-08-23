Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Learn about Seafood and Shrimping on Shem CreekRene CizioCharleston, SC
5 Enjoyable Things to Do in Charleston, SCBecca CCharleston, SC
3 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
Exploring Charleston Architecture: 8 Reasons You'll Love itRene CizioCharleston, SC
Breeze Airways is Adding 2 Nonstop Flights from Charleston, SC to the West CoastReportWireLos Angeles, CA
Related
holycitysinner.com
Charleston Symphony Orchestra League, Inc. to host Swing Fore the Symphony 2022
The Charleston Symphony Orchestra League, Inc. (CSOL) offers both golf and music at “Swing Fore the Symphony 2022,” a golf event at the Country Club of Charleston on Monday, October 10th. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Charleston Symphony Orchestra and CSOL music scholarships. Teams will be...
wpde.com
State program gives Pee Dee, Georgetown Counties access to quality internet
WPDE — Spinning wheels and poor connection may be a thing of the past for residents in rural areas of the Palmetto State thanks to a new state program. State agencies invested nearly $30 million in the Rural Broadband Grant Program (RBGP). The program was awarded to 22 counties...
kiss951.com
Popular South Carolina Restaurant Has Best Cheeseburger in the State
Who is hungry? As I am sitting here, I am currently hungry and a burger does sound quite good. I know some people enjoy dreaming about a juicy, tasty cheeseburger on a good day. Especially at the end of the week when you are just ready to enjoy some relaxation from a long day at work. A cheeseburger and some fries I am sure will solve the problem for many of us.
Charleston City Paper
Wednesday headlines: Young adult Americans getting high … in record numbers
Use of marijuana and hallucinogens among young adults reached an all-time record last year, according to new federal data. A researcher at the Medical University of South Carolina says younger adults often don’t see substances like ketamine, psilocybin mushrooms and ecstasy as taboo because of potential therapeutic effects, but the substances still have consequences. More: The New York Times.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
holycitysinner.com
North Charleston POPS! Welcomes Gregory Schoonover as New Executive Director
The North Charleston POPS! announced today the appointment of a dynamic new Executive Director. Musician and businessman Gregory Schoonover (right) will take over the leadership of the POPS! on September 1st. POPS! Founder Tacy Edwards is happy to pass the executive baton to a person of great knowledge and experience...
Best theme parks located closest to Charleston, South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Schools are back in session, Labor Day weekend is within reach and pumpkin spice everything is making a comeback – all signs that point to the end of summer. But if you are looking for some last-minute fun, here are a few amusement and theme parks located close to Charleston, South […]
live5news.com
I-526 project forces 100 homeowners to relocate: ‘I was born in that house’
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation hosted an event Saturday to review the I-526 Lowcountry Corridor WEST project. Officials from SCDOT answered questions and concerns from community members that the project may be affecting. The segment of I-526 between I-26 and Virginia Avenue is the...
holycitysinner.com
Charleston Named of the Best Minor League Sports Cities in the Country
Here’s what the site had to say about Charleston’s minor league sports scene:. “Charleston may only have a population of around 138,000, but the city is filled to the brim with arts, culture, tourist attractions — and a few favorite hometown teams to cheer for. One of their most successful franchises is the Charleston RiverDogs minor league baseball team. (The team) is known for one of their quirky and colorful co-owners, SNL alum and Lost in Translation star Bill Murray. (He) is often spotted at RiverDogs games and is easily considered one of their most passionate fans….In addition to the RiverDogs, Charleston sports fans can also catch a South Carolina Stingrays hockey game and the Charleston Battery professional soccer club game.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
holycitysinner.com
Charleston Style Exchange Hosting an Upscale Consignment Sale for Women and Teens
The event is free to attend and parking is free too. There will be dressing rooms on-site and they’ll accept cash, Venmo, and major credit cards for payment. For more information, visit charlestonstyleexchange.com.
holycitysinner.com
RiverDogs Blast Way to 7-1 Victory
Fayetteville, NC – The Charleston RiverDogs hit four home runs, including three in the fifth inning, to take down the Fayetteville Woodpeckers by a 7-1 score on Friday night at Segra Stadium. Six of the team’s seven runs came courtesy of the long ball. The Columbia Fireflies earned a third straight walk-off win to remain 3.5 games behind the first place RiverDogs.
holycitysinner.com
SEWE Announces “Flyways,” A New Fall Kick Off Event
The Southeastern Wildlife Exposition (SEWE) will present “Flyways,” a new fall event that will be held ahead of its 41st annual show in February of 2023. Held in partnership with Ducks Unlimited, this celebration will honor the journey of waterfowl across North America. The event will be held on Saturday, October 15th from 7 pm to 11 pm at the Charleston Visitor Center.
live5news.com
‘She’s in our hearts’: Friends celebrate, toast to Megan Rich
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Friday will mark one week since the body of 41-year-old Megan Rich was discovered on James Island. Friends gathered at one of her favorite restaurants, Krazy Owls, on Johns Island to celebrate her life hours after her funeral. The friends describe this as a crazy situation...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Post and Courier
GARAGE SALE GEORGETOWN 67 KINGS BURY
GARAGE SALE GEORGETOWN 67 KINGS BURY PLACE , 08/26/22 - 08/28/22, 7am - 5pm , Sun 7am-12p Furn, Kitchenwares, power tools, medical equip, gardening items, collectibles, and craft supplies. Great Prices!
The Post and Courier
820 Gahagan Road, Summerville, SC 29485
Prime piece of land minutes from burgeoning downtown Summerville SC ! 5+/- Acres at the busy intersection of Miles Jamison / Gahagan - land has great frontage and is virtually at the corner of 2 busy roads . The property owner is currently in the process of having the land rezoned to residential zoning which will allow for multiple homes per acre. The property sits amidst several existing developments and is a great opportunity to participate in the growth of the Lowcountry. The property has several out structures and a 3 Bed 2 Bath Ranch that is being sold as is with the land. Several grand oaks sit on the property which serve as great focal pieces for a new development. Animals do not convey.
This Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In South Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the restaurants in each state serving the best waffles, including this spot in South Carolina.
abcnews4.com
Furniture Fraud: How one store in North Charleston left many without furniture or refunds
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — How long would you wait for that the right new sofa or kitchen table? Some customers of a North Charleston furniture store say they’ve been waiting for two years now and claim they’re getting the runaround. ABC News 4 received multiple reports...
holycitysinner.com
RiverDogs Take Out Frustration on Woodpeckers in Lopsided Win
Fayetteville, NC – One night after being held off the scoreboard, the Charleston RiverDogs snapped their offensive drought by scoring six runs in the fourth inning to run away from the Fayetteville Woodpeckers for a 12-3 victory. The teams combined to walk 21 batters and leave 28 runners on base in the Thursday night contest that was delayed 44 minutes by rain. Julio Meza went 4-5 with two doubles and a triple to lead the RiverDogs offense.
charlestondaily.net
This is the kind of house $133K will buy you in North Charleston
Looking for your dream home, but only having 133K to spend, we may have found the perfect listing. It may be a fixer-upper, but there is character and potential. Location: 1905 Boxwood Ave North Charleston, SC 29405. Size: 816 SQ Feet. This 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family residence, sits on a 7,840...
abcnews4.com
2022 Hurricane Special: Ready 4 The Storm | FULL EPISODE
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Hurricane season is here, and the ABC News 4 Storm Tracker team is working 4 you to help get you Ready 4 The Storm. The Battery can be one of the most vulnerable spots in the Lowcountry. It's a reminder that we should always be...
Eight-year-old finds shark tooth worth thousands of dollars in South Carolina
Charleston, S.C. — A young archeologist is being hailed for the find of a lifetime. Eight-year-old Riley Gracely unearthed a prehistoric shark tooth while on vacation in South Carolina. Riley and his family have collected hundreds of shark teeth during their annual visit to Palmetto Fossil Excursions in Charleston,...
Comments / 0