ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

President David James Hosts “Jazz in Central Park”

Louisville, Kentucky
 5 days ago

Louisville – As August ends, an Old Louisville tradition is once again renewed. President David James (D-6) is presenting “Jazz in Central Park” on Sunday, August 28 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“I feel many people look forward to this perfect way to enjoy a Sunday afternoon. There is a wide variety of artists who specialize in jazz and entertainment, and best of all its free and open to any and everyone,” said James. “Bring some friends and the family to Central Park and listen to some of the best jazz artists the area has to offer.”

This year’s event is hosted by WAVE-3’s Dawne Gee and comedian Kim Vaughn. Featured artist include:

Karen Chavis Band

Urban Jazz Coalition

Regina Troupe

Unlimited Show Band

Frankie Raymoore & The Groove Masterz

Joining President James as sponsors of this year’s event are Brown-Forman, Clariant, Walmart, Churchill Downs, and Rumpke. Central Park is located at 1340 South 4th Street in Old Louisville. For more information contact President James’ office at 574-1106.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Government
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#Central Park#Wave 3#Brown Forman#Clariant Walmart
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy