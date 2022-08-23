ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Boise Could Be Getting TWO Nearby Casinos Soon

We've all had this thought cross our minds at one point:. "I really want to gamble, but driving to Jackpot sounds like a lot of work." We get it. The rush of throwing dice across the craps table. The thrill of hitting your card on the river in poker. The...um...act of pushing a button on a slot machine. It can be exciting when you're winning some money, but gambling isn't as fun when you have to plan half a day of traveling to enjoy it.
BOISE, ID
6 Reasons Everyone Wants to Move to Idaho

Idaho's curvaceous contours, magical mountains, and bright blue alpine lakes make it a must-see for American outdoor enthusiasts. Conservationists, on the other hand, appreciate the Gem State for its phenomenal wildlife presence and biodiversity. For some, all it takes is one visit for an intrepid tourist to transform into a...
IDAHO STATE
Boise, ID
Idaho State
Boise, ID
This Has to Be The Worst Idaho Song Ever

There have been a ton of songs about Idaho over the years, check out these 10 before I share the worst one with you... 1) We will start with the most obvious, The Idaho State Song: "Here We Have Idaho" If you have been in Idaho for any amount of real time you should know this one. It was written by Sallie Hume-Douglas and Craig Chernos arranged the piece.
IDAHO STATE
$50 million in grants for Idaho families will become available in September

Grant applications for Idaho families hoping for financial aid for educational resources will be available starting mid-September, the State Board of Education announced last week. Created earlier this year by Gov. Brad Little and the Legislature, the $50 million Empowering Parents grant program is modeled after the Strong Families, Strong...
IDAHO STATE
Eastbound I-84 To Shutdown Friday Night

Here in the Treasure Valley, we're lucky enough to get a little bit of everything during the year. In fact, we're lucky enough to get 5 distinct seasons! A snowy winter, a promising spring, a scorching summer, a beautiful fall and an ever evolving CONSTRUCTION SEASON!. That's what all of...
NAMPA, ID
Idahoans Share Their Beloved Dog Photos on #NationalDogDay

Today we celebrate our beloved dogs as folks worldwide share their favorite photos of their best friends through social media. In Idaho, we love our dogs and would be lost without them. We see them on the Greenbelt, in parks, stores, and sometimes in our vehicles. In honor of so many folks loving their dogs, we decided to share with you some of Idaho's most famous personalities sharing their favorite moments with their pooches.
IDAHO STATE
South Idaho Teen Missing Since Aug 11

Authorities in southern Idaho are asking for help in locating a missing teenager from the Pocatello area. She hasn't had contact with family in more than two weeks, according to information shared by multiple state missing person websites. Have you seen Thalia Danielle Olmos? Her profile was shared on both...
POCATELLO, ID
West Nile Mosquitoes in Idaho, Best Ways to Protect Yourselves

Y’all why does no one talk about the bug problems in Idaho? The mosquitoes right now are terrible!. This is top of mind for me I guess because I recently moved out to Kuna, and with my current living situation I can’t let my dogs in the backyard yet, so I’ve gotta take em’ out to the front yard on a leash to the bathroom.
IDAHO STATE
We’re Loving these Quirky and Super Fun Idaho Facts!

1. Of all the state capitol buildings in America, Idaho has the only one heated by geothermal energy. How? Our hot spring bed 3,000 feet below the surface is the heat source. 2. The National Wild and Scenic Rivers System reported the Gem State possesses over 170,000 miles of waterway that could span the width of the United States 38 times.
IDAHO STATE
Two tribes planning casinos in Mtn Home, Idaho

Treasure Valley residents hoping to visit the casino must currently drive to destinations such as Jackpot, Nevada or Pendleton, Oregon. But this could change. Two different Native American tribes are submitting proposals to build a casino in Mountain Home near Interstate 84, one closer to Treasure Valley and the other to Eastern Idaho. In the case of Shoshone-Bannock in eastern Idaho, this will be the tribe’s fourth casino, but it is the first casino to be launched from tribal lands. Another proposal comes from the Shoshone Paiute based on the Duck Valley Preserve on the border between Idaho and Nevada. Shoshone-Paiute does not currently operate any casinos.
MOUNTAIN HOME, ID
Is This Really The Most Obese City in Idaho?

When I first arrived in Idaho, one of the first things I noticed was how active everyone is. It’s easy to see why too – we have access to mountains (my favorite), endless trails, and many other activities that allow us to be active. All of that being said, a new report just came out and revealed the “most obese” cities in every state, including Idaho.
Top Six Most Popular Tasty Sandwiches to Try in Boise

Boise has grown continuously and in doing so has seen restaurants come and go and even thrive. So where are the best Sandwich shops and best specific sandwiches that are worth trying at various restaurants?. According to Delish.com, the Huckleberry BBQ Turkey + Brie from Trillium inside The Grove Hotel...
BOISE, ID
7 Best Places for Burgers in the Boise Area

Naturally, we’ve gotta share with you the best burger spots around here. Keep scrolling for a list of the 7 Best Burger Joints in the Boise Area, according to Yelp and your reviews 👇. A little bit more about the holiday... National Today says... “Burgers are convenient fast food...
BOISE, ID
Boise, ID
107.9 LITE FM plays the best adult contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

