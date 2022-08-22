Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Mother Said A DHS Worker Took Her Missing 2-Year-Old SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
The world's first penitentiary where solitary confinement was the norm for every inmateAnita DurairajPhiladelphia, PA
The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenHammonton, NJ
This New Discount Store in New Jersey has Unbelievably Low PricesTravel MavenMoorestown, NJ
Five restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Related
PhillyBite
Where to Eat in Center City Philadelphia
While you're exploring Center City Philadelphia, don't overlook a visit to some of the city's best restaurants. From The Capital Grille to Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse, there's sure to be a great meal waiting for you. There's also the Tir Na Nog Irish Bar & Grill, McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks, and more. All of these restaurants are worthy of your time and money.
This Is Pennsylvania's Signature Cheap Food
Cheapism has compiled a list of the best signature cheap eats in every state. Here's the top choice for PA.
Philly's biggest eyesores, according to readers
While Philly has plenty of world-class architecture and historical charm, it also has its share of flops and fails. State of play: We asked readers to call out the worst offenders in the City of Brotherly Love and they delivered. Yes, but: No clear consensus emerged. Readers spread their disdain throughout the city.Here are a few of our favorite answers:25th Street Viaduct in South Philly The 25th Street Viaduct in South Philly. Photo courtesy of Google MapsThis eyesore is not only crumbling and dangerous but it's a magnet for illegal dumping. The hulking railroad bridge stretches over a mile and...
19th-Century Church In Philadelphia Is Being Demolished
A shuttered 19th-century church in the city of Philadelphia is being demolished. Some folks who live in the area have been trying to save the church for years. Unfortunately for them, crews are now in place to take down the crumbling 140-year-old church called St. Laurentius Church in the Fishtown neighborhood.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
montcopa.org
Peter Wentz Farmstead Announces Upcoming Civil War Themed Weekend
LANSDALE, PA – The Civil War is coming to the Peter Wentz Farmstead on September 17 and 18, 2022! Visitors are invited to experience how the War affected society from both a military and civilian perspective. Battery F First Pennsylvania Light Artillery will be camping on site all weekend,...
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Philadelphia 2022
Philadelphia is Boston’s largest city. Those who live there or visit there can enjoy typical Boston cuisines, such as Boston beans, lobster mac ‘n’ cheese, Boston cream pie, clam chowder, cannoli, lobster rolls, clam bake, roast beef sandwiches, and the Yankee pot roast. However, traditional Boston dishes are not the only offering when eating out in this city, as there are examples of cuisine from all four corners of the globe. A popular choice is sushi, and there are some outstanding places from which to choose. So, where will you find the best places to get sushi in Philadelphia? Here are the 20 best sushi restaurants in Philadelphia for you to try.
Local high school cheer team hopes to raise enough money to attend Nationals in Dallas
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A local Philadelphia high school cheer team is advancing to Nationals in Dallas next year if they raise enough money to get there. In this week's Focusing on the Future, CBS3's Wakisha Bailey introduces us to the squad who could use some community cheer.The George Washington High School cheer team is fierce, aggressive and winners. They put the Philadelphia School District on the map, winning the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Co-ed Division for three consecutive years."They said, 'George Washington, why aren't you on the national level? Why aren't you competing in the UCA or NCA high school...
Craig LaBan’s Delco Hoagie Tour Highlights Some Favorite Shops
Food critic Craig LaBan from The Philadelphia Inquirer completed a restaurant tour of Delaware County and gave the scene high marks. But no trip to Delaware County is complete without a hoagie circuit. Part of his tour included trips to several hoagie shops in the county. That includes the DiConstanza...
RELATED PEOPLE
phillyvoice.com
Watch a glassblowing demonstration and shop for art during Chestnut Hill's fall festival
While we're still several weeks away from the beginning of fall, stores have already started selling pumpkin spice lattes, apple cider donuts and Halloween decorations. To celebrate the official start next month, Germantown Avenue in Chestnut Hill will be transformed into an outdoor marketplace for the Fall for the Arts Festival. On Sunday, Sept. 25 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., check out art demonstrations, live music and over 100 arts and craft vendors.
phillyvoice.com
Sprouts Farmers Market to open second Philly store at Quartermaster Plaza
Four years ago, Sprouts Farmers Market opened its first grocery store in Pennsylvania at Philadelphia's Lincoln Square development along South Broad St. The Arizona-based supermarket chain has now signed a lease for another store in the city at Quartermaster Plaza, the massive shopping center at West Oregon Avenue and South 23rd Street.
'We get into this to save lives,' says chief, even as Philly firefighters continue to mourn death
It’s been two months since Philadelphia Fire Lt. Sean Williamson was killed in the line of duty. Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel and Deputy Fire Commissioner Craig Murphy joined KYW Newsradio to discuss the aftermath of that tragedy.
Pickleball tournament brings hundreds to Philadelphia area this week
Players of all ages are "dinking" around the "kitchen" in this fast-growing sport at the Upper Main Line YMCA.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Parents scramble after major changes at 2 Philadelphia charter schools
The emergency meeting comes as parents began scrambling to figure out where to send their children after learning that Daroff Charter will likely close indefinitely and Bluford Charter will not begin classes until September 6.
gridphilly.com
Cobbs Creek Redux? Clearcutting Begins in South Philly Meadows
The destruction of the South Philly Meadows has begun, and, according to witnesses, not in a safe way. As of the morning of Tuesday, August 24, there was no fencing securing the land while trees upwards of 50 feet were being felled close to park users. “As I walked through...
Bucks County Ranks Among Best Areas to Retire in Pennsylvania
Bucks County ranked as one of the best areas in Pennsylvania to retire.Image via iStock. Bucks County is among the best counties in Pennsylvania where seniors can settle down and enjoy their own private oasis after a lifetime of working, according to a recently released ranking by Stacker.
morethanthecurve.com
West Conshohocken’s Keystone Development + Investment secures $265.2M loan to expand the life science conversion of The Curtis in Philadelphia
West Conshohocken-based developer Keystone Development + Investment announced this week that it has secured a $265.2 million loan from Nuveen Real Estate, an affiliate of Teachers Insurance & Annuity Associates of America (TIAA), to expand its life science conversion of the landmark former publishing house The Curtis in Philadelphia. The conversion will help create the infrastructure needed to meet the surging demand for lab space in Center City.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting In Philadelphia
Philly locals share the faux pas they often see visitors committing and what to do instead.
billypenn.com
Would you swim in the Delaware River? Floatopia invites you to try it out, in the name of clean water
It’s a giant pink flamingo! It’s an oversized sea turtle! No, it’s a floating brigade of clean water crusaders. Environmental nonprofit Upstream Alliance kicks off its third “Floatopia” event Saturday afternoon, with participants launching from Camden’s Pyne Point Park across from Philadelphia. Inspired by...
Suburban Philadelphia Ranks Among the Nation’s Most Competitive Rental Markets
It’s no secret that suburban Philadelphia home buying exploded during the pandemic and is still going strong, but the suburbs have also become one of the most competitive rental markets in the country, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal.
Doug Mastriano’s insular campaign is full of dedicated supporters — and serious doubts
Doug Mastriano’s small meet-and-greets across Pennsylvania are the most prominent part of his campaign for governor. But as the election enters its final months, GOP insiders — and even some dedicated fans — are worried the insular campaign isn’t reaching enough voters. Mastriano’s events turn out...
Comments / 0