Read full article on original website
Related
golfmagic.com
Next LIV Golf player CONFIRMED ahead of Boston event
All the talk might be about Cameron Smith moving to LIV Golf ahead of their next event in Boston in early September, but there is another Cameron joining him in the shape of American Cameron Tringale. This news was confirmed earlier today by the Handicap 54 account on Twitter, which...
GolfWRX
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy served subpoena over PGA Tour players’ meeting
The PGA vs. LIV Golf continues to provide weekly drama, with the latest development a bit of a shocker. Larry Klayman, who filed the lawsuit on behalf of Patrick Reed against Golf Channel’s Brandel Chamblee is now attempting to summon Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy to court to testify regarding their players-only meeting in Delaware last week.
Golf.com
Butch Harmon coached Greg Norman and Phil. And he has some thoughts on LIV.
LIV Golf players, Butch Harmon says, should stop the “BS” about playing for anything else other than money. And he has no issue where it comes from. And yes, he would take the amounts being offered if he were a player now. Phil Mickelson, whom Harmon once coached,...
Golf.com
Scottie Scheffler was hurt in an awkward spot, and he describes it as only he can
Scottie Scheffler, to begin, is a nice guy. And an honest one. Scheffler, the world No. 1, was in a bit of a rut, or at least a slide that’s notable for world No. 1s. He had opened the Open Championship last month with rounds of 68, 68, 69, then stumbled to a final-round 74. At his next event, at the FedEx St. Jude Championship earlier this month, he missed the cut, before finishing tied for third at last week’s BMW Championship. So you naturally want to know what gives, and, well, here’s Scottie and reporters after Thursday’s Tour Championship first round.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inside Tiger Woods' Relationship With Erica Herman
Tiger Woods is many things — a golf superstar, billionaire, and brand ambassador. As a result, his love life has always received loads of attention — especially since Woods has been linked to several accomplished women, such as Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn and multi-talented model Tyra Banks. Though he's had his share of romantic relationships over the years, he's only tied the knot once, in 2004 (per CBC), with Swedish model Elin Nordegren, who shares two kids with Woods. The marriage ultimately fell apart after Nordegren discovered Woods' affairs and famously chased him out of their house with a golf club and smashed his car windows (via Mirror).
Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares New Racy Beach Photos
Star golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, have been dominating the headlines over the past few months. Earlier this summer, Koepka left the PGA Tour to sign a lucrative deal with the LIV Golf series. The four-time major champion reportedly landed a deal worth over $100 million. He's...
PopSugar
Seeing Double: The Cutest Pictures of Simone Biles and Her Sister Adria
Simone Biles and her sister Adria are two peas in a pod. The latter is currently appearing on the ABC reality competition series "Claim to Fame," attempting to hide her identity from a group of other contestants with famous relatives. As soon as Adria appeared on screen to introduce herself as "Louise," her resemblance to Simone was evident to both viewers at home and this season's competitors, despite valiant attempts to throw everyone off.
GolfWRX
Soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo wants to buy golf clubhouse…so he can demolish it
Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is in the process of building a £17 million home in Portugal. The property is in Quinta da Marinha and right next to Oitavos Golf Club. There’s just one problem with Ronaldo’s new property. The golf course’s clubhouse is obstructing his view, and the soccer legend wants to have it demolished.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Match in Coordinated Looks For a Concert
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are living their best engaged lives in style. The couple recently enjoyed a Chris Brown concert in coordinated date-night looks. Biles sported one of summer's hottest trends for the occasion: the corset top. She wore a white cropped style boasting a sweetheart neckline and elegant floral motifs running along the bodice and straps. Biles paired the summery garment with black midrise leather jeans, flashing her belly piercing. The figure-sculpting pants featured ruching all the way down to the ankles, setting the stage for the gymnast's shoe moment: a pair of tall, black leather platform sandals. A dainty gold chain necklace and sparkly diamond studs rounded out the concert-ready look.
