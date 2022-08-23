Read full article on original website
wfft.com
DeKalb Co. Sheriff: 3 injured in crash on U.S. 6
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) -- The DeKalb County Sheriff's Department is investigating a crash that left three injured Saturday night. Investigators say a Saturn Vue was heading west on U.S. 6 at around 10:45, when the driver slowed down because an animal was in the road. That's when a Mitsubishi...
95.3 MNC
Man, 21, killed in crash on South Main Street in Goshen
A 21-year-old man died after a single vehicle collision in Goshen. Police were called around 3:10 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, to the 2400 block of South Main Street. Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle had left the roadway, struck an electrical pole and a tree. The single occupant of...
22 WSBT
Single vehicle crash leaves one dead
GOSHEN, Ind. (WSBT) — Goshen Police are investigating a single vehicle crash that left one person dead. Police were called to the 2400 block of South Main Street shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday where they found a single vehicle had run off the road, hitting an electric pole and a tree.
abc57.com
Man dies after single vehicle crash in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind., --- A single vehicle crash in Goshen claimed the life of one man early Sunday morning. The crash happened Sunday just after 3:00 am in the 2400 block of South Main Street. When officials arrived they said they found a vehicle had left the road, hitting an electrical...
22 WSBT
Three people transported to the hospital after Cass County crash
A crash Saturday morning in Cass County sent three people to the hospital. According to Sheriff Richard Behnke, 60-year-old Theresa Schultz of Fort Wayne was headed west on Pokagon Highway before 9 a.m. Saturday morning when she was hit by a vehicle that failed to yield at a stop sign.
WOWO News
One Dead After Saturday Morning Crash In Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigation a fatal single vehicle accident that occurred early Saturday morning. Shortly before 6 A.M. in the 2100 block Lake Ave, a tan Hyundai was traveling South on Randallia Drive when the driver crossed Lake Ave and struck a tree on the property of Lake Side Middle School. The driver, an adult male, was pronounced deceased a short time later at a local hospital. The victim’s ID has not been released as the Allen County Coroner’s Office is notifying the next of kin. This incident remains under investigation.
WANE-TV
Traffic back to normal after crash near Memorial Coliseum
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Parnell Avenue is back open near its intersection with Coliseum Boulevard after a Sunday morning crash. Dispatch confirmed around 9:30 a.m. the lanes of Parnell were shut down in the area due to the crash. Fort Wayne Police were at the scene. WANE 15...
wfft.com
Man dies in crash at Lake Side Middle School
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A man is dead after he crashed his car into a tree at Lake Side Middle School Saturday morning. Fort Wayne police responded to 2100 Lake Ave. at 5:54 a.m. Investigators say the man was driving a tan Hyundai south on Randalia Drive when it...
WNDU
One dead in Goshen crash
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a crash early Sunday morning in Goshen. Police were called just before 3:10 a.m. to the 2400 block of S. Main Street. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle had left the road and hit an electrical pole and a tree.
95.3 MNC
Elkhart man arrested after two-vehicle collision at County Roads 19 & 36
An Elkhart man was arrested after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of County Road 19 and County Road 36. The collision happened around 10:10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, when a vehicle driven by Chancie Stewart, 42, blew through a stop sign at the intersection and collided with a car driven by a Goshen woman.
abc57.com
Motorcyclist killed in Friday crash
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at approximately 9:48 p.m., law enforcement was called to a crash at the intersection of South Michigan Street and Ewing Avenue. The initial investigation found that Branden Wright, 27, of Michigan City was northbound on Michigan Street in an SUV and was turning left onto Ewing Avenue when his vehicle and a southbound motorcycle driven by Steven Kendrick Loy, 42, of Elkhart collided in the intersection.
abc57.com
Two found dead inside Elkhart home after apparent gunshot wounds
ELKHART, Ind., --- An investigation is underway after a male and female who suffered from apparent gunshot wounds were found dead inside an Elkhart home. Officials said 911 received a call around 1:15 pm about a male and a female who were believed to be deceased inside a home on the 200 block of North Drive in Elkhart.
22 WSBT
Motorcyclist dead in overnight crash
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — A deadly collision between a car and motorcycle happened Friday night in South Bend. Law enforcement was called to Michigan Street and Ewing at approximately 9:46 p,m. about a vehicle northbound on Michigan, turning left onto Ewing. The motorcycle was traveling southbound on Michigan,...
WNDU
Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating death of baby
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a 4-month-old baby. Goshen Police and paramedics were called the 4300 block of Conifer Lane just after 12:35 p.m. Friday on a report that the child was unconscious and not breathing. According to police, this...
abc57.com
Fatal crash team investigates crash on South Bend's south side
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The crash happened around 9:45 p.m. Friday night outside the Marathon gas station on South Michigan Street near East Ewing Avenue. Scene of the crash still active as of 11:15 p.m. Officers have taped off the area and are reconstructing the scene in an attempt to...
Times-Union Newspaper
Wakarusa Man Airlifted To Hospital After Thursday Crash
A Wakarusa man was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital after a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning. At approximately 4:36 a.m. Thursday, the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West CR 800N and North CR 800W in Prairie Township. The preliminary results of...
95.3 MNC
Goshen woman injured in rear-end crash involving a car, horse-drawn buggy
A woman was thrown from a horse-drawn buggy after a rear-end collision east of Goshen. The crash happened around 10:20 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, near the intersection of County Road 34 and County Road 131. A vehicle driven by an 82-year-old man from Goshen was traveling westbound on County...
WANE-TV
Pickup rolls after crash outside Garrett
GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) — A pickup rolled over and was totaled after it was struck by another pickup in a DeKalb County intersection early Friday. The crash happened in the area of S.R. 205 at C.R. 7 south of Garrett around 7:20 a.m. According to a report from the...
WANE-TV
FWFD: Car on fire in ‘vacant’ building in southwest Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne firefighters and paramedics responded to a fire on the city’s southwest side Friday night. Around 8:40 p.m., smoke was seen coming from a building at 4335 Earth Drive. Firefighters entered the building and extinguished a burning vehicle and other contents inside...
Kokomo police investigating after 5-month-old baby dies
Kokomo police are investigating the death of a 6-month-old baby who died Thursday evening. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives.
