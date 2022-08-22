ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PhillyBite

Where to Eat in Center City Philadelphia

While you're exploring Center City Philadelphia, don't overlook a visit to some of the city's best restaurants. From The Capital Grille to Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse, there's sure to be a great meal waiting for you. There's also the Tir Na Nog Irish Bar & Grill, McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks, and more. All of these restaurants are worthy of your time and money.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Axios Philadelphia

Philly's biggest eyesores, according to readers

While Philly has plenty of world-class architecture and historical charm, it also has its share of flops and fails. State of play: We asked readers to call out the worst offenders in the City of Brotherly Love and they delivered. Yes, but: No clear consensus emerged. Readers spread their disdain throughout the city.Here are a few of our favorite answers:25th Street Viaduct in South Philly The 25th Street Viaduct in South Philly. Photo courtesy of Google MapsThis eyesore is not only crumbling and dangerous but it's a magnet for illegal dumping. The hulking railroad bridge stretches over a mile and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wynnewood, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Girard, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Society
City
Gettysburg, PA
State
Wisconsin State
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Phoenixville, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
montcopa.org

Peter Wentz Farmstead Announces Upcoming Civil War Themed Weekend

LANSDALE, PA – The Civil War is coming to the Peter Wentz Farmstead on September 17 and 18, 2022! Visitors are invited to experience how the War affected society from both a military and civilian perspective. Battery F First Pennsylvania Light Artillery will be camping on site all weekend,...
MONTGOMERY, PA
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Philadelphia 2022

Philadelphia is Boston’s largest city. Those who live there or visit there can enjoy typical Boston cuisines, such as Boston beans, lobster mac ‘n’ cheese, Boston cream pie, clam chowder, cannoli, lobster rolls, clam bake, roast beef sandwiches, and the Yankee pot roast. However, traditional Boston dishes are not the only offering when eating out in this city, as there are examples of cuisine from all four corners of the globe. A popular choice is sushi, and there are some outstanding places from which to choose. So, where will you find the best places to get sushi in Philadelphia? Here are the 20 best sushi restaurants in Philadelphia for you to try.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Local high school cheer team hopes to raise enough money to attend Nationals in Dallas

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A local Philadelphia high school cheer team is advancing to Nationals in Dallas next year if they raise enough money to get there. In this week's Focusing on the Future, CBS3's Wakisha Bailey introduces us to the squad who could use some community cheer.The George Washington High School cheer team is fierce, aggressive and winners. They put the Philadelphia School District on the map, winning the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Co-ed Division for three consecutive years."They said, 'George Washington, why aren't you on the national level? Why aren't you competing in the UCA or NCA high school...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
phillyvoice.com

Watch a glassblowing demonstration and shop for art during Chestnut Hill's fall festival

While we're still several weeks away from the beginning of fall, stores have already started selling pumpkin spice lattes, apple cider donuts and Halloween decorations. To celebrate the official start next month, Germantown Avenue in Chestnut Hill will be transformed into an outdoor marketplace for the Fall for the Arts Festival. On Sunday, Sept. 25 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., check out art demonstrations, live music and over 100 arts and craft vendors.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Sprouts Farmers Market to open second Philly store at Quartermaster Plaza

Four years ago, Sprouts Farmers Market opened its first grocery store in Pennsylvania at Philadelphia's Lincoln Square development along South Broad St. The Arizona-based supermarket chain has now signed a lease for another store in the city at Quartermaster Plaza, the massive shopping center at West Oregon Avenue and South 23rd Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin Church#Lutheran Churches#Church Service#Christian Church#The Lutheran Church#Danish#West Indies#Augustinian#The Roman Catholic Church
gridphilly.com

Cobbs Creek Redux? Clearcutting Begins in South Philly Meadows

The destruction of the South Philly Meadows has begun, and, according to witnesses, not in a safe way. As of the morning of Tuesday, August 24, there was no fencing securing the land while trees upwards of 50 feet were being felled close to park users. “As I walked through...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
morethanthecurve.com

West Conshohocken’s Keystone Development + Investment secures $265.2M loan to expand the life science conversion of The Curtis in Philadelphia

West Conshohocken-based developer Keystone Development + Investment announced this week that it has secured a $265.2 million loan from Nuveen Real Estate, an affiliate of Teachers Insurance & Annuity Associates of America (TIAA), to expand its life science conversion of the landmark former publishing house The Curtis in Philadelphia. The conversion will help create the infrastructure needed to meet the surging demand for lab space in Center City.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion

Comments / 0

Community Policy