Belgian GP: George Russell says Red Bull and Ferrari 'pushed the rules' as attention shifts to new F1 directive

Daniel Ricciardo: Haas boss Guenther Steiner confirms interest in outgoing McLaren driver
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has confirmed his interest in outgoing McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo amid uncertainty over Mick Schumacher’s future with the team. McLaren and Ricciardo confirmed on Wednesday they had agreed a mutual termination of the Australian's contract at the end of the season, which has left him without a drive for next season.
Belgian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton shoulders blame for Fernando Alonso clash and responds to 'idiot' insult
Lewis Hamilton said it was "nice to know" how Fernando Alonso felt about him following their first-lap clash at the Belgian Grand Prix which drew a sharp rebuke from the Alpine driver. The pair came together at Les Combes as Hamilton tried to go around the outside of Alonso, briefly...
Belgian GP: Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc set for back of the grid starts after engine penalties
Formula 1 title rivals Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc are both set to start the Belgian Grand Prix well down the grid after being hit with significant engine penalties for the first race after the summer break. Verstappen and Leclerc have both taken multiple new components on their Power Units,...
Belgian GP: Lewis Hamilton brands Mercedes' Spa struggles 'a kick in the teeth'
Lewis Hamilton described Mercedes' lack of pace in Belgian GP qualifying as "a real kick in the teeth" and admitted he will be glad to see the back of the team’s troublesome 2022 car. The seven-time world champion will start fourth on the grid at Spa on Sunday due...
Belgian GP: Charles Leclerc says catching Max Verstappen 'very difficult' after Ferrari struggle at Spa
Charles Leclerc admits it will be "very difficult" to stay in the championship fight after Max Verstappen extended his lead with a dominant Belgian GP victory. After starting the race in 14th, a place behind Verstappen who had also taken a grid penalty for taking new engine parts, Leclerc was only able to finish sixth at Spa as his rival surged to victory.
Belgian GP: Max Verstappen targets more success after Red Bull dominate at Spa
Max Verstappen has insisted he and Red Bull "want more" success and will not lose focus after a dominant display at the Belgian Grand Prix. Verstappen overcame a grid penalty for taking new engine parts that saw him start from 14th to lead a one-two from team-mate Sergio Perez, extending his drivers' championship lead to 93 points and Red Bull's advantage over Ferrari to 97 points.
Oscar Piastri and Daniel Ricciardo: Sky Sports F1 team debate transfer saga and what next in driver market
Oscar Piastri has put his reputation at risk and will be under a "huge amount of pressure" if he joins McLaren next season, while Daniel Ricciardo should consider a move to Haas, say the Sky Sports F1 pundits. In a bumper Driver Market Special on Sky Sports F1's YouTube channel,...
Audi confirms Formula 1 entry from 2026 as sport welcomes Volkswagen brand
Audi has confirmed its Formula 1 entry from 2026. The luxury brand has only announced they are manufacturing engines from 2026 so far, although are expected to have a tie-up with Sauber once they enter the sport in four years. The entry of the Volkswagen-owned brands Audi and Porsche into...
Anthony Martial to be offered longer deal at Manchester United - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's national newspapers... Anthony Martial is to be offered a longer deal at Manchester United with boss Erik ten Hag impressed with his form. Antony has effectively gone "on strike" by refusing to play for Ajax as he looks to force through...
NZ Darts Masters: Gerwyn Price defeats fellow countryman Jonny Clayton to sign off in style Down Under
Gerwyn Price reeled off six consecutive legs to defeat his fellow countryman Jonny Clayton and claim the TAB New Zealand Darts Masters title in Hamilton on Saturday. The world No 1 was denied by Michael van Gerwen in the Queensland Darts Masters final a fortnight ago, but he made amends to win in New Zealand.
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool are working constantly to strengthen in transfer window but it must be the right player
Jurgen Klopp has hinted Liverpool could enter the transfer market before next week's deadline, saying the club are "working constantly" to find the right player to add to their squad. The Liverpool boss appeared to rule out the possibility of bolstering his injury-hit midfield earlier this month but, having taken...
US Open: Andy Murray sweat tests come back clear as cause of cramp remains unknown ahead ahead of Flushing Meadows
Andy Murray admits it's "concerning" sweat testing provided no conclusive answers as to what is causing his cramp issues ahead of the US Open. The 35-year-old has struggled with hot and humid conditions over the past few weeks, cramping in three different matches, including his loss to Cameron Norrie in Cincinnati last week.
Premier League hits and misses: Roberto Firmino's dazzling display, Erling Haaland filling Sergio Aguero void
The first player to have a hand in four first-half goals for Liverpool. The third player to have a hand in five goals in a single Premier League game. On an afternoon where everyone draped in Liverpool red shone, Roberto Firmino was without question the standout performer, stealing the show with two goals and three assists in Saturday's 9-0 mauling of Bournemouth.
