realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Britney Spears gives in-depth look at 'premeditated' conservatorship in since-deleted video: 'It was pure abuse. And I haven't even really shared even half of it.'
Britney Spears uploaded a 22-minute long audio clip to YouTube on Sunday that shared the most detailed account yet of her 13-year conservatorship.
Gabriela’s Paris Pop-up, Tiffany in Brazil, Irina Shayk’s New Agency
HOME EXTENSION: When New York-based designer Gabriela Hearst travels to Paris to work on her collections for Chloé, she likes to stay at the Bristol hotel. It stands to reason then that when scouting for the first pop-up location in the French capital for her eponymous Gabriela Hearst brand, she chose her home away from home. Beginning Friday, the hotel’s ground-floor boutique will host a custom space for the label with a curated selection of ready-to-wear, handbags and accessories, including key pieces from its permanent collection, as well as from spring and fall 2022. It will mark the first time a...
13 New TV Shows to Watch in September 2022
September will see a lengthy list of new and returning TV shows hit streaming services. Prime Video arguably has the most-anticipated project of the month with the debut of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” The series is a prequel, taking place thousands of years before the original trilogy and “The Hobbit” films.More from WWD'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' New York PremiereInside Morfydd Clark's "The Rings of Power" JourneyRed Carpet Looks at the 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' L.A. Premiere Disney+ is also offering a new fantasy series in September — “Star Wars: Andor,” which follows...
Essence
Nicki Minaj Receives The Coveted Video Vanguard Award At The 2022 MTV VMAs
The iconic entertainer performed classics such as “Chun Li,” “Moment 4 Life,” and “Super Bass,” as well as her current No. 1 hit “Super Freaky Girl.”. Shortly before 9:00pm, Nicki Minaj tore up the stage before receiving the coveted Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 MTV VMAs.
Essence
New Music This Week: Mickey Guyton, Lakeyah, Tink And More
Today’s list of new releases also include Chris Brown’s video for “Call Me Every Day” featuring WizKid, and DJ Khaled’s album ‘GOD DID.’. Happy Friday, folks. As we enter the final week in August, some of today’s most popular acts have released some amazing music to end this month with a bang.
Essence
Creator Lamont 'Tory' Stapleton Calls Balenciaga Out For Appropriating His Design
“If anyone knows anybody who works at Balenciaga, can you please have them reach out to me? We just need to have a conversation.”. Creator and entrepreneur Lamont “Tory” Stapleton took to Instagram yesterday to bring attention to an alarming issue that often affects Black creatives: appropriation. The multi-hyphenate made a reel calling out Balenciaga for “borrowing” a design of his without his permission and selling the appropriated design at 25x the price. Stapleton detailed the story from ideating his design to finding out years later of Balenciaga’s similar design in an IG video.
Essence
Patina Miller's character in 'Raising Kanan' is 'a businesswoman at the end of the day'
Miller’s portrayal of Raq in Power Book III: Raising Kanan has resonated with audiences since the show’s August 2021 premiere. However, Miller believes that even though she’s portraying a ruthless queenpin with a drug empire to protect, her story rings true for millions of women because of the universal experience she’s having on screen: juggling work, family, her past, her present, and attempting to find love again.
Essence
The Roles That Made Keke Palmer An Undeniable Hollywood Star
Keke Palmer has been working in front of the camera consistently for nearly two decades. Check out the roles that made her THAT GIRL in the industry. From the small screen to the Broadway stage, and on to the largest IMAX screens in the world, Keke Palmer’s star power is undeniable. The industry veteran has been working consistently since the tender age of 11, and her ability to remain booked and busy creating every year thereafter, has gained her the reputation of being Miss “Keep a Bag,” effortlessly.
Essence
Megan Thee Stallion Shares How She Copes With The Grief Of Losing Her Mom: 'Who Do I Trust?'
The rapper recently shared that despite her great success, she still longs for the approval and ear of her mother. Fans empathized with rapper Megan Thee Stallion when she lost her mother back in 2019 from a brain tumor. We have since watched her continue to make strides and have success in her career despite the loss of her biggest supporter, such as finishing her degree in health administration and most recently releasing her second album, Traumazine.
Essence
YSL Beauty Announces Lil Nas X As Newest Brand Ambassador
The superstar’s new appointment starts with launching the brand’s newest lipstick. YSL Beauty’s latest announcement marks another progressive stride for the beauty industry at large. The luxury French house most recently welcomed Lil Nas X as the brand’s newest ambassador. As two modern-day innovators, the new partnership will push the boundaries of beauty even further.
