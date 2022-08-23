Read full article on original website
CDC Says New York State Saw the Biggest Decline in Life Expectancy
The past few years have been trying, and new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tells the story. Are people in the U.S. living shorter lives? The CDC says we're in a bit of a decline. According to their numbers, New York state saw the biggest decline...
How Much Will Littering Cost You In New York State?
You see it all the time on the side of the road or in a parking lot, litter. Who's trash is it? No one will probably know. But are there any legal ramifications for a person who litters? Do cops do anything to people?. Can you get a ticket for...
When Should You Call 3-1-1 in New York State?
There are many phone numbers that you just "know" what they do. One of those numbers is 9-1-1. You just know that is the phone number that you call when there is an emergency and you need help, immediately. Over the last year, we have shared with you when to...
How High Up Can You Camp in New York State?
So you want to go camping. Great! Have you put thought into where you are going to go? Where your campsite will be?. Did you know that there are restrictions as to where and how high (the elevation) you can camp in New York State? Yep, you are limited to where on the mountain(s) that you can be.
NY Says it Plans to Ban Sale of Gas Powered Cars
It looks like gas stations in the Hudson Valley will one day be a thing of the past just like regular light bulbs, plastic shopping bags and styrofoam cups. New York has announced that it also expects to institute a ban on sales of gas-powered cars. The law is expected to only apply to new cars.
Man Wanted in Maryland Found Hiding in ‘Perfect’ Part of Hudson Valley
A man wanted in Maryland for allegedly assaulting a woman, who's from Massachusetts, is accused of hiding in the Hudson Valley. Earlier this week, the Saugerties Police Department announced officers found a Massachusetts man, who was wanted in Maryland, was found living in Ulster County. Massachusetts Man, Wanted in Maryland,...
Hochul Tells Top Republicans To Leave New York, GOP Responds
New York's Governor told critics to move out of New York State. A top Republican from the Hudson Valley fired back. Tuesday was Primary Day in New York State which featured a number of big House races including a special election in the Hudson Valley's 19th Congressional District. Ulster County...
Is This the Hudson Valley’s Funniest Road Sign?
I'd ask you to be mature, but it's hard to keep a straight face when you drive past what may be the funniest road sign in the Hudson Valley. After some research, we now have answers about what exactly it means and who on god's green earth thought it would be a good idea to install in the first place.
This Massive NY Palace is also the Largest House in the Country
They say everything is bigger in Texas, but a New York home is laughing in the face of that popular expression. Fair Field mansion is not only the biggest house in the Empire State, it's also the largest residence in the entire country. Let's take a look. Largest Home in...
New Jersey Woman Strikes Rich At ‘Hudson Valley’s Luckiest Store’
A New Jersey woman won at least $1 million after a trip to the Hudson Valley. In early July, we reported a second prize ticket for New York’s July 6 CASH4LIFE game was sold in Dutchess County. CASH4LIFE Winning Ticket Sold at Fishkill, Dutchess County Store. The lucky ticket...
Hudson Valley Campers Ticketed For Dangerous, Illegal Camping
New York State Forest Rangers went above and beyond to find alleged illegal campers in the Hudson Valley. This week in the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation "DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review," officials confirmed two people were caught illegally camping in Ulster County. Illegal Camping in...
New Yorkers Would Be Willing To Share Their Personal Data – For a Price
It's a fact that companies absolutely love when they're able to get their hands on our internet browsing history because it gives them an intimate look into our personal lives which they can use to tailor their advertising. What's terrifying though is the number of New Yorkers who would be totally fine with selling their personal data and honestly, for not much money.
Update: 1 Dead, 5 Injured When NY Man Passes Rabbi’s Cadillac
New details have emerged in an avoidable crash that killed one person and injured at least five others in the Hudson Valley. On Monday, New York State Police provided more information regarding last week's fatal three-vehicle crash on Route 6 in Orange County, New York. New York State Police Investigating...
Upstate New York September Festivals Honor A Wide Variety of Foods
The rich variety of foods that we love in Upstate New York are on full display in the month of September. There are food festivals from one corner of the region to the other making this month a "foodies delight." Starting right out of the chute on Labor Day Weekend,...
‘Stranger Things-Like’ Creature Caught in Dutchess County, New York
A creature that can only be explained as something that looks like a character out of Stranger Things was found in the Hudson River in Dutchess County. Personally, any body of water is terrifying. You don't know what could be living beneath the murky currents. And now, thanks to the latest post from the Department of Environmental Conservation, I will never step foot into the Hudson River ever again.
NYSP: Hudson Valley, New York Man Used Machete To Rape Victim
Police allege a 20-year-old Hudson Valley man used a machete to rape a person he had a relationship with. On Monday, New York State Police alleged a Sullivan County man used a machete to physically and sexually assault his victim. New York State Police Arrest Bloomingburg, New York Man Following...
‘Take a Walk In the Park’ In These 11 Upstate New York Urban Green Spaces
Everybody loves a park. We have posted galleries showcasing New York's beautiful national, state, and county parks in the past. This gallery is a little bit different. Here, we take a look at some of our wonderful city parks. Green spaces that are in the center of some of our most historic cities.
REAL ID Driver’s License Deadline Approaching in 2023
We all know how it goes: summer ends, we head into September, and before we know it the holidays are here, and BAM, new year. I've been reading up on the whole REAL or Enhanced ID situation for a while now, but it wasn't until I received this email below that I thought to myself, 'oh man, the clock is ticking on this, isn't it.'
Dramatic 12-Hour Mountain Rescue by New York Forest Rangers [PHOTOS]
Forest Rangers do far more than taking our entrance fees at the gates of our beautiful state parks. A father and son's daytime hike recently turned into a 12-hour rescue operation when an injury stranded them miles deep in the forests of Mount Marcy in upstate New York. Mount Marcy...
Barton Orchards Shares Details About Devastating Propane Fire
Peter Barton and his family are still processing what happened after Barton Orchards exploded in flames on Monday. A Bottini propane delivery truck is being blamed for setting off a massive fire that has destroyed the two main buildings on the farm and caused damage to six others. According to Barton, he was watching the Bottinin truck when he saw a plume of white smoke erupt out of the vehicle. Instantly, the driver began to run away from the vehicle. As she continued to run from the smoke Barton says he instantly knew something was horribly wrong.
