“If anyone knows anybody who works at Balenciaga, can you please have them reach out to me? We just need to have a conversation.”. Creator and entrepreneur Lamont “Tory” Stapleton took to Instagram yesterday to bring attention to an alarming issue that often affects Black creatives: appropriation. The multi-hyphenate made a reel calling out Balenciaga for “borrowing” a design of his without his permission and selling the appropriated design at 25x the price. Stapleton detailed the story from ideating his design to finding out years later of Balenciaga’s similar design in an IG video.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO