97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

How High Up Can You Camp in New York State?

So you want to go camping. Great! Have you put thought into where you are going to go? Where your campsite will be?. Did you know that there are restrictions as to where and how high (the elevation) you can camp in New York State? Yep, you are limited to where on the mountain(s) that you can be.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

‘Stranger Things-Like’ Creature Caught in Dutchess County, New York

A creature that can only be explained as something that looks like a character out of Stranger Things was found in the Hudson River in Dutchess County. Personally, any body of water is terrifying. You don't know what could be living beneath the murky currents. And now, thanks to the latest post from the Department of Environmental Conservation, I will never step foot into the Hudson River ever again.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

REAL ID Driver’s License Deadline Approaching in 2023

We all know how it goes: summer ends, we head into September, and before we know it the holidays are here, and BAM, new year. I've been reading up on the whole REAL or Enhanced ID situation for a while now, but it wasn't until I received this email below that I thought to myself, 'oh man, the clock is ticking on this, isn't it.'
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Barton Orchards Shares Details About Devastating Propane Fire

Peter Barton and his family are still processing what happened after Barton Orchards exploded in flames on Monday. A Bottini propane delivery truck is being blamed for setting off a massive fire that has destroyed the two main buildings on the farm and caused damage to six others. According to Barton, he was watching the Bottinin truck when he saw a plume of white smoke erupt out of the vehicle. Instantly, the driver began to run away from the vehicle. As she continued to run from the smoke Barton says he instantly knew something was horribly wrong.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York.

