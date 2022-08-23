Read full article on original website
Fatal Crash in Bland County
BLAND Co. — The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash. The Bland County Sheriff's office and Bland Rescue responded to a crash that occurred on private property in Bland County, Friday morning around at 11:30 a.m. It happened in the 100 block of Bobwhite Lane. Police say...
Food City donates to Feeding Southwest Virginia
ABINGDON, VA. — Today Food City presented a check for 30-thousand dollars to Feeding Southwest Virginia. Feeding Southwest Virginia has been feeding those who face hunger in our region since 1981. The donation will help to fund their Mobile Marketplace initiative. The Mobile Marketplace helps provide fresh food and...
Damascus Trail Center encourages hikers and tourists to visit outdoor destination hub
DAMASCUS, Va. (WCYB) — Located at the crossroads of several national, regional and local trails -- Damascus aims to be an outdoor destination. The new Damascus Trail Center is now open -- it's a collaboration between the Town of Damascus and the Appalachian Trail Conservancy -- helping further embrace Southwest Virginia's growing hub for outdoor recreation.
Local high school student wins record number of blue ribbons at Appalachian Fair
GRAY, Tenn--A huge win for a local high school student at the Appalachian Fair. Cara Beth Chrisawn won more than 115 blue ribbons during the fair's 4H contest, which is the largest number of blue ribbons anyone has ever won at the fair. Chrisawn entered more than 300 items in...
Bristol TriPride Festival makes history, takes place in 2 states simultaneously
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The 2022 TriPride festival makes history this year as the first pride event in the nation to take place in two states simultaneously. Vice President of TriPride Melody Taylor said, "Just to see this many people coming out and just supporting diversity, and equality, and showing our region that it doesn't matter who you are, it doesn't matter who you love, you're valid and you deserve to have everything everyone else has in this world for this many people to come out and support that is breathtaking."
Award-winning film screening at the Lincoln Theatre
MARION, Va. — Award winning documentary, Rock Castle Home, will be screening at the Lincoln Theatre. Director, Professor Charlie D. Thompson, Jr. is originally from Marion, VA and attended Emory & Henry College. in his documentary, Rock Castle Home, he shares the story of descendants from the 1930s Rock Castle, Virginia mountain returning to their homes in a preserved national park, showing how even invisible home-places remain sacred for generations.
