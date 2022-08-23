Read full article on original website
Back-to-School Time is Starting in the Treasure ValleyJason ProvencioBoise, ID
Saying "I Do?" This Hotel Gave Away Wedding Packages to 10 CouplesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Boise, ID
Three Great Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
Boise Could Be Getting TWO Nearby Casinos Soon
We've all had this thought cross our minds at one point:. "I really want to gamble, but driving to Jackpot sounds like a lot of work." We get it. The rush of throwing dice across the craps table. The thrill of hitting your card on the river in poker. The...um...act of pushing a button on a slot machine. It can be exciting when you're winning some money, but gambling isn't as fun when you have to plan half a day of traveling to enjoy it.
Idaho Firefighters Ask Drone Owners To Stay Away From Fires
Every summer, residents in Boise are forced to deal with one of the most annoying things ever: air pollution from forest fires. Obviously dealing with some smokey air is far less of a problem than many might be facing due to fires, but either way, it isn't nice. States like...
6 Reasons Everyone Wants to Move to Idaho
Idaho's curvaceous contours, magical mountains, and bright blue alpine lakes make it a must-see for American outdoor enthusiasts. Conservationists, on the other hand, appreciate the Gem State for its phenomenal wildlife presence and biodiversity. For some, all it takes is one visit for an intrepid tourist to transform into a...
Why The Hashtag #iHateIdaho Will Make You Love Idaho More
Social media is an interesting thing. It could be used for good, promoting a business, connecting with old friends, and of course, sharing your true feelings on that state of Idaho. Such is the case on Twitter and people aren't holding back. The thing is, reading some of these Tweets...
This Has to Be The Worst Idaho Song Ever
There have been a ton of songs about Idaho over the years, check out these 10 before I share the worst one with you... 1) We will start with the most obvious, The Idaho State Song: "Here We Have Idaho" If you have been in Idaho for any amount of real time you should know this one. It was written by Sallie Hume-Douglas and Craig Chernos arranged the piece.
$50 million in grants for Idaho families will become available in September
Grant applications for Idaho families hoping for financial aid for educational resources will be available starting mid-September, the State Board of Education announced last week. Created earlier this year by Gov. Brad Little and the Legislature, the $50 million Empowering Parents grant program is modeled after the Strong Families, Strong...
New Study Reveals Just How Unhappy the State of Idaho Really Is
TV. Newspaper. Radio. If you jump into the comments section of any local media outlet's social media page, you would assume that people in Idaho are almost as miserable as people in states like New York, New Jersey and California. It blows our minds how people can complain about even...
Eastbound I-84 To Shutdown Friday Night
Here in the Treasure Valley, we're lucky enough to get a little bit of everything during the year. In fact, we're lucky enough to get 5 distinct seasons! A snowy winter, a promising spring, a scorching summer, a beautiful fall and an ever evolving CONSTRUCTION SEASON!. That's what all of...
Idahoans Share Their Beloved Dog Photos on #NationalDogDay
Today we celebrate our beloved dogs as folks worldwide share their favorite photos of their best friends through social media. In Idaho, we love our dogs and would be lost without them. We see them on the Greenbelt, in parks, stores, and sometimes in our vehicles. In honor of so many folks loving their dogs, we decided to share with you some of Idaho's most famous personalities sharing their favorite moments with their pooches.
Man suspected of assault at Nampa hospital arrested after pursuit on I-84
NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa Police have arrested a man from Washington state suspected of threatening a woman Friday morning outside the Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Nampa, then eluding police in a pursuit that ended on Interstate 84 in Meridian. Officers at about 5:33 a.m. responded to a report...
South Idaho Teen Missing Since Aug 11
Authorities in southern Idaho are asking for help in locating a missing teenager from the Pocatello area. She hasn't had contact with family in more than two weeks, according to information shared by multiple state missing person websites. Have you seen Thalia Danielle Olmos? Her profile was shared on both...
West Nile Mosquitoes in Idaho, Best Ways to Protect Yourselves
Y’all why does no one talk about the bug problems in Idaho? The mosquitoes right now are terrible!. This is top of mind for me I guess because I recently moved out to Kuna, and with my current living situation I can’t let my dogs in the backyard yet, so I’ve gotta take em’ out to the front yard on a leash to the bathroom.
We’re Loving these Quirky and Super Fun Idaho Facts!
1. Of all the state capitol buildings in America, Idaho has the only one heated by geothermal energy. How? Our hot spring bed 3,000 feet below the surface is the heat source. 2. The National Wild and Scenic Rivers System reported the Gem State possesses over 170,000 miles of waterway that could span the width of the United States 38 times.
Idaho leaders respond to federal decision over abortion law
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's legislative leaders are responding to the recent decision over Idaho's abortion "trigger" law, after a federal judge issued a partial pause on the abortion law. The Idaho House Republican Caucus issued a statement in response, pledging to fight the ruling because "some of Idaho’s preborn...
Two tribes planning casinos in Mtn Home, Idaho
Treasure Valley residents hoping to visit the casino must currently drive to destinations such as Jackpot, Nevada or Pendleton, Oregon. But this could change. Two different Native American tribes are submitting proposals to build a casino in Mountain Home near Interstate 84, one closer to Treasure Valley and the other to Eastern Idaho. In the case of Shoshone-Bannock in eastern Idaho, this will be the tribe’s fourth casino, but it is the first casino to be launched from tribal lands. Another proposal comes from the Shoshone Paiute based on the Duck Valley Preserve on the border between Idaho and Nevada. Shoshone-Paiute does not currently operate any casinos.
Is This Really The Most Obese City in Idaho?
When I first arrived in Idaho, one of the first things I noticed was how active everyone is. It’s easy to see why too – we have access to mountains (my favorite), endless trails, and many other activities that allow us to be active. All of that being said, a new report just came out and revealed the “most obese” cities in every state, including Idaho.
Top Six Most Popular Tasty Sandwiches to Try in Boise
Boise has grown continuously and in doing so has seen restaurants come and go and even thrive. So where are the best Sandwich shops and best specific sandwiches that are worth trying at various restaurants?. According to Delish.com, the Huckleberry BBQ Turkey + Brie from Trillium inside The Grove Hotel...
One of the Weirdest Ice Cream Flavors in America is Made and Served in Idaho
Are you one of those folks that when it comes to weird combinations and flavors of food, you approach them with the attitude of “I’ll try anything once?” Then this refreshing list of cold treats may be for you!. Boise has set a new record for the...
7 Best Places for Burgers in the Boise Area
Naturally, we’ve gotta share with you the best burger spots around here. Keep scrolling for a list of the 7 Best Burger Joints in the Boise Area, according to Yelp and your reviews 👇. A little bit more about the holiday... National Today says... “Burgers are convenient fast food...
Things People from Out of Town May Never Understand About Idaho
There are things about Idaho that are hard to explain. Things that someone who isn't from Idaho, or at least is new to the area will have a hard time understanding. Check out these things that Idahoans have to explain to out of towners. 15 Things Idahoans Have to Explain...
