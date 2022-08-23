Read full article on original website
The Happy Fits releases "Under the Shade of Green"
The third studio album by the New Jersey alt/indie-pop The Happy Fits has been released. Under the Shade of Green, is out everywhere now. In support of the new album, the band will hit the road this fall and winter across the EU and UK, with U.S. dates soon after with support from Daisy The Great and Phoneboy.
Top 15 Most Read Stories at New Jersey Stage from August 21-27, 2022
Here's a look at the top 15 most read articles published at New Jersey Stage from August 21-27, 2022. Each week we publish about 70 articles, including several original columns and features, along with news releases for events happening throughout the state and nearby areas like Philadelphia and New York City. This week's top 15 includes articles from 8 counties in New Jersey (Bergen, Cumberland, Essex, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex) and one from New York City.
Jersey City Theater Center presents "Skin Poem for a Cosy House"
(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- By popular demand, Barcelona, Spain’s Los Escultores del Aire dance theater company is returning to Jersey City Theater Center to present “Skin Poem for a Cosy House” on Saturday, September 24 at 7:30pm and Sunday, September 25 at 4:00pm at the JCTC Studios. A dance theatre show created and performed by choreographers Mai Rojas and Raffaella Crapio, “Skin Poem for a Cosy House” takes the audience on a scenic ride through the five stages of human grief: denial, anger, negotiation, depression and acceptance.
Ocean County Library to Present Acclaimed Violinist Dr. David Podles
(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- The Ocean County Library presents world-renowned concert violinist Dr. David Podles at five branches during September, October and November. The branches include Lacey, Toms River, Brick, Barnegat, and Long Beach Island with a different program at each. Lacey Branch, 10 East Lacey Road, (609) 693-8566 –...
Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District Celebrates 15th Anniversary of Its Annual Lincoln Park Music Festival and Return to Newark With The Soul of Lincoln Park
The Lincoln Park Music Festival is one of the largest annual music festivals in the tri-state region. Nearly 60,000 people from around the globe come together over two weekends to experience multiple genres of music, including gospel, R&B, house, hip-hop, soulful alternative/mash-up, reggae, dancehall, soca and music of the Latinx/Hispanic Caribbean diaspora.
Makin Waves Song of the Week: "Ghost of the Arcade" by Sean Tobin
Sean Tobin’s local hit “Ghost of the Arcade” is the Makin Waves Song of the Week. PHOTO BY DIANE DEMEMMO. After some national touring this summer, Asbury Park singer-songwriter Sean Tobin and his band, the Boardwalk Fire, will rock the Asbury boards on Aug. 31 to end the the Asbury Park Live series to benefit Asbury Park Music Foundation.
Makin Waves with From Good Homes: Love Our Band
From Good Homes in 1995 while recording their RCA Records debut LP, “Open Up the Sky.” Pictured from left to right: Jamie Coan, Todd Sheaffer, Brady Rymer, Patrick Fitzsimmons, and Dan Myers. PHOTO BY VICTOR GUADAGNO. It’s an honor for me to be featured so prominently in the...
SOPAC presents Comedian Paul Reiser
(SOUTH ORANGE, NJ) -- Comedian Paul Reiser is back on a stand-up comedy tour and will come to South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) on Sunday, October 9 at 7:30pm. Special guest Vance Gilbert will open the night. Comedian, actor and television writer Paul Reiser is one of Hollywood’s most...
DENTIST releases "Check the Calendar"
(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- Upbeat, melodic and fuzzed out indie rock trio DENTIST released its new single "Check the Calendar". The song is now available worldwide. Their forthcoming album Making A Scene will be released on September 2nd via Cleopatra Records. Also, Dentist will be closing out summer with a...
State Theatre Announces 2022-23 Classical Series
(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- State Theatre New Jersey, fully renovated in 2021, has announced its 2022-23 Classical Series featuring three world-renowned international orchestras. The Classical Series includes the Concerto Budapest Symphony Orchestra on January 14, Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine on February 17, and Daniel Hope – Zurich Chamber Orchestra on March 21. Tickets for all three concerts are on sale now.
