NEAAA annual fly-in held in Hastings for the first time
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The 41st Annual Nebraska Chapter of the Antique Airplane Association fly-in was held in Hastings Saturday. It’s the first time the NEAAA hosted event was held in Hastings. Dozens of people showed up to the Hastings Municipal Airport to check out the planes on display....
Fundraiser in memory of GIPD Investigator Christopher Marcello
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - After the tragic death of a Grand Island Investigator Christopher Marcello, two central Nebraska women are raising money to carry on his legacy. Katie Fangmeyer and Breanna Collamore are working with Usborne Books, to buy books that the Grand Island Police Department will then donate to kids in memory of Marcello. Anyone interested in donating can go through a referral link with Usborne Books.
Motorsport car races kickoff Nebraska State Fair weekend
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Fair Grand Prix kicked off races Saturday at Motorsport Park Hastings. This is the second annual Grand Prix with the National Autosport Association (NASA) as a partner in the event. The motorsport company chose this event to also host a joint regional event...
Nebraska State Fair kicks off for 153rd year
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The 153rd annual Nebraska State Fair has officially kicked off on Grand Island. Fairgoers will have countless options for snacks, treats and entertainment through Sept. 5. “We are bringing attractions that you just don’t see at a county fair or even most state fairs,’’ said...
Nebraska State Fair celebrates history while kicking off year 153
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s only day one of the Nebraska State Fair, however, there have already been several milestones celebrated. Besides Grand Island’s 150th anniversary, there was also a recognition for a man who has served Nebraska and attended many state fairs. During an opening ceremony...
GISH football edges out North Platte after trailing at half
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KSNB) - GISH football traveled to North Platte for its Week 1 season-opener on Friday. The Islanders trailed 13-0 at the half, but makes the comeback 20-19 to start off the season 1-0. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
Aurora volleyball falls to Malcolm in Bill Marshall Classic
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Aurora Huskies went up against Malcolm during the Bill Marshall Classic on Saturday. In the end, despite putting up a great effort, the Huskies fall short as Malcolm earns a three set victory 2-1.
Mainly dry this week with daytime highs staying slightly above average
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Started off with some low stratus clouds this morning in and around the Tri-Cities but skies quickly cleared up by noon allowing for the sun to heat things up quickly. It was a hot day across the region with highs this afternoon soaring into the low to mid 90s for the eastern half the state. The hotter spots to the southwest saw temperatures in the upper 90s to triple digits. The only cooler spots today were in the northwest part of the state where you saw clouds and a cold front push through earlier keeping highs in the 80s this afternoon. Increasing clouds as we head into the evening and overnight with the surface cold front pushing south through the region. You’ll notice winds shifting from southerly to northerly this evening as the front makes its way through the central region. There is a slight chance of storms this later this evening through midnight as the front moves through. The better chance for seeing storms will be east and southeast of the Tri-Cities. That’s also where there is a marginal risk for severe weather between 7pm and 2am this evening. The primary threats for any storms that happen to go severe will be quarter size hail and possible damaging wind gusts to 65 mph. Lows tonight will range from the upper 60s southeast ahead of the front to the 50s northwest well behind the front.
Game of the Week: Aurora football blasts ‘rival’ GINW
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Northwest football made the trip to Aurora for the Local4 Game of the Week on Friday. The Huskies come out big in Week 1, 43-13. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
75-year-old man scammed out of thousands of dollars
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police said a 75-year-old man reported being a victim of an email/telephone scam. The victim told police he was scammed out of $103,000. GIPD Captain Jim Duering said this follows suit for scammers perpetuating a crime on the elderly. When asked if these...
GICC volleyball sweeps the day at Bill Marshall Classic
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The GICC volleyball made their appearance at the Bill Marshall Classic on Saturday. First up, the Crusaders met with Ord out on the court and took the match in two sets. Next, GICC went up against Broken Bow, and same outcome, beating the Indians in...
St. Cecilia football stuns Wilber-Clatonia 35-0
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A “revenge” game kicked off the season for Hastings St. Cecilia as they battled it out with Wilber Clatonia. St. Cecilia lost just two games last year, both at the hands of the Wolverines. The Bluehawks stunned the Wolverines 35-0.
Kearney Catholic footballl snags win over Doniphan Trumbull 27-8
DONIPHAN, Neb. (KSNB) - Kearney Catholic football traveled to Doniphan Trumbull for its Week 1 season-opener on Friday. The Stars looked good early, both teams scored, but KC beats out the Cardinals 27-8 to start off the season 1-0. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
UNK volleyball claims victory on day two of Fall Classic
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - The 10th-ranked Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team fought off match point in the fourth set and was hot early and late to slip past 30th-ranked Central Washington (-21, 18-25, 20-25, -24, -10) Saturday night at the Health & Sports Center. The match was the 12th and final...
‘Coach Squiers’: Maddie joins dad on UNK volleyball coaching staff
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Squires family and UNK volleyball have been intertwined for years. Now, there’s double trouble on the coaching staff. “I usually just call her Maddie,” said Peyton Neff, redshirt freshman setter for the Lopers. “I don’t know if she wants me to call her coach Squires or not.”
Bronco volleyball goes undefeated at Hastings College Classic
HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - The Hastings College volleyball team had to overcome adversity on Saturday in its 3-1 victory over Bethel College (KS) inside Lynn Farrell Arena to wrap up the Hastings College Classic an undefeated 3-0. Hastings struggled early when the Threshers ran off six straight points to take a 9-4 lead.
Cross County football makes statement 44-30 win over Sutton
SUTTON, Neb. (KSNB) - The Cross County Cougar football team traveled to Sutton for its Week 1 season-opener on Friday. It was the Mustangs who scored first, but the Cougars held out till the very end, beating out Sutton 44-30 to start off the season 1-0. Watch the embedded video...
