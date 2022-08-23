(O'Neill, NE) - The St Paul Wildcats would get a 42-6 win at O'Neill on Friday night. A game that was heard live on Country 96.5 FM. Below listen to a recap of the game. St Paul (1-0) will be back in action next Friday hosting Minden. Listen live on 96.5 FM with the Pump & Pantry Pregame Show Starting at 6:30 pm. O'Neill (0-1) will be hosting Schuyler next Friday night.

SAINT PAUL, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO