Ruthann Quintavalle
4d ago
Yes he should sounds like they are covering up something. that. dog was owned by the township.someome has to pay. another cover up
Reply
2
Bridgeton Man Wanted for Murder
BRIDGETON, NJ – A Bridgeton man is currently a fugitive from justice, wanted for the...
msn.com
Overnight shooting at NJ shopping mall leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
TOMS RIVER, N.J. (1010 WINS) — One person was killed and two were injured by a shooting at the Toms River shopping center early Saturday morning, according to police. Toms River Township Police responded to reports of the shooting just after 1 a.m. Emergency responders rushed a 29-year-old man...
delawarevalleynews.com
Male Guilty Of Repeatedly Stalking Woman In Bucks County
A male from Hatfield, Montgomery County Pa. was so obsessed with a Bedminster Township woman that he would park on her street and act so creepy that even the girl’s neighbors were wary of him. Andrew Gold had a trial in the Bucks County Court of Common Pleas. A...
International cybercriminals steal millions from Delaware County school district in elaborate scheme
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Monday, school is set to start in the Chester Upland School District. Everything is ready - classrooms, chalk, books. Everything you need, except $3 million stolen by a cybercriminal.Federal authorities are searching for the cybercriminal who stole $13 million from the Chester Upland School District of which $10 million were later recovered. "This is one of the poorest school districts in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania," Jack Stollsteimer, Delaware County District Attorney, said. The theft was the result of an elaborate scheme. First, the criminal hacked into the school district's email account, then, emailed the State Budget Office...
dsp.delaware.gov
Troopers Conducting Shooting Investigation on Interstate 495
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Interstate 495 in the New Castle area early this morning. On August 26, 2022, at approximately 2:56 a.m., a 20-year-old Wilmington man was traveling southbound Interstate 495 at Terminal Avenue in the center lane when an unknown vehicle on his right side opened fired. Multiple gunshots were fired, and the victim was struck one time in the lower extremity. The victim sped away and exited the highway to I-295 in the area of Route 141, where his vehicle became disabled. The victim was transported to an area hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Man wanted in attack inside Atlantic City casino bathroom
State Police are asking for help finding a man who allegedly struck a casino patron and stole a wallet. The man forcefully took the wallet containing $200 in cash after striking the patron in the head inside a Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino restroom at about 10:22 p.m. Sunday, according to State Police.
10 of the Deadliest Intersections in NJ, 2 of Them are at the Jersey Shore
It is something we have to deal with all the time in New Jersey, traffic. Especially in Ocean County and Monmouth County - the Jersey Shore. Please take it easy when you drive on New Jersey roadways. I've written a lot of articles about the worst intersections but I had...
