Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin churchJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Stimulus proposal would give families in Wisconsin hundreds each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
MATC Times
5066-5068 N. 84th Street
3 BEDROOM/ 1 BATH UPPER UNIT - Spacious 3 Bedroom UPPER Duplex, eat-in kitchen, freshly painted, washer/dryer hook-up in basement and 2 off street parking spots. Rent assistance accepted. NO APPLIANCES. No Pets Allowed. Location. 5066-5068 N. 84th Street, Milwaukee, WI. Address approximated. Rent. $950. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted Date.
MATC Times
6122 W Florist Ave
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom duplex! - 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom duplex! Available soon! On-site laundry!. Pets welcome with additional fee. Please take a look at our other available properties on our website: snshn.co. If you have any questions or concerns please call or e-mail: Jordan@snshn.co ; (262)735-5989 ext. 3. *images...
MATC Times
6346 S 35th St.
Rare unique 1-BR, 1-story ranch (like a house) - Property Id: 888612. Like nothing else in Franklin, in a peaceful setting with just 24 units on 2.5 acres. No one above, no one below. Amazing privacy. Major upgrades by architect/owner will be complete by late June. The distinguished bathroom is fully tiled in vintage house style. In-unit laundry with full-size appliances and a laundry sink. No stairs or steps for easy access. Homelike and friendly. Many tenants here for over 15 years. Very low utility costs. Garage is available for an additional $60 per month. The kitchen has a window that overlooks the garden plots that are available for your summer vegetables. Occupancy anytime after August 30. Contact me only through this site. The telephone number in this post is not monitored.
MATC Times
4703 W. National Avenue
**1ST MONTH RENT FREE** 1 BEDROOM/1 BATH *HEAT INCLUDED* - 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom 2nd floor apartment. Located right near Miller Park across from VA hospital. FRESHLY PAINTED! Includes heat, water and sewer, A/C, appliances, coin-op laundry, and storage. On a bus line and close to shopping centers. This is a no smoking building.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MATC Times
2233 N Summit Ave
Lake Summit-Awesome value! GREAT Location! - Lake Summit is located on Milwaukee’s trendy Eastside! This updated two bedroom, bath and a half apartment home includes heat and features king and queen sized bedrooms with great views!. Apartment interiors include an updated kitchen with a full size range, refrigerator and...
MATC Times
632 W Historic Mitchell St
2 Bed 1 Bath Apartment *Pictures Coming Soon* - Come check out this 2 Bed 1 Bath unit located in the Historic Mitchell Street neighborhood. With secured entry to the building, super high ceilings, an off street parking spot, and shared coin laundry, there's a lot to love!. Pets welcome...
MATC Times
5324 W. Beloit Rd.
Spacious Remodeled Studio/Efficiency Apartment!! - Studio $700.00/month. Updated classic Milwaukee studio apartment, perfect for a single person, student or couple looking to start out or downsize. On-site laundry helps with saving trips to the laundry mat. Heat, water, trash and sewer are included in the rent. Great neighborhood, within walking distance of Walmart, Target and bus lines.
MATC Times
1601 State Street Lower
Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Full Baths Near Restaurants Racine - This spacious home with 2 huge bedrooms 2 full baths is ready for you to call it home. Located in the heart of Racine, near restaurants, stores and more. This home has brand new carpet in both bedrooms and living room, tons of natural lighting, parking available and storage in basement. Tenants are responsible for all utilities $75 water charge is billed monthly. Lawn Care is tenants responsibility, if you’re interested please visit our website and apply online at www.duranterich.com!
Comments / 0