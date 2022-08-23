ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rossville, GA

chattanoogacw.com

Midstate officers, firefighters salute detective killed in East Tennessee helicopter crash

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Officers and firefighters in Murfreesboro gathered Wednesday to pay tribute to a fallen Tennessee detective who died in a helicopter crash in Marion County. Marion County Commissioner Matt Blansett and Sgt. Lee Russell of the Tennessee Highway Patrol were both killed when the helicopter they...
Georgia Accidents
Walker County, GA
Georgia Crime & Safety
WDEF

Helicopter crash causes major backup on I 24

HALETOWN, Tennessee (WDEF) – TDOT officials now confirm that a helicopter did crash near I 24 in Marion County this afternoon. Emergency responders have shutdown I 24 as they try to get to the crash scene. They have gotten numerous reports that the helicopter hit power lines, and may...
MARION COUNTY, TN
mymix1041.com

Breaking News: Food City Acquires Cooke’s Food Stores

Food City officials announced plans to acquire the Cooke’s family of stores in the Greater Cleveland market area. The stores range in size from 15,000 to 35,000 sq. ft., and include five Fresh n’ Low locations, as well as the Cooke’s Food Store & Pharmacy. See the press release online at Mymix1041.com.
CLEVELAND, TN
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Two people arrested in large meth lab drug bust in north Georgia

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Two people have been arrested and charged after a large methamphetamine lab drug bust in north Georgia. According to the GBI, Dustin Tyler Burgess, 34, of Ellijay, Georgia, and Uriel C. Mendoza, 30, of Copperhill, Tennessee, were arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and manufacturing methamphetamine in the presence of children.
ELLIJAY, GA
walkercountyga.gov

Walker County Ag Festival Returns September 17th

Preparations are underway for the annual Walker County Ag Festival on Saturday, September 17th from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Walker County Ag Center, located at 10052 Hwy 27 in Rock Spring. Organizers invite the community to celebrate local agricultural heritage by showcasing their best exhibits in...
WALKER COUNTY, GA
WAFF

Rainsville man arrested on DUI charge after wreck

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Fort Payne Police Department arrested and charged a 27-year-old man after he left the scene of a wreck on Aug. 24 in Fort Payne. Officers responded to a wreck involving a vehicle and a business in downtown Fort Payne. The officers determined that the vehicle involved in the wreck had left the scene and was traveling on Gault Avenue.
FORT PAYNE, AL
wutc.org

Going Up The Country: The Fall Fair Heads To The Farm

This fall, the Hamilton County Fair moves from Hixson to the McDonald Farm in Sale Creek. Late last year, the county purchased the farm, which will host the fair on October 1st and 2nd. Barry Courter is a reporter and columnist for The Chattanooga Times Free Press.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN

