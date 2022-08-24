ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miranda Kerr Called This $17 Turmeric Mask an ‘At-Home Facial in a Tube’

By Suzy Forman
 2 days ago

Do you feel like no matter what you do, your skin is just sort of stuck in a rut? Your pores always feel (and look) clogged, you can never get the level of brightness or radiance you crave and your complexion just won’t even out. You’re cleansing, you’re moisturizing, you’re drinking water and wearing sunscreen — what else is there to do?

This is usually where skincare masks come in. If you want to get your skin out of that rut, try literally sloughing the dullness away with an exfoliating treatment that nourishes while it scrubs. There are so many options out there though. Which one is actually worth your time and money? We’ve got you !

Get the Kora Organics Turmeric Brightening and Exfoliating Mask starting at just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 23, 2022, but are subject to change.

This turmeric mask comes from Kora Organics. Sound familiar? Miranda Kerr is the founder and CEO! She thoroughly believes in her products, and we found a great video of her using this mask on the brand’s Instagram, explaining how she uses it and why she loves it.

This product is amazing,” the supermodel said. “It’s like an at-home facial in a tube.” She noted that she often uses it as a facial scrub in the shower but also uses it as a leave-on mask to detoxify her pores and brighten her skin. She showed viewers her “post-facial glow” after rinsing it off, and we were impressed to say the least!

This wash-off mask is made with ingredients including turmeric, known for reducing pigmentation, renewing Aspen bark, refreshing peppermint and rosehip seeds to detox pores, even out your skin and brighten up your complexion. Every Kora Organics formula is made with rose quartz and antioxidant-rich noni fruit as well! Meanwhile, this formula contains no GMOs, no artificial fragrances or colors and no animal products. It’s vegan, cruelty-free, made with certified organic ingredients and is even Climate Neutral Certified !

Try using this facial mask two to three times a week for best results. You can even use it on your hands or body! Remember, it comes in two sizes too, so if you love the mini, try upgrading to the bigger size for a great deal!

