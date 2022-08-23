President David James Hosts “Jazz in Central Park”

Louisville – As August ends, an Old Louisville tradition is once again renewed. President David James (D-6) is presenting “Jazz in Central Park” on Sunday, August 28 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“I feel many people look forward to this perfect way to enjoy a Sunday afternoon. There is a wide variety of artists who specialize in jazz and entertainment, and best of all its free and open to any and everyone,” said James. “Bring some friends and the family to Central Park and listen to some of the best jazz artists the area has to offer.”

This year’s event is hosted by WAVE-3’s Dawne Gee and comedian Kim Vaughn. Featured artist include:

Karen Chavis Band

Urban Jazz Coalition

Regina Troupe

Unlimited Show Band

Frankie Raymoore & The Groove Masterz

Joining President James as sponsors of this year’s event are Brown-Forman, Clariant, Walmart, Churchill Downs, and Rumpke. Central Park is located at 1340 South 4th Street in Old Louisville. For more information contact President James’ office at 574-1106.