ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WDTV

Controversy over officer-involved shooting in Nutter Fort grows

NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The controversy surrounding a man killed in an officer-involved shooting at a funeral is growing as several key questions remain unanswered. Family and friends are still shock following Wednesday’s shooting outside Amos Carvelli Funeral Home in Nutter Fort. The scene was packed with dozens...
NUTTER FORT, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harrison County, WV
Crime & Safety
County
Harrison County, WV
City
Fairmont, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

U.S. Marshals Release Statement in Officer-Involved Shooting in Nutter Fort that Left Wanted Man Dead

FROM THE U.S. MARSHALS OF THE NORTHERN DISTRICT OF WEST VIRGINIA. “At approximately 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, members of the U.S. Marshals-led Mountain State Fugitive Task Force and other law enforcement agencies were involved in an officer-involved shooting during a fugitive investigation that resulted in a fatality in Nutter Fort, West Virginia.
NUTTER FORT, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Mile Marker
connect-bridgeport.com

Not Guilty Plea Entered by Monongalia County Deputy on Federal Charge of Suspect's Civil Rights Violation

According to MetroNews, the Monongalia County deputy facing federal criminal charges of excessive use of force and violating a suspect’s civil rights has entered a not guilty plea. Deputy Lance Kuretza, 38, appeared before a federal magistrate judge Thursday afternoon for an arraignment after he was arrested last week...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wajr.com

Woman charged after shot fired during dispute

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Morgantown is facing charges after firing a shot into the back window of a car during a dispute. Police said Tiffany Taylor, 33, fired the shot as the victim was driving from the scene of the dispute. The bullet shattered the back window and was recovered from a subwoofer in the car.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

One person injured in crash on I-79 in Marion Co.

WHITE HALL, W.Va (WDTV) - One person was transported to the hospital in a crash northbound on I-79 in Marion County Tuesday afternoon. Emergency crews were alerted to a vehicle accident with possible injuries northbound on I-79 near the 132 mile marker, according to the Valley Volunteer Fire Department. As...
MARION COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Fairmont man charged with intentionally exposing himself in neighborhood

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged after officers said he intentionally exposed himself to a residential neighborhood in Fairmont. West Virginia State Police received a call on July 29 in reference to Jack Radford, 64, intentionally exposing himself outside on the front porch of his home, according to a criminal complaint.
Lootpress

Fentanyl that looks like candy is in West Virginia

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – A search warrant executed last week in Morgantown led to the recovery of a large batch of “Rainbow Fentanyl,” a colorful version of the deadly drug that resembles candy. United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld was joined by officials from the Mon Metro Drug...
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy