ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Josh Heupel reveals how Tennessee's defense has worked to better defend mobile QBs

By Daniel Morrison about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ucMqx_0hS28c8a00
Icon Sportswire / Contributor PhotoG/Getty

The Tennessee Volunteers defense struggled against mobile quarterbacks in 2021. In their win over Kentucky, Will Levis ran for two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Matt Corral ran for 195 yards in Ole Miss’ win over Tennessee. It’s not a new problem for Josh Heupel, either, whose defenses at UCF were known to struggle against mobile quarterbacks.

Now, Josh Heupel knows that the Volunteers need a solution to their mobile quarterback woes if they’re going to take a step forward and compete for the SEC East. While speaking to the media, Heupel explained how Tennessee’s defense has worked on improving this aspect of their game.

“I think that’s one of the hardest things to replicate during the course of training camp,” Josh Heupel explained. “With quarterbacks not being live.”

“You also want them to stay away from the fray. You know, as quarterback’s hands are coming through, trying to keep those guys in red jerseys healthy.”

In other words, you have to be careful in practice because you don’t want to injure your own quarterbacks for the sake of improving on defense.

“In rush integrity, understanding the design of the scheme and what your job is in it,” Josh Heupel continued. “That’s the front four guys, some of our twist game. It’s also, you know, our pressures. There’s times where we’re bringing the linebacker or safety off of the edge, being able to manage those situations is going to be critical. I did a couple of things that were different this year. There are some opportunities where some of the younger guys, we put them in a live situation with the quarterback. I think those little things will add up to us handling the quarterback in a better way win we kick off.”

Josh Heupel expects to see an improved pass rush

One thing that would help stop mobile quarterbacks is an improved pass rush. If Tennessee can get to the quarterback quickly, while they’re still in the pocket, the Volunteers could neutralize mobile quarterbacks. Luckily, for Tennessee, Josh Heupel expects to see improvement here too.

“I do just from their functional movement, individually their ability to bend, explosiveness out of their stance, the fundamentals,” Josh Heupel said. “Coach Gardner and Coach Ekler have helped develop all off-season and then some young guys that have come into our program too that we believe as the season unfolds will be able to help us in some of those situations. So depth, the growth of them individually, some young guys coming in, I do believe that we’ll be better being able to apply pressure with the quarterback without using pressures to do that.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Kentucky State
Knoxville, TN
Sports
On3.com

Desmond Howard reveals which team has the best chance to take down Alabama in 2022

Las Vegas sports books, as well as the USA Today coaches and Associated Press polls, will tell you that Alabama stands supreme heading into this college football season. The Crimson Tide is the overwhelmingly consensus No. 1 team right now, with Ohio State solidly behind but comfortably ahead of Georgia and the other contenders for the silver medal spot in preseason voting.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Corral
Person
Josh Heupel
On3.com

12 college football coordinators to watch this season

There was an immense amount of coaching turnover this past cycle, with 29 new coaches for the 2022 season. There also was an immense amount of coordinator turnover, with 66 schools changing offensive coordinators and 56 changing defensive coordinators. Here’s a look at 12 coordinators – including some hired by...
NFL
On3.com

Scott Frost assesses Casey Thompson following first start

Casey Thompson showed flashes of what Nebraska advertised him to be during the Cornhuskers’ 31-28 season-opening loss to Northwestern Saturday. Still, Thompson’s performance saw him turn the ball over twice. On top of the widely-criticized onside kick call from head coach Scott Frost, that’s a recipe for losing ball games in the Big Ten.
LINCOLN, NE
On3.com

ESPN makes bold prediction on Scott Frost, Nebraska

Though a fair few people expected Nebraska make a change at head coach at the end of last season when the Cornhuskers went 3-9, Scott Frost is back for another year. But with four-straight losing seasons to open his Nebraska head coaching tenure, 2022 is a make-or-break year for Frost in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Tennessee Volunteers#Qbs#American Football#Ucf
On3.com

Eric Gentry explains decision to transfer to USC

USC linebacker Eric Gentry is one of many transfers into the program. He came to the program from PAC-12 rival Arizona State, as a part of their mass exodus of players. Given his height, as an inside linebacker he stands 6-foot-6, Gentry stands out among players on the Trojans’ defense.
LOS ANGELES, CA
On3.com

ESPN predicts season record for every SEC team, conference champion

ESPN released a new slate of predictions for every team across NCAA football ahead of the first Week Zero kickoff. The Southeastern Conference predictions from ESPN once again paint the picture of a dominant league with two undefeated teams in the regular season and 12 of 14 teams reaching bowl eligibility. Although two teams enter postseason play undefeated, it’s the Alabama Crimson Tide that will once again take the SEC title, according to the outlet.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

ESPN makes bold prediction on Florida State ahead of 2022 season

Florida State is a day away from opening their third season under Mike Norvell. With an 8-13 record his first two seasons, Seminole faithful are hoping to see their first winning campaign since 2017. Based on ESPN’s predictions for this season, they may get just that down in Tallahassee.
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
67K+
Followers
66K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy