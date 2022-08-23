Read full article on original website
Watch Rednecks Rid Illinois Rivers of Invasive Evil Flying Carp
You need a job done? Let me and my redneck friends do it. Don't believe me? Watch what my people did recently when they were made aware there were invasive and evil carp in an Illinois river. They got it done big time and they did it for a good cause, too.
See Inside One of the Oldest Restaurants You’ll Find in Illinois
It first opened in 1898. I believe it was the first restaurant in Illinois to be given a liquor license. Now, you can see inside what was one of the first eateries in Illinois that is still going strong today on the Loop in Chicago. Have you ever eaten at...
Why Illinois Residents Get More from the $92 Million TikTok Suit
There are some things you need to know if you have shared videos on TikTok. One of those involves how Illinois residents are going to get more money than anyone else from a $92 million dollar TikTok lawsuit settlement. As NBC Chicago reported, anyone that shared videos on TikTok prior...
Bling? One of the Top 10 Richest Cities in America is in Illinois
Where is the money in America? Apparently a lot of it is living near Lake Michigan in Illinois as one of those cities landed on the top 10 richest cities in America list. I saw this story shared by World Population Review. It's a survey of wealth that I believe originated from a Bloomberg report. They included a map showing dots on the top 10 richest locations in the country and you'll notice one of them is tucked next to Lake Michigan in Illinois. It's Glencoe, Illinois which means Chicago.
OK to Cross? Is it Actually Illegal to Jaywalk in Illinois?
I grew up in Chicago were using a crosswalk was merely a suggestion. So by the time I started driving I was used to people bouncing in and out of traffic like we were playing a real-life game of Frogger. Not saying I only use the crosswalk but there might...
Don’t Believe in Ghosts? Travel This Very Haunted Illinois Road
We are getting closer to the season of ghosts, spirits, and hauntings and one Illinois road have all of that and more. Cuba Road is located in the Northern part of Illinois and is known to many of the locals as being extremely active when it comes to the paranormal. Onlyinyourstate.com says people have seen orbs of light, a couple walking up and down the road holding hands, a young woman hailing a ride, and then disappearing. But one reported sighting gives me the chills. There have been reports (so more than one person has experienced this) where a house is there one minute and gone the next. A freakin' house. Explain that one to me, non-believers.
This Illinois City Was Named One Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, a handful of spots in the Midwest found themselves on this list, but only one was located in Illinois. Some other spots on this list were Mall of America in Minnesota, Orlando, Florida, three...
The Largest Outdoor Fall Festival In Illinois Set To Open This September
Happy ALMOST fall, y'all! I know you've waited long enough for all your pumpkin-themed festivities to begin. September 22nd is when fall officially starts, so don't get too excited just yet! Yes, a bunch of Apple orchards have already opened their barn doors to the public, but it doesn't stop there! Chicago has one of the largest fall festivals opening very soon and I guarantee you've been waiting for them to announce their Grand Opening date.
By The Numbers: How Much Alcohol Illinois And The Midwest Drinks
Remember when we got all those warnings early in the pandemic about being careful about how much wine, beer, and/or booze we were pouring down our throats while we were forced into locking down at home?. It seems as though some states' residents heeded the warning, while others thought that...
This Illinois State Park Named a Best Place to View Fall Colors
Hard to believe we're not that far away from the season when the colors will start to change signaling the arrival of Fall. If you're a fan of watching leaves performing this annual ritual, you need to drive down the Mississippi River a ways to an Illinois state park that was named one of the best places in America to see the changing of the seasons.
Very Small Town of Under 3,000 Just Dubbed Illinois’ Most Underrated
Lawn mower parades, a hippie memorial, brooms everywhere, and the birthplace of the Raggedy Ann and Raggedy Andy dolls. Throughout Illinois, there are small towns with stories only the locals know, that is until you visit and come looking for those stories. While there are no bad times to take a road trip to discover some of these unique-story-filled towns, we just happen to be coming into my favorite time of year to take a road trip. Recently, I shared 5 Illinois road trips I think are perfect for late summer, early-fall and now I'd like to add one more, after this recent feature on a very small town in eastern Illinois.
200 Illinois Skydivers Are Trying To Set A World Record This Week
As of this writing (Thursday morning, 9:30), two hundred skydivers are still trying to set the World’s Largest Vertical Formation record at Skydive Chicago that they began trying to set earlier in the week. Considering what they're attempting, I can understand why it hasn't happened yet. It may be...
Illinois Car Detailer Uses Gross Bloody Photos To Show “No Questions” Policy
A Chicago area detailer has gone viral after sharing details of their new detailing service - "We don’t ask questions, we get the job DONE" along with photos of what looks like a crime scene. Using the blood drop emojis in their post, the shop showed off their new...
Popular Illinois Brewery Reveals Big Out of State Expansion Plans
One of our favorite breweries in the 815 is announcing plans for a big expansion. It's the kind of thing you wouldn't expect but then again, this is the place that just created a beer-battered hot dog. What I'm saying is that you never know what they're going to do...
10 Incredible Illinois Pumpkin Patches To Visit This Fall
Football season is literally days away. You can get pumpkin spice lattes at pretty much every coffee shop. It looks like fall might officially be upon us. If you're in the Midwest there's one big thing everyone plans for at least one weekend a year, even if that means missing some college football, is a trip to the local pumpkin patch.
You Feeling Okay? Life Expectancy In Illinois Drops By 2 Years
According to a new report from the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS), across the United States, life expectancy dropped to 77 years in 2020, down from 78.8 in 2019. Not one state saw an increase in life expectancy in 2020. Some states, Illinois being one of them, saw an...
Illinois Restaurant Called America’s Absolute Best Place for Pizza
Like most kids, I ate the stuff growing up. My Nana worked as a waitress at a pizza place (Gino's) in Chicago and I would see how it got made. Just out of high school, I got a job at a pizza joint (Al & Leda's), and as an adult, I reviewed just about every pizza I could get my grubby mitts on.
Are Illinois Stores Skipping Fall & Heading Straight To Halloween?
For all you fall-loving, candle obsessed, pumpkin-spiced latte peeps, I'm not totally sure you'll see much fall-inspired decorations around your neighborhood this year. Everybody and their mother have been preparing for Halloween since like last year and it's realllllly showing the closer we get to October. From the looks of...
Take A Hike Through Ancient Ruins In This Mysterious Wisconsin Park
Located between Madison and Milwaukee, Aztalan State Park offers a connection to WIsconsin's past. The area is rich in history going back about 1,000 years:. Aztalan State Park is a National Historic Landmark and contains one of Wisconsin's most important archaeological sites, showcasing an ancient Middle-Mississippian village that thrived between A.D. 1000 and 1300. The people who settled Aztalan built large, flat-topped pyramidal mounds and a stockade around their village. Portions of the stockade and two mounds have been reconstructed in the park.
Have You Filed? Illinois’ Google Lawsuit Deadline Is Coming Up
There's been quite a bit of lawsuit activity involving big tech companies and their dealings in Illinois over the last couple of years, mainly having to do with these companies ignoring the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA). Illinois was one of the first states to address how different businesses...
