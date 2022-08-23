Scottie Scheffler, to begin, is a nice guy. And an honest one. Scheffler, the world No. 1, was in a bit of a rut, or at least a slide that’s notable for world No. 1s. He had opened the Open Championship last month with rounds of 68, 68, 69, then stumbled to a final-round 74. At his next event, at the FedEx St. Jude Championship earlier this month, he missed the cut, before finishing tied for third at last week’s BMW Championship. So you naturally want to know what gives, and, well, here’s Scottie and reporters after Thursday’s Tour Championship first round.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO