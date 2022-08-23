ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, NJ

Comments / 3

Ruthann Quintavalle
4d ago

Yes he should sounds like they are covering up something. that. dog was owned by the township.someome has to pay. another cover up

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Mantua Township, NJ
County
Gloucester County, NJ
Gloucester County, NJ
Lifestyle
Gloucester County, NJ
Government
PIX11

1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at NJ shopping center: officials

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — Gunfire at a New Jersey shopping center left one person dead and two other people wounded, one critically, authorities said. Police in Toms River Township responded at about 1:20 a.m. Saturday and found three people with gunshot wounds near Anchorage Square Plaza. Ocean County prosecutors said a 29-year-old man was […]
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Pedestrian, 20, fatally struck on Garden State Parkway

A 20-year-old man died after being hit by a car early Saturday morning while walking on the Garden State Parkway in Atlantic County, police said. The Jeep Compass was traveling northbound on the parkway when it hit the pedestrian, according to Brandi Slota, spokesperson for the New Jersey State Police Department.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

1 Dead, 2 Wounded in Shooting at Toms River Shopping Center

One man died and two others were wounded when gunfire broke out at a Toms River, New Jersey shopping center Saturday morning, authorities said. The deceased was 29 years old, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said. Another 29-year-old man was in critical but stable condition at the hospital and a 25-year-old was treated for his injuries and then released, the OCPO said.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Dog#Vehicles#Common Knowledge#The New Jersey Globe#Chevrolet
msn.com

Overnight shooting at NJ shopping mall leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (1010 WINS) — One person was killed and two were injured by a shooting at the Toms River shopping center early Saturday morning, according to police. Toms River Township Police responded to reports of the shooting just after 1 a.m. Emergency responders rushed a 29-year-old man...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
delawarevalleynews.com

Male Guilty Of Repeatedly Stalking Woman In Bucks County

A male from Hatfield, Montgomery County Pa. was so obsessed with a Bedminster Township woman that he would park on her street and act so creepy that even the girl’s neighbors were wary of him. Andrew Gold had a trial in the Bucks County Court of Common Pleas. A...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

International cybercriminals steal millions from Delaware County school district in elaborate scheme

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Monday, school is set to start in the Chester Upland School District. Everything is ready - classrooms, chalk, books. Everything you need, except $3 million stolen by a cybercriminal.Federal authorities are searching for the cybercriminal who stole $13 million from the Chester Upland School District of which $10 million were later recovered.  "This is one of the poorest school districts in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania," Jack Stollsteimer, Delaware County District Attorney, said. The theft was the result of an elaborate scheme.  First, the criminal hacked into the school district's email account, then, emailed the State Budget Office...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Pets
NBC Philadelphia

Gunman Barricades Himself After Critically Shooting 2 People

A man and a woman are in critical condition after they were shot by a gunman who later barricaded himself in North Philadelphia Saturday night. According to police, the shooting happened on the 2200 block of W. Lehigh Avenue shortly after 9:30 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BreakingAC

Linwood man sentenced to 364 days in puppy’s death

A Linwood man was sentenced to 364 days in jail after pleading guilty to animal cruelty in the death of a 4-month-old puppy. Kyle Blythe, 24, did not seek medical treatment for the puppy, who suffered severe injury, according to the affidavit. Instead, he dropped the injured animal at the...
LINWOOD, NJ
dsp.delaware.gov

Troopers Conducting Shooting Investigation on Interstate 495

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Interstate 495 in the New Castle area early this morning. On August 26, 2022, at approximately 2:56 a.m., a 20-year-old Wilmington man was traveling southbound Interstate 495 at Terminal Avenue in the center lane when an unknown vehicle on his right side opened fired. Multiple gunshots were fired, and the victim was struck one time in the lower extremity. The victim sped away and exited the highway to I-295 in the area of Route 141, where his vehicle became disabled. The victim was transported to an area hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
NEW CASTLE, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy