AdWeek
Will Arnett, Wondery and Amazon Amp Partner on Formula 1 Podcast
Amazon's audio livestreaming platform Amp announced its first-ever sports programming, under the brand Fast & Loose, premiering at the Formula 1 Rolex Belgian Grand...
AdWeek
Evidence Mounts of Google's YouTube Podcast Page Tests
This week, more evidence emerged of Google's plans for a homepage dedicated to podcasts. Reports from 9to5 Google found links displaying video content, including...
AdWeek
Google Display & Video 360 Adds Digital Out-of-Home to Mix
Google's Display & Video 360 digital campaign management platform added a digital out-of-home component...
AdWeek
Revolving Door Roster Updates: Boden, Hype, Reach Agency & More
This week, we saw agencies work to strengthen their industry expertise niches with strategic hires and promotions, uniquely positioning them as leaders within their service offerings. Dive in to see which all stars joined leading agencies this week. 62Above. 62Above hired Mison Henley as its new social media supervisor. Having...
4 Little-Known Perks of Your Netflix Subscription
Over the past few years, Netflix has quietly rolled out new entertainment features.
AdWeek
Best Buy and Roku Partner for Season-Long Brand Integration in Idea House
Roku and Best Buy are expanding their long-running partnership with a brand integration in The Roku Channel's new original series Idea House: Mountain Modern.
AdWeek
The Rising Marketer’s Guide to the CultureTap Academy Program
This is part of Adweek's new series covering fellowship programs at agencies. As agencies continue to face a talent crunch, many recent graduates or career changers are seeking a way into the industry. Here, we cover programs for entry-level marketers at top agencies. Weber Shandwick's CultureTap Academy seeks out...
AdWeek
The One Club Announces Latest Inductees Into its Creative Hall of Fame
The One Club for Creativity has announced the latest group of advertising, design, marketing and education innovators who will be inducted into the Creative Hall of Fame in October—and it includes a diverse mix of innovators. The non-profit that supports and celebrates the global creative community through efforts including...
AdWeek
As Ad Industry Embraces First-Party Web, Media Owners Must Modernize Structure
The last five years haven't changed media monetization. Subscription and advertising channels have been active for decades, but they are forcing media owners to revolutionize the way their organizations are set up to successfully face the current challenges.
AdWeek
Pinterest Taps Meta’s Stacy Malone as VP of Global Business Marketing
Meta senior director, global customer and business marketing Stacy Malone is switching platforms, joining...
AdWeek
Twitch Set to Kick Off SUBtember Initiative
At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.).
AdWeek
What Does It Take to Reverse an Ad Agency's Hustle Culture?
A gingerbread house at Christmas, a $50 GrubHub gift card and a pair of Merrell shoes—these are just some of the so-called perks that a Gen Z-focused agency uses to justify $40,000 salaries, excessively-long workdays and weekend tasks. To Read the Full Story Become an Adweek+ Subscriber. Olivia Morley.
AdWeek
Instagram: How to Share a Post Using a QR Code
Instagram now allows users to share posts using QR codes. This process will allow users to save a picture of a post's QR code...
AdWeek
Friday Stir
-Creative agency Cactus has launched a new campaign for longtime client partner CommunityAmerica Credit Union with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The spot highlights the work that goes into every unbelievable moment, whether it’s winning games with the Kansas City Chiefs, studying for exams, buying a new house, or expanding a Kansas City business.
AdWeek
The Next Era of Spoofing: Smart Refrigerators Impersonating CTV
Where there's a will, there is fraud. And in the ballooning connected TV landscape, more creative schemes are emerging.
AdWeek
Subscription Platform Zuora to Acquire Zephr in $44 Million Deal
The subscription management platform Zuora has reached an agreement to acquire Zephr, a company that provides personalized paywall software to publishers, for $44 million in an all-cash deal, Adweek has learned. The deal is expected to close in early September.
AdWeek
BuzzFeed’s Eat Your Feed Fest Will Debut Within ComplexCon
BuzzFeed Inc. shared early details surrounding its inaugural Eat Your Feed Festival (EYFF), the first joint experiential offering from the company following its acquisition of Complex Media in December.
AdWeek
Mike Peralta, VP and GM, T-Mobile Advertising Solutions
In a privacy-first world, marketers must look to mobile data as more than just a tool for targeting. As mobile device usage continues to skyrocket, a better, more efficient option for digital advertising has emerged.
AdWeek
Gen Z and Millennials Are Rewriting the Playbook on Ad Engagement
People’s relationship with media—how they consume it, how they engage with it and what they take away from it—is constantly changing. When my parents came home from work, they’d turn on the TV, lean back and soak in everything they missed since reading the morning newspaper. They didn’t have smartphones feeding them alerts and updates in real time. They didn’t have internet browsers to shuffle between tabs to read the latest celebrity gossip, breaking news or five-ingredient weeknight dinners. A lot has changed since then.
AdWeek
Twitter Forms New Health Products and Services Team
Twitter confirmed that it is combining its health experience team, which focuses on misinformation...
