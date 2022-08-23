ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 6

Related
1440 WROK

Bling? One of the Top 10 Richest Cities in America is in Illinois

Where is the money in America? Apparently a lot of it is living near Lake Michigan in Illinois as one of those cities landed on the top 10 richest cities in America list. I saw this story shared by World Population Review. It's a survey of wealth that I believe originated from a Bloomberg report. They included a map showing dots on the top 10 richest locations in the country and you'll notice one of them is tucked next to Lake Michigan in Illinois. It's Glencoe, Illinois which means Chicago.
GLENCOE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, IL
State
Illinois State
Springfield, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Birds, IL
City
Springfield, IL
1440 WROK

Don’t Believe in Ghosts? Travel This Very Haunted Illinois Road

We are getting closer to the season of ghosts, spirits, and hauntings and one Illinois road have all of that and more. Cuba Road is located in the Northern part of Illinois and is known to many of the locals as being extremely active when it comes to the paranormal. Onlyinyourstate.com says people have seen orbs of light, a couple walking up and down the road holding hands, a young woman hailing a ride, and then disappearing. But one reported sighting gives me the chills. There have been reports (so more than one person has experienced this) where a house is there one minute and gone the next. A freakin' house. Explain that one to me, non-believers.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

The Largest Outdoor Fall Festival In Illinois Set To Open This September

Happy ALMOST fall, y'all! I know you've waited long enough for all your pumpkin-themed festivities to begin. September 22nd is when fall officially starts, so don't get too excited just yet! Yes, a bunch of Apple orchards have already opened their barn doors to the public, but it doesn't stop there! Chicago has one of the largest fall festivals opening very soon and I guarantee you've been waiting for them to announce their Grand Opening date.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Lincoln
Person
Mary Todd Lincoln
1440 WROK

This Illinois State Park Named a Best Place to View Fall Colors

Hard to believe we're not that far away from the season when the colors will start to change signaling the arrival of Fall. If you're a fan of watching leaves performing this annual ritual, you need to drive down the Mississippi River a ways to an Illinois state park that was named one of the best places in America to see the changing of the seasons.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Very Small Town of Under 3,000 Just Dubbed Illinois’ Most Underrated

Lawn mower parades, a hippie memorial, brooms everywhere, and the birthplace of the Raggedy Ann and Raggedy Andy dolls. Throughout Illinois, there are small towns with stories only the locals know, that is until you visit and come looking for those stories. While there are no bad times to take a road trip to discover some of these unique-story-filled towns, we just happen to be coming into my favorite time of year to take a road trip. Recently, I shared 5 Illinois road trips I think are perfect for late summer, early-fall and now I'd like to add one more, after this recent feature on a very small town in eastern Illinois.
ARCOLA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Trends#Food History#Cafeteria#Mentalfloss Com
1440 WROK

10 Incredible Illinois Pumpkin Patches To Visit This Fall

Football season is literally days away. You can get pumpkin spice lattes at pretty much every coffee shop. It looks like fall might officially be upon us. If you're in the Midwest there's one big thing everyone plans for at least one weekend a year, even if that means missing some college football, is a trip to the local pumpkin patch.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
1440 WROK

Are Illinois Stores Skipping Fall & Heading Straight To Halloween?

For all you fall-loving, candle obsessed, pumpkin-spiced latte peeps, I'm not totally sure you'll see much fall-inspired decorations around your neighborhood this year. Everybody and their mother have been preparing for Halloween since like last year and it's realllllly showing the closer we get to October. From the looks of...
ROCKFORD, IL
1440 WROK

Take A Hike Through Ancient Ruins In This Mysterious Wisconsin Park

Located between Madison and Milwaukee, Aztalan State Park offers a connection to WIsconsin's past. The area is rich in history going back about 1,000 years:. Aztalan State Park is a National Historic Landmark and contains one of Wisconsin's most important archaeological sites, showcasing an ancient Middle-Mississippian village that thrived between A.D. 1000 and 1300. The people who settled Aztalan built large, flat-topped pyramidal mounds and a stockade around their village. Portions of the stockade and two mounds have been reconstructed in the park.
MADISON, WI
1440 WROK

1440 WROK

Rockford, IL
13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

1440 WROK has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy