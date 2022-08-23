ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buchanan County, VA

Fatal Crash in Bland County

BLAND Co. — The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash. The Bland County Sheriff's office and Bland Rescue responded to a crash that occurred on private property in Bland County, Friday morning around at 11:30 a.m. It happened in the 100 block of Bobwhite Lane. Police say...
BLAND COUNTY, VA
Food City donates to Feeding Southwest Virginia

ABINGDON, VA. — Today Food City presented a check for 30-thousand dollars to Feeding Southwest Virginia. Feeding Southwest Virginia has been feeding those who face hunger in our region since 1981. The donation will help to fund their Mobile Marketplace initiative. The Mobile Marketplace helps provide fresh food and...
ABINGDON, VA
Damascus Trail Center encourages hikers and tourists to visit outdoor destination hub

DAMASCUS, Va. (WCYB) — Located at the crossroads of several national, regional and local trails -- Damascus aims to be an outdoor destination. The new Damascus Trail Center is now open -- it's a collaboration between the Town of Damascus and the Appalachian Trail Conservancy -- helping further embrace Southwest Virginia's growing hub for outdoor recreation.
DAMASCUS, VA
Bristol TriPride Festival makes history, takes place in 2 states simultaneously

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The 2022 TriPride festival makes history this year as the first pride event in the nation to take place in two states simultaneously. Vice President of TriPride Melody Taylor said, "Just to see this many people coming out and just supporting diversity, and equality, and showing our region that it doesn't matter who you are, it doesn't matter who you love, you're valid and you deserve to have everything everyone else has in this world for this many people to come out and support that is breathtaking."
BRISTOL, VA
Award-winning film screening at the Lincoln Theatre

MARION, Va. — Award winning documentary, Rock Castle Home, will be screening at the Lincoln Theatre. Director, Professor Charlie D. Thompson, Jr. is originally from Marion, VA and attended Emory & Henry College. in his documentary, Rock Castle Home, he shares the story of descendants from the 1930s Rock Castle, Virginia mountain returning to their homes in a preserved national park, showing how even invisible home-places remain sacred for generations.
MARION, VA

