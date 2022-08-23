Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Will Never Give Up Search For 15-Year-Old Tennessee Girl Abducted In Broad DaylightThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChattanooga, TN
Update: Frustrated migrant on a bus from Texas to NY calls 911T. WareChattanooga, TN
Upset migrants on a bus from Texas demand the driver stop in TennesseeT. WareTexas State
Nordstrom Rack announces plan to open new store location in TennesseeKristen WaltersChattanooga, TN
Related
chattanoogacw.com
Good Samaritans pull driver from crashed truck before it burst into flames near I-75
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — 3 good Samaritans were in the right place at the right time Thursday afternoon, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department (CFD). A post on CFD's Facebook page says the accident happened on I-75 in Chattanooga just after 2 p.m. Witnesses called 911 to say a pickup...
chattanoogacw.com
Midstate officers, firefighters salute detective killed in East Tennessee helicopter crash
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Officers and firefighters in Murfreesboro gathered Wednesday to pay tribute to a fallen Tennessee detective who died in a helicopter crash in Marion County. Marion County Commissioner Matt Blansett and Sgt. Lee Russell of the Tennessee Highway Patrol were both killed when the helicopter they...
Multiple Injuries Reported After A Multi-Vehicle Crash On Highway 411 (Floyd County, GA)
Floyd County 911 responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 411 on Thursday afternoon. The crash happened just past East Rome Wal-Mart at the loop. An overturned transfer trailer truck carrying logs had rolled onto the highway spilling the timber onto the opposite side of the [..]
WTVCFOX
One person shot, killed on I-24 in Marion County Tuesday, says sheriff
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after a person was shot and killed in an apparent road rage incident in Marion County Tuesday evening, according to Marion County Sheriff Bo Burnett. The incident appears to have happened while traffic on the interstate was backed up due to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MFRD engineer owes life to Marion County detective killed in helicopter crash
An engineer with the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department says he owes his life to a Marion County Sheriff's Office detective who died Tuesday in a helicopter crash.
WDEF
Helicopter crash causes major backup on I 24
HALETOWN, Tennessee (WDEF) – TDOT officials now confirm that a helicopter did crash near I 24 in Marion County this afternoon. Emergency responders have shutdown I 24 as they try to get to the crash scene. They have gotten numerous reports that the helicopter hit power lines, and may...
1 Teenage Boy Hospitalized After A Motor Vehicle Crash In Dalton (Dalton, GA)
The Dalton Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash that led to the hospitalization of a Dalton teen. An initial investigation reports two bicyclists riding down the [..]
71-Year-Old Robert Edward Redding Killed In A Car Crash On Highway 280 (Preston, GA)
Officials responded to a Monday afternoon car crash on Highway 280 in Webster County that claimed a Cedartown man’s life. According to the officials, the victim was identified as [..]
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5atlanta.com
School district fires bus driver accused of DUI during route, suspends second driver
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - The Pickens County School District superintendent said the district fired a bus driver charged with DUI after crashing a bus with children on board. Another bus driver charged with DUI allegedly after completing her bus route is suspended. Superintendent Tony Young said the district is reviewing...
11-Year-Old Fairmount Boy Died In A Car Crash On Highway 41 (Bartow, GA)
Georgia State Police is investigating a car crash on Highway 41 in Bartow that killed an eleven-year-old Fairmount boy. Troopers were called to the scene on Highway 41 at Mac [..]
Floyd County Police investigating death of 34-year-old woman found unconscious
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga — Police in Floyd County are investigating the death of a 34-year-old woman after she was found unconscious on Thursday. Police said they found Kayla Cherie Gettrost unconscious at a house in Rome on Thursday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. At...
WDEF
More information on Sgt. Lee Russell who was killed in helicopter crash
NASHVILLE (WDEF) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol is releasing more information on the pilot who was killed in the Marion County helicopter crash this week. Lee Russell was from a small town in western Tennessee, McKenzie. He began his law enforcement career as a reserve deputy for Henry County...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mymix1041.com
Breaking News: Food City Acquires Cooke’s Food Stores
Food City officials announced plans to acquire the Cooke’s family of stores in the Greater Cleveland market area. The stores range in size from 15,000 to 35,000 sq. ft., and include five Fresh n’ Low locations, as well as the Cooke’s Food Store & Pharmacy. See the press release online at Mymix1041.com.
Two people arrested in large meth lab drug bust in north Georgia
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Two people have been arrested and charged after a large methamphetamine lab drug bust in north Georgia. According to the GBI, Dustin Tyler Burgess, 34, of Ellijay, Georgia, and Uriel C. Mendoza, 30, of Copperhill, Tennessee, were arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and manufacturing methamphetamine in the presence of children.
secretatlanta.co
Explore This Magical Mini Village Made Entirely Out Of Rocks In Calhoun
An hour or so north of Atlanta is the city of Calhoun in Gordon County. Nestled in this charming part of Georgia is the Seven-day Aventist Church, home to an enchanting miniature village made entirely out of rocks. The Rock Garden is the perfect spot to get completely lost in...
walkercountyga.gov
Walker County Ag Festival Returns September 17th
Preparations are underway for the annual Walker County Ag Festival on Saturday, September 17th from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Walker County Ag Center, located at 10052 Hwy 27 in Rock Spring. Organizers invite the community to celebrate local agricultural heritage by showcasing their best exhibits in...
WAFF
Rainsville man arrested on DUI charge after wreck
FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Fort Payne Police Department arrested and charged a 27-year-old man after he left the scene of a wreck on Aug. 24 in Fort Payne. Officers responded to a wreck involving a vehicle and a business in downtown Fort Payne. The officers determined that the vehicle involved in the wreck had left the scene and was traveling on Gault Avenue.
wutc.org
Going Up The Country: The Fall Fair Heads To The Farm
This fall, the Hamilton County Fair moves from Hixson to the McDonald Farm in Sale Creek. Late last year, the county purchased the farm, which will host the fair on October 1st and 2nd. Barry Courter is a reporter and columnist for The Chattanooga Times Free Press.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s home “swatted,” Rome police say
ROME, Ga. — Rome police said Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s home was swatted early Wednesday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said they responded to a 911 call about a person who had been shot multiple times at a house within the city limits.
