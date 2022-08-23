Read full article on original website
Guitar World Magazine
First Pantera reunion shows announced
Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown will be joined by Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante for a run of December festival dates. After revealing plans to reunite for a 2023 tour last month, Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown – with Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante – have announced their first shows as the newly reformed Pantera.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Megadeth perform The Sick, The Dying... and The Dead! single We'll Be Back live for the first time
Megadeth have performed We’ll Be Back, the first single from their upcoming 16th album The Sick, The Dying… and The Dead!, live for the first time. After opening their set on Wednesday night (August 24) at the FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, California with Hangar 18 and Dread and the Fugitive Mind, the thrash metal heavyweights launched into We’ll Be Back to a rapturous response from the crowd. Watch the performance below.
Guitar World Magazine
Hear Matt Bellamy’s Yngwie Malmsteen-inspired solo on the new Muse album
The harmonic minor scale gets a major workout on an unlikely album track. Muse’s latest album, Will of the People, lands today, and while its tracklisting is all over the musical map, there are some ripping guitar moments to be enjoyed. Obvious standouts include Slipknot-meets-System of a Down riff-fest...
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Slash guide you through his incredible guitar haul in Gibson TV’s The Collection
The guitar legend has also teamed up with the newly launched Gibson Publishing for a coffee table tome detailing his most important instruments. Gibson TV’s The Collection series is always a treat, leveraging the brand’s long-running relationships to poke about some iconic guitar gear hauls. However, the latest episode features the most anticipated guest yet: Slash.
Guitar World Magazine
Ryan ‘Fluff’ Bruce of Riffs, Beards & Gear unveils signature Fishman Fluence Custom Series pickup
The new pickup offers Bruce’s favored combination of three voices – including one borrowed from Willie Adler. You will likely recognize Ryan Bruce, better known as Fluff, from his excellent YouTube channel, Riffs, Beards & Gear (opens in new tab), or as the guitarist with Seattle punks Dragged Under. Now Bruce can add one more item to his resumè, as he teams up with Fishman for a Custom Series Fluence pickup.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Mateus Asato shred while John Petrucci lays down the funk
The neo-soul titan teamed up with the Dream Theater virtuoso for the jam during Trooch's 2021 Guitar Universe 3.0 camp. Back in 2021, John Petrucci assembled an all-star cast of electric guitar heroes to take part in his Guitar Universe 3.0 guitar camp, which was billed as “four days and nights of performing, shredding and intense rock ‘n’ roll”.
Guitar World Magazine
Inside the new issue of Total Guitar: Muse – How two metal titans inspired their heaviest songs yet!
Also in issue 362! Interviews: Derek Trucks, Dave Mustaine & Kiko Loureiro, Guthrie Govan, The Big Moon and more! Reviews: Guild Surfliner electric guitar, Universal Audio UAFX amp pedals, Matt Bellamy's latest Manson Meta MBM-2, Soundlad Liverpool Scran drive pedal. Learn songs by Foo Fighters, Blue Öyster Cult, Pharrell Williams and KT Tunstall!
Get out your glitter and head down the Atlanta Highway – the B-52s are setting out on their final dance party!
After 45 years together the B-52’s have announced they are unplugging and de-wigging for their final US tour. “No one likes to throw a party more than we do, but after almost a half-century on the road, it’s time for one last blowout with our friends and family… our fans,” said Fred Schneider. Who was to know that an impromptu jam session in 1976 in the American college town of Athens, Georgia, would be the foundation of a 45-year career? The innovative band that formed in 1976 originally consisted of Cindy Wilson (vocals and guitar), Kate Pierson (vocals and keyboards), Fred Schneider...
Guitar World Magazine
5 cutting-edge prog guitar licks you need to learn
Prog has seen a huge resurgence in recent years and although the roots go back to the ’70s with bands like King Crimson, Yes and Rush laying the foundations, modern players are still finding new ways to innovate and push the boundaries of guitar further. In this lesson, we’ll look at some of the technical and creative approaches used by some of today’s finest players.
Guitar World Magazine
Steven Wilson on Porcupine Tree's triumphant return and his love of “guitar players that can play one note and break your heart”
Porcupine Tree’s comeback album, Closure/Continuation, is a prog masterclass, but Wilson insists he is no virtuoso. He does, however, know how to to take happy chords over to the dark side... After playing the biggest gig of their career, most bands would carry the momentum forward and set their...
