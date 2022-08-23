Read full article on original website
theweektoday.com
Opinion: Lead by example?
The repercussions of drought can be very severe. Municipal water supply drawdowns can reverse hydraulic gradients, upsetting wetland habitats. Low water levels effectively halt hydropower. I applaud the Town of Wareham applying a water ordinance and requesting residents to reduce nonessential water use with a large neon sign in front...
A UMass Dartmouth Degree Can Result In Deep Student Debt
With all the talk about student debt forgiveness these days, it was inevitable that someone would compile a list of some of the Massachusetts colleges and universities and how much it might cost to earn a degree at one of them. I'm glad someone else did it because it saves...
wetheitalians.com
An open letter to Italians, Italian American Organizations and Friends of the Italian Community
Italian American organizations in Massachusetts have seen a revival as of late. The unwarranted attacks on elements of our Heritage have brought attention to the fact that Italian Americans have a rich culture that must be respected and maintained. What is clear is that Italian / Italian American organizations are seeing the need to work together to protect that Heritage.
theweektoday.com
Grant applications open for Wareham Cultural Council funds
Applications for the 2023 Massachusetts Cultural Council grant cycle will be accepted beginning Sept. 1 until their Oct. 17 deadline. Forms and more information can be found online at massculturalcouncil.org/communities/local-cultural-council-program/application-process. The council helps fund community-based projects and programs in the arts, humanities and sciences. The Wareham Cultural Council helps promote...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $4 million prize winner only known as ‘Kit Kat Nominee Trust of Mattapoisett’
A Massachusetts State Lottery winner claimed their $4 million prize on Aug. 18. However, their name wasn’t publicly released. Kit Kat Nominee Trust of Mattapoisett claimed the $4 million prize. It was the first jackpot prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Jumbo Cash” instant ticket game.
reportertoday.com
Fate of the Showcase Building in Seekonk
The former Showcase building on Fall River Avenue in Seekonk has sat vacant for nearly 12 years. The multiplex was built in 1974, with fewer screens, and was later subdivided and modified as time went on. It was considered the top first-run movie theatre in the greater Providence area. The Showcase Cinemas Seekonk 1-10 was closed on September 7, 2010. However, the 10 screen Showcase Seekonk Cinemas Route 6, is still open.
Fewer college students returning to Massachusetts
BOSTON — Every year hundreds of thousands of college students head back to school here in Massachusetts. It’s an annual migration that infuses the region with energy and is a catalyst for the regional economy. Massachusetts is known around the world for its colleges and universities. More than...
ABC6.com
Chain of RI nail salons sued for retaliating against employees, unpaid wages
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — VIP Nails and Spa, a chain of nail salons in Rhode Island, has been sued by the U.S. Department of Labor for violating the Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) and the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) for employment violations and unpaid wages. According to...
theweektoday.com
Marine Advisory Board looks to cut costs on Long Wharf repairs
MATTAPOISETT — The Mattapoisett Marine Advisory Board is recommending the use of concrete siding to reduce the estimated $12.7 million cost of repairing Long Wharf. Board Chair Carlos DeSousa said at an Aug. 25 meeting that not only would using concrete along the wharf cut costs, but would also aid in, “ease of construction.”
theweektoday.com
The sights and sounds of summer at Marion Town Party
MARION – The sights and sounds of the season were alive at Silvershell Beach on Saturday, Aug. 27, as the Marion Town Party celebrated the final days of summer. The beach smelled like a carnival as scouts from Marion Cub Scouts Pack 32 helped pass out free popcorn to residents.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts police K9 that was previously handled by Officer Sean Gannon has passed away
A police K9 that was previously handled by a fallen Massachusetts officer has died. The Yarmouth Police Department expressed their sadness in reporting the passing of retired Yarmouth PD K9 Thor. K9 Thor was the first YPD dedicated narcotics K9 and Sgt. Sean Gannon’s first K9. Gannon was shot...
fallriverreporter.com
Court records: Fall River City Council President charged with criminal harassment
The president of the Fall River City Council has been charged. According to court records, Pam Laliberte was charged with Criminal Harassment, Annoying Telephone/Electronic Communications and 2 counts of Intimidation of a Witness on Thursday. The charges stem from an investigation that began in April 2022. As a part of...
vineyardgazette.com
Court Typo Lands Chilmark Vacationer in Jail
Angus McCoubrey started his vacation in Chilmark last week much as he has for the last 30 years visiting the Island, relaxing and going to the beach. An arrest based on a typo and a two-night stay in jail without possibility of bail or a hearing quickly turned that peaceful few days into a nightmare.
Hopkinton Deputy Police Chief Under Investigation On Administrative Leave
A deputy police chief who is under investigation has been placed on administrative, authorities said. Hopkinton Police Chief Joseph Bennett said Deputy Police Chief John Porter, who has been with the department since 1992, was placed on leave on Saturday, Aug. 27. According to a release, Bennett learned about Porter's...
nbcboston.com
Mansfield Mystery Update: Town Leaders Say Police Chief Not Fit to Serve as Top Cop
The NBC10 Boston Investigators have an update to the Mansfield mystery they've been following for months. Town leaders now say Ron Sellon is not fit to continue serving as police chief. As the NBC10 investigators previously reported in April, the town quietly placed their top cop on paid administrative leave...
Multiple reports of downed trees, power lines and flooded streets after thunderstorms roll across Massachusetts Friday
Severe thunderstorms downed trees and power lines and flooded streets as they made their way across Massachusetts Friday. In Boston, a tree was struck by lightening and fell down onto Saxton Street, damaging a minivan. At 3:51 p.m., the Leicester Police Department warned that multiple roads were closed due to...
theweektoday.com
Artland D. Campbell, 44
Artland D. Campbell, 44, of Parkwood Beach, Wareham, formerly of S. Dennis died Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at his home unexpectedly. He was the husband of Lynn J. (Gagnon) Campbell. Born in Montego Bay, Jamaica, he was the son of the late Artland and Imogene (Hyman) Campbell. Artland immigrated to...
theweektoday.com
Opinion: ‘Unleash the PAWsibilities’ art contest was a success
With the support of our collaborators & sponsors, DPAW’s Unleash the PAWsibilities Youth Creative Arts Contests 4 was a colorful success. We had 20 submissions for the first year. This year we had 69 submissions celebrating dogs as well as creatures great & small. The Family Celebration was held...
Amazon is shutting down five warehouses in Massachusetts
BOSTON -- Amazon is closing down five warehouses in Massachusetts.The facilities that are closing are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. There are plans to renovate the warehouses in Mansfield and Randolph. "We regularly look at how we can improve the experience for our employees, partners, drivers, and customers, and that includes upgrading our facilities," Amazon spokesperson Caitlin McLaughlin said in a statement. "As part of that effort, we'll be closing our delivery stations in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield and offering all employees the opportunity to transfer to several different delivery stations in Massachusetts."Amazon is working with employees to offer them work opportunities at nearby sites, and to accommodate their scheduling preferences.
Family of murdered Danvers teacher Colleen Ritzer reach civil suit agreement with security system
The family of murdered Danvers High School teacher Colleen Ritzer and DiNisco Design, the company behind the school’s alleged state of the art video surveillance system reached a civil suit agreement on Friday. The family of the slain school teacher alleged that the security system did not protect Ritzer....
