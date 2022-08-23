HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Started off with some low stratus clouds this morning in and around the Tri-Cities but skies quickly cleared up by noon allowing for the sun to heat things up quickly. It was a hot day across the region with highs this afternoon soaring into the low to mid 90s for the eastern half the state. The hotter spots to the southwest saw temperatures in the upper 90s to triple digits. The only cooler spots today were in the northwest part of the state where you saw clouds and a cold front push through earlier keeping highs in the 80s this afternoon. Increasing clouds as we head into the evening and overnight with the surface cold front pushing south through the region. You’ll notice winds shifting from southerly to northerly this evening as the front makes its way through the central region. There is a slight chance of storms this later this evening through midnight as the front moves through. The better chance for seeing storms will be east and southeast of the Tri-Cities. That’s also where there is a marginal risk for severe weather between 7pm and 2am this evening. The primary threats for any storms that happen to go severe will be quarter size hail and possible damaging wind gusts to 65 mph. Lows tonight will range from the upper 60s southeast ahead of the front to the 50s northwest well behind the front.