Nimbus2 to Hold Auditions on August 30th
(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- Nimbus seeks masculine dancers for Nimbus2, 2022-23 Season. Dancers should be highly proficient in modern and contemporary ballet technique, and have strong partnering skills with competency in being the “base” of a partnership. Nimbus Dance looks for dynamic movers whose work shows curiosity, courageousness, dedication, and expression. Nimbus will hold in-person auditions on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at Nimbus Arts Center (329 Warren Street, Jersey City, NJ). Check-in is at 4:00pm. Auditions run from 4:30pm to 6:30pm. Interviews are 6:30pm to 7:00pm.
PNC Bank Arts Center presents Dispatch and O.A.R.
(HOLMDEL, NJ) -- The PNC Bank Arts Center presents Dispatch with O.A.R. on Sunday, August 28, 2022. While the bands have previously played on the same bill, this tour is the first time the two have shared a tour together. Showtime is 7:00pm. Formed by Chadwick Stokes and Brad Corrigan...
SOPAC's Laughs In The Loft for September
(SOUTH ORANGE, NJ) -- What’s so special about September 7? Yes, sadly, it is the unofficial end of summer, but it’s also the first Laughs in the Loft show of the SOPAC 2022-2023 Season. And, the passing of Labor Day marks back-to-school time. So what's better than including a funny local teacher in the lineup? Don’t miss April Tinari as she trades in her classroom at Marshall Elementary School for the Loft stage. Joining her on stage will be Sergio Chicon, Matthew Broussard, Aaron Kominos-Smith and host Joe Larson.
“Bendix: Sight Unseen” Documentary Inspires Director, Friendship, and Audiences at New Jersey Film Festival
Filmmaker Anthony Scalia grew up not far from the Bendix Diner, but he never knew anybody who had ever gone inside. One night when he was out late and it was the only place open, he decided to venture in. What he found was an amazing story that he details in the short documentary, Bendix: Sight Unseen. The film will be available for virtual screening on October 16 as part of the New Jersey Film Festival Fall 2022.
Lewis Center for the Arts presents French Theater Festival in September
Yannick Kamanzi in Radio Live – La relève. Photo by Herve Veronese. (PRINCETON, NJ) --Princeton University’s Lewis Center for the Arts, Department of French and Italian, and L’Avant-Scène presents the 11th edition of Seuls en Scène French Theater Festival, which will take place from September 9-23 at venues across the University’s campus. Most performances will be in French, and several will include English supertitles; all are free and open to the public.
Centenary Stage Company presents Laurel Canyon: A Tribute to Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young
(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- Centenary Stage Company kicks off their 2022-23 Season with a Curtain Up! Gala concert performance by Laurel Canyon: A Tribute to Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young on Saturday, September 24 at 8:00pm. This performance will take place in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown.
Michael Bourne, WBGO Host for 37 Years, Has Died at 75
Michael Bourne, longtime radio host for WBGO in Newark, died on Sunday, August 21, as confirmed by family member Elizabeth Dicker. He was 75 years old. Michael Bourne was a presence on the air at WBGO between the end of 1984 and the start of 2022, when he retired from full time hosting duty. He was the host of the Singers Unlimited podcast by WBGO Studios. Previously, he hosted the popular Singers Unlimited (1985-2022) show on WBGO. He also hosted the equally as popular Blues Break for several years. Michael was a senior contributor to DownBeat, writing for the magazine since 1969. Bourne earned a PhD in Theatre from Indiana University -- which came in handy with his role as a theatre critic for the WBGO Journal.
BlowUpRadio.com's New & Notable NJ Music: 8/22/22
Lazlo, founder of BlowUpRadio.com (an online station based around New Jersey artists), shines a light on some of the many new releases from NJ based musicians each week with this column. This week Lazlo takes a look at releases by Goalie Fight, Andrew Valentino, Slow Buildings, Arlan Feiles, and Geb Zurburg.
The Herb + Milly Iris Gallery at SOPAC presents Rhapsody in Color: Aida Jones Abstract Paintings
(SOUTH ORANGE,NJ) -- The Herb + Milly Iris Gallery at SOPAC kicks off a new season of exhibitions with Rhapsody in Color: Aida Jones Abstract Paintings, a series of vivid, energetic abstract paintings from Maplewood-based artist Aida Jones. The exhibition is on display from September 15 through November 6. An...
State Theatre New Jersey presents Tusk & Eaglemania
(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- State Theatre New Jersey presents Tusk & EagleMania on Friday, September 16 at 8:00pm. These are two of the hottest tribute bands around on one bill. If you're a fan of Fleetwood Mac or the Eagles, this is a show you won't want to miss. Tickets range from $25-$55.
