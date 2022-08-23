Read full article on original website
West Virginia city’s last police officer hands in resignation, only the chief remains
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Starting August 26, the safety in the city of McMechen will now rest on one man’s shoulders. Chief of Police Don DeWitt says his only lieutenant turned in his resignation, leaving just the chief on call. 7NEWS first brought to you the officer shortage seen in McMechen. And as you […]
Wanted man found after search of Fairmont home turns up meth, troopers say
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia State Troopers say they found a man who was wanted in Pennsylvania and almost a pound of meth while searching a Fairmont home on Thursday. Troopers with the Marion County detachment of the West Virginia State Police executed a search warrant on a...
WDTV
Controversy over officer-involved shooting in Nutter Fort grows
NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The controversy surrounding a man killed in an officer-involved shooting at a funeral is growing as several key questions remain unanswered. Family and friends are still shock following Wednesday’s shooting outside Amos Carvelli Funeral Home in Nutter Fort. The scene was packed with dozens...
Drugs and illegal ginseng seized, 15 arrested in Upshur County, West Virginia
The Upshur County Sheriff's Office and Buckhannon Police Department announced a drug and illegal ginseng bust Friday morning.
Police: WVa officers kill fugitive who pulled gun at funeral
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (AP) — A man being sought by U.S. Marshals and other law enforcement agencies was fatally shot at a northern West Virginia funeral service for his father Wednesday after he pulled a gun on officers attempting to apprehend him, authorities said. The shooting occurred in the...
You Can’t Be Serious: West Virginia Police Gun Down Man At His Father’s Funeral While He Was Hugging Aunt
West Virginia Police shoot and kill unarmed Black man named Jason Owens at his father‘s funeral while he was hugging his aunt
Morgantown woman who allegedly shot out vehicle’s back window charged
A woman has been charged after allegedly shooting out a vehicle's back window in Morgantown.
connect-bridgeport.com
U.S. Marshals Release Statement in Officer-Involved Shooting in Nutter Fort that Left Wanted Man Dead
FROM THE U.S. MARSHALS OF THE NORTHERN DISTRICT OF WEST VIRGINIA. “At approximately 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, members of the U.S. Marshals-led Mountain State Fugitive Task Force and other law enforcement agencies were involved in an officer-involved shooting during a fugitive investigation that resulted in a fatality in Nutter Fort, West Virginia.
connect-bridgeport.com
ToquiNotes: Harrison County's Citizen of the Year is in Bridgeport and is Most Likely Out Doing Good Deeds
When you write about someone who just happens to be alive and well, the standard mode of operation is to talk to that person. After all, it does give a little bit of insight into the person in question. If the person you are tying to talk to is Lisa...
Marion County Deputies say woman pulled over for not wearing seatbelt admits to delivering drugs
A woman was charged with possession with intent after Marion County Deputies said they pulled her over for not wearing a seatbelt, and she admitted to delivering drugs.
connect-bridgeport.com
Law Enforcement Investigating Death of 22-Year-Old Found Seriously Injured Near Area College Campus
WDTV is reporting that officials with the Elkins Police Department are investigating a death near the campus of Davis & Elkins College. According to Elkins Police Chief Travis Bennett, officers responded to a call early Sunday morning and found a seriously injured person on Graceland Drive. Graceland Drive runs parallel...
connect-bridgeport.com
Not Guilty Plea Entered by Monongalia County Deputy on Federal Charge of Suspect's Civil Rights Violation
According to MetroNews, the Monongalia County deputy facing federal criminal charges of excessive use of force and violating a suspect’s civil rights has entered a not guilty plea. Deputy Lance Kuretza, 38, appeared before a federal magistrate judge Thursday afternoon for an arraignment after he was arrested last week...
connect-bridgeport.com
Headstones, Some More than a Century Old, Victims of Recent Act of Vandalism at Clarksburg Cemetery
According to WBOY, dozens of headstones were knocked down in an act of vandalism at a Clarksburg cemetery. The incident happened about a week ago at the Elkview Masonic Cemetery next to Hardee’s on Marshall Street. Several large headstones were tipped over cracked and destroyed, some of which were over 100 years old.
wajr.com
Woman charged after shot fired during dispute
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Morgantown is facing charges after firing a shot into the back window of a car during a dispute. Police said Tiffany Taylor, 33, fired the shot as the victim was driving from the scene of the dispute. The bullet shattered the back window and was recovered from a subwoofer in the car.
WDTV
One person injured in crash on I-79 in Marion Co.
WHITE HALL, W.Va (WDTV) - One person was transported to the hospital in a crash northbound on I-79 in Marion County Tuesday afternoon. Emergency crews were alerted to a vehicle accident with possible injuries northbound on I-79 near the 132 mile marker, according to the Valley Volunteer Fire Department. As...
WDTV
Fairmont man charged with intentionally exposing himself in neighborhood
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged after officers said he intentionally exposed himself to a residential neighborhood in Fairmont. West Virginia State Police received a call on July 29 in reference to Jack Radford, 64, intentionally exposing himself outside on the front porch of his home, according to a criminal complaint.
Elkins Police investigating death on Graceland Drive
The Elkins Police Department is investigating a death that happened on Graceland Drive over the weekend.
Police: Man passed out in Marion County gambling room had drugs in his pocket
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A man has been charged after deputies find drugs on his person while responding to a trespassing call in Marion County. On Aug. 21, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department responded to a business in Marion County in reference to a trespassing call, according to a criminal complaint. When deputies arrived, […]
Fentanyl that looks like candy is in West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – A search warrant executed last week in Morgantown led to the recovery of a large batch of “Rainbow Fentanyl,” a colorful version of the deadly drug that resembles candy. United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld was joined by officials from the Mon Metro Drug...
3 from out of state charged for ‘kilo’ of fentanyl in Clarksburg
Three people from out of state have been charged after officers found more than a "kilo" of fentanyl during a traffic stop in Clarksburg.
