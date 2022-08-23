Read full article on original website
Student loan forgiveness will have minimal effect on HutchCC
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — President Biden's student loan forgiveness proposal will have a minimal impact on students that attended Hutchinson Community College, as the school's default rate is only 2%, according to President Carter File. "We do a great job of trying to mitigate our default rate by using services...
adastraradio.com
Hutchinson USD 308 Board Approves Kitchen Equipment, Classroom Upgrade
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The USD 308 Board of Education approved an upgrade to the kitchen equipment in classroom G110 at Hutchinson High School on Monday (August 22, 2022). Several classes are taught at HHS that utilize the kitchen space within the G110 space, including Communication Social Skills, Functional Skills, and Modified classes that teach life skills to students. The purpose of the upgrade will be to make the area accessible to students with physical and/or cognitive disabilities. The upgrade will be fashioned like a home, to equip students with the necessary skills to live independently after high school.
adastraradio.com
Buhler USD 313 BOE Approves Contract to Outsource Custodial Services
BUHLER, Kan. The Buhler USD 313 Board of Education has approved a contract with ATS Facility Services to provide custodial services to the five attendance centers in the district. ATS representatives made a presentation to the Board at a recent meeting. Superintendent of Schools Cindy Couchman said, following a special...
Minority Business Council to meet in October
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Shontina Tipton with H.E.E.L.O. INC announced this week a new Minority Business Council for minority- owned business owners and entrepreneurs looking to start a minority - owned business. The purpose of the H.E.E.L.O Inc Minority Business Council is to promote growth of minority-owned businesses and minority...
Meagher: Process to hire new manager will stretch for several months
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Interim Hutchinson City Manager Gary Meagher expects to be on the job a few more months. "The recruiter has met with the city council," Meagher said. "He's developing a brochure currently. The advertisement will be out very soon. I'm sure he has a lot of people in his network that he's probably reached out to, or made aware of the upcoming vacancy. It looks like, right now, that probably some time in October, the finalists, some of the finalists will be selected. Interviews are scheduled to occur sometime in November. Then, I would guess, shortly after the interviews, an offer will be extended to one of the applicants. Then, that process will depend on the availability of the applicant."
Pennsylvania-based food company to build $40M facility, create 150 jobs in Wichita
The company says it will open the facility in the spring of 2023.
Wichitans react to student loan forgiveness announcement
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Wednesday, President Biden announced student loan debt forgiveness, and Wichitans have mixed feelings about the plan. Some students at Wichita State University (WSU) shared they are excited about the news, saying they knew this was something President Biden promised when he ran in 2020. But others are not as thrilled. […]
Youth Council applications out Wednesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Youth Council has set the dates for its application process. The Youth Council will be composed of 5 elected members who will be charged with representing youth in the City of Hutchinson. The Youth City Council will be overseen by an advisory board consisting...
Advance voting under way for USD 311 bond issue
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Advance voting is underway for patrons in Pretty Prairie USD 311 on the $10.4 million bond issue. Mailed out ballots are already out to patrons and advance voting in person got underway Monday, at the Reno County Clerk’s office at the annex. The funds would...
KWU hires Grevas as assistant director of grants
Kansas Wesleyan has announced the hiring of Annie Grevas, longtime Saline County Community Corrections director, for the position of assistant director of grants. Grevas spent 35 years with Saline County’s Community Corrections team, where she rose to the position of director. There, she was responsible for grant research, development and support that helped fund the agency. She drove legislative and public relations, as well as handling grant expenditures.
USD 259 board members to vote on a potential ballot question
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Switching up who you vote for. Wichita School Board Members are discussing a potential change to how members are elected. If approved in Monday’s board meeting, the change would appear on the November General Election ballot. More than 13 people are signed up to talk about this possible election change. The […]
mcphersonweeklynews.com
Chennell Family Wellness adds new physician
Tammy Johnson McPHERSON—Dr. Samantha Claassen will join Chennell Family Wellness on Thursday, Sept. 1, and start seeing patients there. Claassen was raised on a farm in the area of Whitewater, Kan., where her family runs a hog, cattle and grain operation. Claassen spent her summers caring for 4-H pigs that she would exhibit […]
Barton CC combating the ongoing issue of academic cheating
Unfortunately in the academic world, cheating is an ongoing concern. Barton Community College created an academic integrity policy in 2002 to help combat students from cheating, but had to reinforce the policy more recently after finding themselves “under siege” during the 2018-2019 school year with academic integrity violations.
Man sues Kansas Secretary of State seeking total recount for primary election
A Wichita, Kansas, man says a "malicious virus" compromised voting equipment in Kansas and is seeking a total recount for the Aug. 2 primary election.
KWCH.com
Kansas farmers planning ahead amid severe drought
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Eck Agriculture is a fourth-generation family farm with crops in Kingman and Harper counties. Darrin Eck manages the operation and says the drought is impacting all of the crops this year. Eck said, “A lot of stress to deal with a drought and keeping cattle fed...
Reno County Commission approves KDHE water contract
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Commissioners approved the consent agreement that could be the first step in providing water to the Yoder Rural Water District 101. During Tuesday’s meeting, the board approved the agreement with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). The city of Hutchinson is considering selling water to the small rural water district after several attempts to rid the area of high nitrate levels failed to produce the necessary results.
Kansas activist sues for a statewide abortion recount
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas anti-abortion activist is suing for a complete hand recount of an election in which voters soundly rejected a proposal to remove abortion rights from the state’s constitution. Mark Gietzen is representing himself in a lawsuit filed this week in Sedgwick County District...
KWCH.com
‘Value Them Both’ recount in Sedgwick County reveals virtually same result, areas to improve
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A recount to the constitutional amendment vote concerning abortion rights in Kansas revealed a difference of just 86 votes from the original results in Sedgwick County. But the county did miss the Saturday (Aug. 20) deadline for that recount canvass after finding errors in the process some counters used.
kfdi.com
Wichita public swimming pools to close, security measures to be taken
The City of Wichita is getting ready to close its public swimming pools for the summer season. The Harvest and Minisa pools have already closed, and the Labor Day weekend will be the final one for four other pools. The Aley and McAfee pools will have their last day of...
Veterans banner project for this year to be completed next month
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The rest of the veterans banners from the Vieyra Honors Foundation will go up in mid-September and be up until Veteran's Day. The foundation said earlier this month that they sold 85 banners in their first year. There are enough locations for at least that many banners, but they are trying to stay with just Main Street, so will have a specific number once this year's banners are hung.
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.
