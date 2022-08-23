ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Soto Parish, LA

Heavy rain causing hazards across the ArkLaTex

By Christa Swanson
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 5 days ago

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Flooding and heavy rains caused traffic hazards and felled trees in several areas across the ArkLaTex Monday night.

As of 2:30 a.m., officials reported hazards in these areas.:

Louisiana:

Caddo Parish

Shreveport

  • The 8900 block of Kingston Rd. in the Brookwood neighborhood is flooded.

De Soto Parish

Stonewall

  • Hwy 171 southbound at Hwy 3276 is reopened after a large tree blocked the roadway and downed power lines early Tuesday morning. The road is down to one lane only.

Mansfield

  • Officials report the roadway near the 800 block of Grove St. is flooded.
  • Hwy 346 near Hwy 513 is completely blocked due to an overturned load.

Texas:

Shelby County

Joaquin

  • A fallen tree is blocking FM139.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47PVnF_0hS27Dng00

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning late Monday night for southern Bossier Parish, southwestern Caddo Parish, and central De Soto Parish until 2:45 a.m. Locations expected to see flash floods include Shreveport, Bossier City, Mansfield, Haughton, Greenwood, Stonewall, Fosters, Eastwood, South Mansfield, Keachi, Grand Cane, Frierson, Forbing, Keithville, Robson, Kingston, Taylortown, Gloster, Reeds Store, and Kickapoo.

NOAA says six inches of fast-moving water can knock over and carry away an adult. Twelve can carry away a small car, and 18-24 inches can carry away most large SUVs, vans, and trucks.

The Shreveport Fire Department advises all drivers to stay away from flooded areas, even if the waters seem to be receding. They ask that the public use flashlights instead of candles to avoid fire hazards. SFD also says you should not try to walk, swim, or drive through moving water and be aware of potential flash flooding.