Ayesha Curry Stuns In Insanely Sexy Plunging Dress For Wedding With Steph: Photos
Ayesha Curry looked absolutely incredible while dressed to the nines to attend a wedding with her husband, Steph Curry, this week. The gorgeous cookbook author totally stole the show, wearing a strapless, black leather gown with low-cut neckline. Meanwhile, Steph looked totally dapper in his black tuxedo as the two posed for a series of photos together.
Tragedy Reportedly Strikes Family Of Floyd Mayweather's Girlfriend
Tragedy has struck the family of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather's girlfriend. According to TMZ Sports, a relative of Mayweather's girlfriend Jamie Lynn committed suicide earlier this week. The suicide occurred at a condo Mayweather owns in Las Vegas. Per the report, the person was Lindenwood Lions football player Jarrett Johnson....
thecomeback.com
LIV Golf may have accidentally revealed new golfers
For the past several months, LIV Golf has been attempting to lure golf’s biggest stars away from the PGA Tour and into the new Saudi-backed golf league with massive guaranteed paychecks. And ahead of the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational in Boston, it looks like LIV may have accidentally revealed the next crop of defections.
golfmagic.com
LIV's Lee Westwood urged to "enjoy his cake in the corner" by fellow pro
LIV Golf Tour player Lee Westwood was involved in an interesting exchange with Eddie Pepperell. Earlier in the week Westwood, the former World No.1 and Ryder Cup Europe stalwart, absolutely scoffed at the grand reveal from the PGA Tour. That grand reveal was essentially the established American circuit's masterplan to...
Golf Channel
Billy Horschel takes offense at the idea of Tour copying LIV: 'funny when they say' that
ATLANTA – A divide that had been largely civil until recently has descended into a series of petty jabs and awkward social media exchanges and at least one PGA Tour player has seen enough. Following his second round at the Tour Championship, Billy Horschel shot back at Lee Westwood...
LIV Golf joins player-led antitrust lawsuit against PGA Tour
The amended suit was filed Friday in the U.S. District Court in Northern California. The lawsuit claims the PGA Tour has unfairly suspended players and used its position to hold competitors like LIV Golf down. Ahead of Wednesday's PGA finale in Atlanta, Georgia, Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said he wouldn't...
LAW・
Awkward at Wentworth? Nearly 20 members of LIV Golf to play in BMW PGA alongside Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick
On June 28, the PGA Tour and DP World Tour announced a 13-year expansion to their existing “strategic alliance” to an “operational joint venture partnership.”. Despite the agreement, the circuit formally known as the European Tour operates separately from the American tour. What does that mean? Well,...
Golf.com
Star leaderboard, big money and LIV Golf: The biggest storylines for Sunday at the Tour Championship
After a stormy Saturday, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Co.. will have plenty of golf to play on championship Sunday at the Tour Championship. Third-round play, at 6:36 p.m. ET Saturday, was suspended for the second time due to lightning in the area, and the PGA Tour called play for the day shortly after 7 o’clock. Fourteen players, including leader Scheffler, will resume their third round at 9:45 a.m. Sunday.
Golf Channel
Sources confirm multiple International Presidents Cup team members among those headed to LIV Golf
ATLANTA – Cameron Smith and at least five other PGA Tour players will join LIV Golf next week, multiple sources have confirmed to GolfChannel.com. Rumors have been swirling for weeks that Smith, the winner of this year’s Open Championship and Players Championship, is poised to join the Saudi-backed league and his aloof answers to pointed questions about his move to LIV have only fueled the speculation.
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf rebels set to have large presence at BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth
A large group of LIV Golf Tour players are set to play in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth as the DP World Tour continue its forgiving approach to the defectors. As pointed out by Jamie Weir from Sky Sports, Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch, Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter are on the entry list for the old European Tour's flagship event to be held at its flagship venue in September.
FOX Sports
Cam Smith among PGA players reportedly defecting to LIV Golf
Cameron Smith, the world's No. 2-ranked player and 2022 Open champion, is reportedly among a new group of PGA Tour players set to defect to LIV Golf. Marc Leishman, Harold Varner III, Joaquin Niemann, Anirban Lahiri and Cameron Tringale are also expected to join the new circuit, according to the report by ESPN on Saturday. The report said that Mito Pereira is also considering joining LIV.
Comments / 2