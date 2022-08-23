Read full article on original website
Related
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Mustang Nite Pony Package Fully Replaces Black Accent
Following the launch of the Ice White Edition Appearance Package for the 2022 Ford Mustang and Ford Mustang Mach-E, The Blue Oval asked its fans to come up with a name for its new black appearance package for the pony car duo. Photos of the all-new 2023 Ford Mustang Nite Pony Package were released and its name was confirmed just recently, while the package was officially revealed later that same day. Ford Authority then spotted a 2022 Ford Mustang convertible equipped with the Black Accent Package at last week’s Woodward Dream Cruise, which seemed as if it was exactly the same as the new Nite Pony Package, outside of its new name. Now, Ford Authority has received confirmation that the 2023 Ford Mustang Nite Pony Package is fully replacing the outgoing Black Accent Package.
itechpost.com
2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E's Price Goes Up — How Much is It Now?
We have good and bad news. The good news is following a four-month hiatus due to shortage of supply, Ford on Thursday resumed taking reservations for the 2023 Mustang Mach-E. Another pleasant information for those who are planning to purchase this car is that Mach-E Premium versions with the Extended Range battery now have an EPA-estimated range of 290 miles, an increase of 13 miles.
fordauthority.com
Here’s Why The Ford Maverick Pickup Is So Popular
The 2022 Ford Maverick has dominated its segment though the second quarter of this year amid tremendous demand for the new compact pickup, which has faced a tremendous backlog of orders since its launch. In fact, the Maverick outsold the Ford Ranger through the first half of 2022 and its chief rival, the Hyundai Santa Cruz, by a significant margin, in spite of facing numerous production constraints. There are a few simple reasons why the Ford Maverick has been such a hot commodity thus far, too.
The Most Popular Ford Models in America
Ford’s sales fell 6.8% to 1.9 million cars last year, third place among all automakers, as Toyota unseated General Motors for first place, ending a 90-year run for GM. (Unfortunately for Ford, it topped the list of the car brands with the worst recalls this year.) The news wasn’t all bad for Ford. The automaker […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fordauthority.com
Ford BlueOval City Could Make More Than F-Series EV Pickups
Back in May, Ford revealed that it was working on a variety of new, dedicated all-electric vehicle platforms that will underpin a wide variety of future vehicles. Ford CEO Jim Farley also revealed that the automaker was already working on a second EV pickup this past spring, while we already know that another all-electric Ford F-Series model riding on its own dedicated platform will be built at the automaker’s new BlueOval City facility starting in 2025. However, Ford BlueOval City could soon build more than just that new all-electric pickup, as plant manager Kel Kearns recently revealed to The Biz Journal.
JOBS・
fordauthority.com
Ford F-150 Lightning Among Top Considered Electrified Models Again
With Ford F-150 Lightning deliveries well underway amid heavy demand, that particular model has also been a mainstay on Kelley Blue Book’s Brand Watch report – along with the Ford Maverick – where it has been the most considered EV pickup for the past two consecutive quarters. Now, the Q2 Brand Watch report has been released, and the Ford F-150 Lighting has once again retained its spot atop the consideration list in terms of all-electric pickup models, as well as moving up the overall electrified vehicle ranks, too.
fordauthority.com
Next Gen Ford Ranger Raptor Production Ramped Up For 40 Countries
Following its reveal back in February, the all-new, next generation Ford Ranger Raptor has been preceded by the start of regular Ranger deliveries, which began at Ford Manufacturing Thailand (FTM) in May, while production is scheduled to ramp up at the Silverton Assembly plant in South Africa in October. The all-new Ranger just launched in six additional countries this week, but neither it nor the next generation Ford Ranger Raptor will arrive in the U.S. until 2023 for the 2024 model year, as Ford Authority reported earlier this month. Now, The Blue Oval has announced that Ranger Raptor production at FTM has fully ramped up ahead of the high-performance off-roader’s launch, too.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Ditches Black Painted Roof
As Ford Authority reported yesterday, the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E is set to receive a host of changes for the new model year, including some pretty substantial price increases across the board. However, one change in particular flew under the radar a bit, even though it’s a pretty big one, and it pertains to the black-painted roof present on GT models. As The Blue Oval recently revealed, the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT is ditching that particular part in favor of the panoramic fixed-glass roof.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Details Revealed, Premium Range Increases
Heading into its third model year, the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E is set to receive some rather substantial price increases – just like the Ford F-150 Lightning – as Ford Authority reported earlier today, but that isn’t the only change coming for the EV crossover. Today, The Blue Oval outlined additional details regarding what’s new and notable about the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E, including range increases for one particular trim level and some exterior color changes to boot.
The Cheapest Helicopter on Earth Costs Less Than Most New Cars
This tiny craft is the cheapest helicopter on earth. How's that for a selling point? The post The Cheapest Helicopter on Earth Costs Less Than Most New Cars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
2022 Ford F-150 Among Top Selling Vehicles With Highest Days’ Supply
While overall Ford inventory remains at low levels – just a 14 days’ supply as of the end of Q2, as Ford Authority reported earlier this week – that isn’t true of every model in The Blue Oval’s lineup. In fact, Ford F-Series dealer stock was higher than any of its rivals as recently as this past April, when dealers had 83,000 Ford F-150 and Ford Super Duty pickups in stock. As such, used F-150 models have also experienced smaller price changes than average, even though 2022 Ford F-150 retail orders were cut off back in May. According to new data from Cox Automotive, the 2022 Ford F-150 is also among the top-selling vehicles with the highest days’ supply, too.
RideApart
Doctor Motorcycle Implants Twin-Turbo In Mad Max Virago Bobber
ASMR (Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response) fans are in it for the experience. Whether it’s the sound of popping bubble wrap or the peacefulness of a whispering voice, viewers are always chasing that spine-tingling sensation. For gear heads, the most comforting sounds emit from the garage, and the DoctorMotorcycle YouTube channel is happy to fill its subscribers’ prescriptions on a regular basis.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MotorTrend Magazine
Build a Low-Buck Small-Block Chevy for Your Daily Driver
Most engine builds you see these days show you how to build a killer engine using very nice parts, but they often neglect to tell how much all that great stuff will cost. While those builds certainly have their place, they overlook the guy who just needs a plain and simple small-block for a humble hot rod.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford F-150 Rattler: First Real World Photo Gallery
The 2023 Ford F-150 brings a handful of new models and packages to the iconic and highly popular pickup line, including the new F-150 Heritage Edition that features a classic two-tone paint scheme reminiscent of the pickup’s earliest years, as well as the F-150 Raptor R that puts a supercharged V8 under the hood to become the performance range-topper of the mix. In addition, the 2023 Ford F-150 Rattler also made its debut this model year as the entry-level off-road-focused model in the lineup, and now, Ford Authority captured photos of the pickup out in the real world for the very first time.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Edge ST Adds New Interior Appearance Package
Previously expected to be discontinued following the 2023 model year, the Ford Edge looks set to live on – at least in certain parts of the world – following a leaked next-gen model that recently surfaced in China. In the meantime, the 2023 Edge will soldier on with a few changes for the new model year, including at least one for the high-performance variant of the crossover, as sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that the 2023 Ford Edge ST is adding a new interior appearance package.
fordauthority.com
Ford F-150 Prototype Spotted With Video Recording System
In early 2022, Ford joined forces with ADT to form a new venture called Canopy, combining AI-driven camera technology developed by The Blue Oval and ADT’s security monitoring services for future products and services. The first Canopy products aren’t expected to become available to the public until 2023, but Ford Authority recently spotted a curious Ford F-150 prototype sporting a video recording system, possibly indicating that Canopy technology could be in a testing phase.
fordauthority.com
2022 Ford Transit Recalled Over Inoperable Rearview Camera Display
Ford Motor Company is recalling select 2022 Ford Transit models over a potential fault with the rearview camera assembly. This comes on the heels of the latest in a series of similar recalls related to the 2022 Transit’s rearview camera display. The defect: affected vehicles may have a missing...
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Bronco Sport Ditches These Two Color Options
The 2023 Ford Bronco Sport will no longer be available with two paint colors that were offered for the 2022 model year, Ford Authority has learned. The Bronze Smoke Metallic color (paint code EF) as well as the Velocity Blue Metallic hue (paint code E7) will not be available to order for the 2023 Ford Bronco Sport.
electrek.co
The best urban electric bikes you can buy for under $1,000 right now
I’ve had the pleasure of testing literally hundreds of electric bicycles over the past few years. I’ve seen everything from bargain basement models to several ultra high-end electric bikes with cutting edge materials and advanced production processes. Sometimes the cheapest electric bikes leaving you wanting more while the...
fordauthority.com
2002 Ford Super Duty Trucks Weren’t Required To Feature Stronger Roofs
As Ford Authority reported earlier this week, a court recently ordered Ford to pay $1.7 billion in punitive damages over an issue with the roof used on the 1999-2016 Ford Super Duty. This all stemmed from an accident in 2014, when a couple was killed after their 2002 Ford Super Duty rolled over, a tragedy that prompted that couple’s children to file a wrongful death lawsuit against the automaker, which resulted in a $24 million dollar payout. However, The Wall Street Journal is now reporting that the 2002 Ford Super Duty wasn’t required to have a stronger roof, as heavy-duty trucks were excluded from tougher requirements at that time.
Comments / 3