People’s relationship with media—how they consume it, how they engage with it and what they take away from it—is constantly changing. When my parents came home from work, they’d turn on the TV, lean back and soak in everything they missed since reading the morning newspaper. They didn’t have smartphones feeding them alerts and updates in real time. They didn’t have internet browsers to shuffle between tabs to read the latest celebrity gossip, breaking news or five-ingredient weeknight dinners. A lot has changed since then.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO