Rochester, MA

theweektoday.com

Opinion: Lead by example?

The repercussions of drought can be very severe. Municipal water supply drawdowns can reverse hydraulic gradients, upsetting wetland habitats. Low water levels effectively halt hydropower. I applaud the Town of Wareham applying a water ordinance and requesting residents to reduce nonessential water use with a large neon sign in front...
WAREHAM, MA
wetheitalians.com

An open letter to Italians, Italian American Organizations and Friends of the Italian Community

Italian American organizations in Massachusetts have seen a revival as of late. The unwarranted attacks on elements of our Heritage have brought attention to the fact that Italian Americans have a rich culture that must be respected and maintained. What is clear is that Italian / Italian American organizations are seeing the need to work together to protect that Heritage.
BOSTON, MA
theweektoday.com

Grant applications open for Wareham Cultural Council funds

Applications for the 2023 Massachusetts Cultural Council grant cycle will be accepted beginning Sept. 1 until their Oct. 17 deadline. Forms and more information can be found online at massculturalcouncil.org/communities/local-cultural-council-program/application-process. The council helps fund community-based projects and programs in the arts, humanities and sciences. The Wareham Cultural Council helps promote...
WAREHAM, MA
reportertoday.com

Fate of the Showcase Building in Seekonk

The former Showcase building on Fall River Avenue in Seekonk has sat vacant for nearly 12 years. The multiplex was built in 1974, with fewer screens, and was later subdivided and modified as time went on. It was considered the top first-run movie theatre in the greater Providence area. The Showcase Cinemas Seekonk 1-10 was closed on September 7, 2010. However, the 10 screen Showcase Seekonk Cinemas Route 6, is still open.
SEEKONK, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Fewer college students returning to Massachusetts

BOSTON — Every year hundreds of thousands of college students head back to school here in Massachusetts. It’s an annual migration that infuses the region with energy and is a catalyst for the regional economy. Massachusetts is known around the world for its colleges and universities. More than...
BOSTON, MA
theweektoday.com

Marine Advisory Board looks to cut costs on Long Wharf repairs

MATTAPOISETT — The Mattapoisett Marine Advisory Board is recommending the use of concrete siding to reduce the estimated $12.7 million cost of repairing Long Wharf. Board Chair Carlos DeSousa said at an Aug. 25 meeting that not only would using concrete along the wharf cut costs, but would also aid in, “ease of construction.”
MATTAPOISETT, MA
theweektoday.com

The sights and sounds of summer at Marion Town Party

MARION – The sights and sounds of the season were alive at Silvershell Beach on Saturday, Aug. 27, as the Marion Town Party celebrated the final days of summer. The beach smelled like a carnival as scouts from Marion Cub Scouts Pack 32 helped pass out free popcorn to residents.
MARION, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Court Typo Lands Chilmark Vacationer in Jail

Angus McCoubrey started his vacation in Chilmark last week much as he has for the last 30 years visiting the Island, relaxing and going to the beach. An arrest based on a typo and a two-night stay in jail without possibility of bail or a hearing quickly turned that peaceful few days into a nightmare.
CHILMARK, MA
theweektoday.com

Artland D. Campbell, 44

Artland D. Campbell, 44, of Parkwood Beach, Wareham, formerly of S. Dennis died Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at his home unexpectedly. He was the husband of Lynn J. (Gagnon) Campbell. Born in Montego Bay, Jamaica, he was the son of the late Artland and Imogene (Hyman) Campbell. Artland immigrated to...
WAREHAM, MA
theweektoday.com

Opinion: ‘Unleash the PAWsibilities’ art contest was a success

With the support of our collaborators & sponsors, DPAW’s Unleash the PAWsibilities Youth Creative Arts Contests 4 was a colorful success. We had 20 submissions for the first year. This year we had 69 submissions celebrating dogs as well as creatures great & small. The Family Celebration was held...
WAREHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Amazon is shutting down five warehouses in Massachusetts

BOSTON -- Amazon is closing down five warehouses in Massachusetts.The facilities that are closing are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. There are plans to renovate the warehouses in Mansfield and Randolph. "We regularly look at how we can improve the experience for our employees, partners, drivers, and customers, and that includes upgrading our facilities," Amazon spokesperson Caitlin McLaughlin said in a statement. "As part of that effort, we'll be closing our delivery stations in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield and offering all employees the opportunity to transfer to several different delivery stations in Massachusetts."Amazon is working with employees to offer them work opportunities at nearby sites, and to accommodate their scheduling preferences.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

