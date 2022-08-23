ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jaguars to waive K Ryan Santoso

By Sam Robinson
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 5 days ago
Jackson Jaguars have waived kicker Ryan Santoso (19). Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

While Jacksonville will obviously not go long without a kicker — the team plans to replace Santoso later Tuesday, per DiRocco — this is a somewhat strange development. The Jags had already waived Matthew Wright, their primary 2021 kicker, earlier this offseason.

The team waived rookie UDFA Andrew Mevis late last month, after an eventfully bad training camp workout, and released his replacement (Elliott Fry) from IR via injury settlement soon after. Santoso had caught on with the Jaguars in March, and the team cut Wright a few weeks later.

Santoso, 27 later this week, kicked for the Lions and Panthers last season and made a Titans cameo in 2019 — his first NFL action. The University of Minnesota alum has only kicked in seven career games. He began the 2021 season shortly after being traded from the Giants to the Panthers and bounced on and off the Rams’ practice squad during the team’s leadup to Super Bowl LVI.

IN THIS ARTICLE
